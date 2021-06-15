Framework for decorating a TypeScript language service with additional support for languages embedded inside of template strings.
This framework helps you to extend TypeScript's editor support for languages embedded inside of template strings. It hides most of the details of dealing with template strings so that you only have to worry about working with the template string contents themselves.
Support for embedded template languages is implemented using the
TemplateLanguageService interface. Here's a simple
TemplateLanguageService that adds completions that repeat the prior characters in a template string
import { TemplateLanguageService, TemplateContext } from 'typescript-template-language-service-decorator';
class EchoTemplateLanguageService implements TemplateLanguageService {
getCompletionsAtPosition(
context: TemplateContext,
position: ts.LineAndCharacter
): ts.CompletionInfo {
const line = context.text.split(/\n/g)[position.line];
return {
isGlobalCompletion: false,
isMemberCompletion: false,
isNewIdentifierLocation: false,
entries: [
{
name: line.slice(0, position.character),
kind: '',
kindModifiers: 'echo',
sortText: 'echo'
}
]
};
}
}
The
TemplateLanguageService operates on the contents of template nodes.
context.text for example returns the text content of the template string, and the
position passed to
getCompletionsAtPosition is relative to the template string body.
The
decorateWithTemplateLanguageService method takes a existing TypeScript language service and decorates it with a
TemplateLanguageService. Here's how you would use this method to create a simple TypeScript server plugin for the
EchoTemplateLanguageService
import * as ts from 'typescript/lib/tsserverlibrary';
import { decorateWithTemplateLanguageService } from 'typescript-template-language-service-decorator';
export = (mod: { typescript: typeof ts }) => {
return {
create(info: ts.server.PluginCreateInfo): ts.LanguageService {
return decorateWithTemplateLanguageService(
mod.typescript,
info.languageService,
info.project,
new EchoTemplateLanguageService(),
{ tags: ['echo'] });
}
};
};
This plugin will now add echo completions to all template strings tagged with
echo.
For more advanced examples of using this library:
To build, you'll need Git and Node.js.
First, fork the typescript-template-language-service-decorator repo and clone your fork:
git clone https://github.com/YOUR_GITHUB_ACCOUNT_NAME/typescript-template-language-service-decorator.git
cd typescript-template-language-service-decorator
Then install dev dependencies:
npm install
The plugin is written in TypeScript. The source code is in the
src/ directory with the compiled JavaScript output to the
lib/ directory. Kick off a build using the
compile script:
npm run compile
And then run the end to end tests with the
e2e script:
(cd e2e && npm install)
npm run e2e
You can submit bug fixes and features through pull requests. To get started, first checkout a new feature branch on your local repo:
git checkout -b my-awesome-new-feature-branch
Make the desired code changes, commit them, and then push the changes up to your forked repository:
git push origin my-awesome-new-feature-branch
Then submit a pull request against the Microsoft typescript-template-language-service-decorator repository.
Please also see our Code of Conduct.
Code originally forked from: https://github.com/Quramy/ts-graphql-plugin