Simple lightweight string operation library for Typescript.

No jQuery required! Unit tested, works with Angular.

import { String , StringBuilder } from 'typescript-string-operations' ;

var id = String .Empty;

var id = image.GetId(); if ( String .IsNullOrWhiteSpace(id)) return image;

var id = image.GetId() String .Format( "image_{0}.jpg" , id) output: "image_2db5da20-1c5d-4f1a-8fd4-b41e34c8c5b5.jpg" ;

Specifier available!

var value = String .Format( "{0:L}" , "APPLE" ); value = String .Format( "{0:U}" , "apple" ); value = String .Format( "{0:d}" , "2017-01-23 00:00" ); value = String .Format( "{0:s}" , "21.03.2017 22:15:01" ) value = String .Format( "{0:n}" , 1000000 ); value = String .Format( "{0:00}" , 1 );

String Format for Objects including specifiers

var fruit = new Fruit(); fruit.type = "apple" ; fruit.color = "RED" ; fruit.shippingDate = new Date ( 2018 , 1 , 1 ); fruit.amount = 10000 ; String .Format( "the {type:U} is {color:L} shipped on {shippingDate:s} with an amount of {amount:n}" , fruit);

Specifier Result L LowerCase U UpperCase d ShortDatePattern s SortableDateTimePattern n Thousand seperator 00 Padding numbers

var value = String .Join( "; " , "Apple" , "Banana" );

OR

let object = { Name: "Foo" , Value: "Bar" }; var value = String .Join( '.' , object); var array = [ 'Apple' , 'Banana' ] var value = String .Join( "; " , array);

Methods

Method Type Description Parameter Empty Property simply returns "" . IsNullOrWhiteSpace Method returns true value if given parameter is either null, empty or undefined. format , args Format Method Converts the value of objects to strings based on the formats specified and inserts them into another string. format , args Join Method Combines arguments delimited by given seperator. delimiter , args Join Method Combines arguments delimited by given seperator from array. delimiter , array

StringBuilder

Just like you know from C#,

var favoriteFruit: string = this .fruitService.getFavorite(); var builder = new StringBuilder( "My favorite fruits are: " ); builder.Append( "Apples, " ); builder.Append( "Bananas " ); builder.AppendFormat( "and especially {0:U}!" , favoriteFruit); builder.AppendFormat( " I eat {0} every day!" , 10 ); var fruits = builder.ToString();

Methods