Simple lightweight string operation library for Typescript.
No jQuery required! Unit tested, works with Angular.
import { String, StringBuilder } from 'typescript-string-operations';
USAGE:
String.Empty
var id = String.Empty;
String.IsNullOrWhiteSpace():
var id = image.GetId();
if(String.IsNullOrWhiteSpace(id))
return image;
String.Format():
var id = image.GetId()
String.Format("image_{0}.jpg", id)
output: "image_2db5da20-1c5d-4f1a-8fd4-b41e34c8c5b5.jpg";
Specifier available!
var value = String.Format("{0:L}", "APPLE");
value = String.Format("{0:U}", "apple");
value = String.Format("{0:d}", "2017-01-23 00:00");
value = String.Format("{0:s}", "21.03.2017 22:15:01")
value = String.Format("{0:n}", 1000000);
value = String.Format("{0:00}", 1);
UPDATE
String Format for Objects including specifiers
var fruit = new Fruit();
fruit.type = "apple";
fruit.color = "RED";
fruit.shippingDate = new Date(2018, 1, 1);
fruit.amount = 10000;
String.Format("the {type:U} is {color:L} shipped on {shippingDate:s} with an amount of {amount:n}", fruit);
|Specifier
|Result
L
|LowerCase
U
|UpperCase
d
|ShortDatePattern
s
|SortableDateTimePattern
n
|Thousand seperator
00
|Padding numbers
String.Join():
var value = String.Join("; ", "Apple", "Banana");
OR
let object = { Name: "Foo", Value: "Bar" };
var value = String.Join('.', object);
var array = ['Apple', 'Banana']
var value = String.Join("; ", array);
Methods
|Method
|Type
|Description
|Parameter
Empty
Property
|simply returns
"".
IsNullOrWhiteSpace
Method
|returns true value if given parameter is either null, empty or undefined.
format,
args
Format
Method
|Converts the value of objects to strings based on the formats specified and inserts them into another string.
format,
args
Join
Method
|Combines arguments delimited by given seperator.
delimiter,
args
Join
Method
|Combines arguments delimited by given seperator from array.
delimiter,
array
StringBuilder
Just like you know from C#,
var favoriteFruit: string = this.fruitService.getFavorite();
var builder = new StringBuilder("My favorite fruits are: ");
builder.Append("Apples, ");
builder.Append("Bananas ");
builder.AppendFormat("and especially {0:U}!", favoriteFruit);
builder.AppendFormat(" I eat {0} every day!", 10);
var fruits = builder.ToString();
Methods
|Method
|Type
|Description
|Parameter
Append
Method
|appends a string.
value
AppendFormat
Method
|see description for
String.Format()
format,
args
AppendLine
Method
|appends a string in a new line.
format,
args
AppendLineFormat
Method
|like
String.Format() in a new line
format,
args
Clear
Method
|clears the
StringBuilder
ToString
Method
|creates the actual string.