tso

typescript-string-operations

by Seven
1.4.1 (see all)

Simple lightweight string operation library for Typescript. No jQuery required! Unit tested, works with Angular.

Overview

Downloads/wk

21.5K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Simple lightweight string operation library for Typescript.

No jQuery required! Unit tested, works with Angular.

 import { String, StringBuilder } from 'typescript-string-operations';

USAGE:

String.Empty

var id = String.Empty;

String.IsNullOrWhiteSpace():

var id = image.GetId();
if(String.IsNullOrWhiteSpace(id))
    return image;

String.Format():

var id = image.GetId()
String.Format("image_{0}.jpg", id)
output: "image_2db5da20-1c5d-4f1a-8fd4-b41e34c8c5b5.jpg";

Specifier available!

var value = String.Format("{0:L}", "APPLE"); //output "apple"

value = String.Format("{0:U}", "apple"); // output "APPLE"

value = String.Format("{0:d}", "2017-01-23 00:00"); //output "23.01.2017"


value = String.Format("{0:s}", "21.03.2017 22:15:01") //output "2017-03-21T22:15:01"

value = String.Format("{0:n}", 1000000);
//output "1.000.000"

value = String.Format("{0:00}", 1);
//output "01"

UPDATE

String Format for Objects including specifiers

var fruit = new Fruit();
fruit.type = "apple";
fruit.color = "RED";
fruit.shippingDate = new Date(2018, 1, 1);
fruit.amount = 10000;

String.Format("the {type:U} is {color:L} shipped on {shippingDate:s} with an amount of {amount:n}", fruit);
// output: the APPLE is red shipped on 2018-01-01 with an amount of 10.000
SpecifierResult
LLowerCase
UUpperCase
dShortDatePattern
sSortableDateTimePattern
nThousand seperator
00Padding numbers

String.Join():

var value = String.Join("; ", "Apple", "Banana");
//output: "Apple; Banana";

OR

 let object = { Name: "Foo", Value: "Bar" };
 var value = String.Join('.', object);
//output: "Foo.Bar";

var array = ['Apple', 'Banana']
var value = String.Join("; ", array);
//output: "Apple; Banana";

Methods

MethodTypeDescriptionParameter
EmptyPropertysimply returns "".
IsNullOrWhiteSpaceMethodreturns true value if given parameter is either null, empty or undefined.format, args
FormatMethodConverts the value of objects to strings based on the formats specified and inserts them into another string.format, args
JoinMethodCombines arguments delimited by given seperator.delimiter,args
JoinMethodCombines arguments delimited by given seperator from array.delimiter,array

StringBuilder

Just like you know from C#,


var favoriteFruit: string = this.fruitService.getFavorite(); //Blueberries

var builder = new StringBuilder("My favorite fruits are: ");
builder.Append("Apples, ");
builder.Append("Bananas ");

// of course using String.Format()
builder.AppendFormat("and especially {0:U}!", favoriteFruit);
builder.AppendFormat(" I eat {0} every day!", 10);

var fruits = builder.ToString();

//output: "My favorite fruits are: Apples, Bananas and especially BLUEBERRIES! I eat 10 every day!";

Methods

MethodTypeDescriptionParameter
AppendMethodappends a string.value
AppendFormatMethodsee description for String.Format()format, args
AppendLineMethodappends a string in a new line.format, args
AppendLineFormatMethodlike String.Format() in a new lineformat, args
ClearMethodclears the StringBuilder
ToStringMethodcreates the actual string.

