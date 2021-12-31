TypeScript Standard Template Library

npm install --save tstl

Implementation of STL (Standard Template Library) in TypeScript.

Containers

Iterators

Algorithms

Functors

TSTL is an open-source project providing features of STL, migrated from C++ to TypeScript. You can enjoy the STL's own specific containers, algorithms and functors in the JavaScript. If TypeScript, you also can take advantage of type restrictions and generic programming with the TypeScript.

Below components are list of provided objects in the TSTL. If you want to know more about the TSTL, then please read the Guide Documents.

Features

Containers

Linear Containers Vector Deque List ForwardList VectorBoolean

Associative Containers Tree-structured Containers TreeSet TreeMultiSet TreeMap TreeMultiMap Hash-buckets based Container HashSet HashMultiSet HashMap HashMultiMap

Adaptor Containers Linear Adaptors Queue Stack PriorityQueue Associative Adaptors (experimental) FlatSet (experimental) FlatMultiSet (experimental) FlatMap (experimental) FlatMultiMap



Algorithms

Functors

Installation

NPM Module

Installing TSTL in NodeJS is very easy. Just install with the npm

Usage

import std from "tstl" ; function main ( ): void { const map: std.TreeMap< number , string > = new std.TreeMap(); map.emplace( 1 , "First" ); map.emplace( 4 , "Fourth" ); map.emplace( 5 , "Fifth" ); map.set( 9 , "Nineth" ); for ( let it = map.begin(); !it.equals(map.end()); it = it.next()) console .log(it.first, it.second); const it: std.TreeMap.Iterator< number , string > = map.lower_bound( 3 ); console .log( `lower bound of 3 is: ${x.first} , ${x.second} ` ); } main();

Appendix