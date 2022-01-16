Transform compiled source module resolution paths using TypeScript's
paths config, and/or custom resolution paths.
<yarn|npm|pnpm> add -D typescript-transform-paths
Add it to plugins in your tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"baseUrl": "./",
// Configure your path mapping here
"paths": {
"@utils/*": ["utils/*"]
},
// Note: To transform paths for both the output .js and .d.ts files, you need both of the below entries
"plugins": [
// Transform paths in output .js files
{ "transform": "typescript-transform-paths" },
// Transform paths in output .d.ts files (Include this line if you output declarations files)
{ "transform": "typescript-transform-paths", "afterDeclarations": true }
]
}
}
core/index.ts
// The following transforms path to '../utils/sum'
import { sum } from "@utils/sum";
tsc — Use ts-patch
To use with ts-node — Add
typescript-trasnsform-paths/register to
require config.
tsconfig.json
{
"ts-node": {
"transpileOnly": true,
"require": [ "typescript-transform-paths/register" ],
},
"compilerOptions" { /* ... */ }
}
To use with node — Use the register script:
node -r typescript-transform-paths/register src/index.ts
TS allows defining
virtual directories
via the
rootDirs compiler option.
To enable virtual directory mapping, use the
useRootDirs plugin option.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"rootDirs": [ "src", "generated" ],
"baseUrl": ".",
"paths": {
"#root/*": [ "./src/*", "./generated/*" ]
},
"plugins": [
{ "transform": "typescript-transform-paths", "useRootDirs": true },
{ "transform": "typescript-transform-paths", "useRootDirs": true, "afterDeclarations": true }
]
}
}
- src/
- subdir/
- sub-file.ts
- file1.ts
- generated/
- file2.ts
src/file1.ts
import '#root/file2.ts' // resolves to './file2'
src/subdir/sub-file.ts
import '#root/file2.ts' // resolves to '../file2'
import '#root/file1.ts' // resolves to '../file1'
You can disable transformation for paths based on the resolved file path. The
exclude option allows specifying glob
patterns to match against resolved file path.
For an example context in which this would be useful, see Issue #83
Example:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"paths": {
"sub-module1/*": [ "../../node_modules/sub-module1/*" ],
"sub-module2/*": [ "../../node_modules/sub-module2/*" ],
},
"plugins": [
{
"transform": "typescript-transform-paths",
"exclude": [ "**/node_modules/**" ]
}
]
}
}
// This path will not be transformed
import * as sm1 from 'sub-module1/index'
Use the
@transform-path tag to explicitly specify the output path for a single statement.
// @transform-path https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react/17.0.1/umd/react.production.min.js
import react from 'react' // Output path will be the url above
Use the
@no-transform-path tag to explicitly disable transformation for a single statement.
// @no-transform-path
import 'normally-transformed' // This will remain 'normally-transformed', even though it has a different value in paths config
yarn (
yarn install)
prettier (
yarn run format)
standard-version (
yarn run release)
|
Ron S.
|
Daniel Perez Alvarez