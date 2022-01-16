TypeScriptToLuaDocumentation | Try Online | Changelog | Contribution guidelines
A generic TypeScript to Lua transpiler. Write your code in TypeScript and publish Lua!
Large projects written in Lua can become hard to maintain and make it easy to make mistakes. Writing code in TypeScript instead improves maintainability, readability and robustness, with the added bonus of good tooling support (including ESLint, Prettier, Visual Studio Code and WebStorm). This project is useful in any environment where Lua code is accepted, with the powerful option of simply declaring any existing API using TypeScript declaration files.
To install TypeScriptToLua add the
typescript-to-lua npm package:
$ npm install -D typescript-to-lua
This package includes the
tstl command line application, which can be used similarly to
tsc:
$ npx tstl
For more information, check out Getting Started in our documentation.