A generic TypeScript to Lua transpiler. Write your code in TypeScript and publish Lua!

Large projects written in Lua can become hard to maintain and make it easy to make mistakes. Writing code in TypeScript instead improves maintainability, readability and robustness, with the added bonus of good tooling support (including ESLint, Prettier, Visual Studio Code and WebStorm). This project is useful in any environment where Lua code is accepted, with the powerful option of simply declaring any existing API using TypeScript declaration files.

Getting Started

To install TypeScriptToLua add the typescript-to-lua npm package:

$ npm install -D typescript-to-lua

This package includes the tstl command line application, which can be used similarly to tsc :

npx tstl

For more information, check out Getting Started in our documentation.