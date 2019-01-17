Zero-configuration TypeScript Standard Validator & Formatter

Validate and format your TypeScript using Visual Studio styles.

Installation

npm install typescript-standard --save-dev

Uninstall

npm uninstall typescript-standard --save-dev

Usage

package.json

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "node_modules/.bin/standard" } }

CLI at project root folder

./node_modules/.bin/standard ./node_modules/.bin/standard --pretty

or in your code

var engine = require('typescript-standard') console.log(engine.lint());

Extras

typescript-standard-loader - Webpack@2+ loader

Tips

Here is a easier way to run local node_modules by adding the .bin folder into your $PATH variable

export PATH= $PATH :node_modules/.bin

Roadmap

TypeScript Code Standard Validation (TSLint)

TypeScript Code Standard Validation (TSLint) 0.3.x TypeScript Code Pretty Printer (tsc)

0.3.x TypeScript Code Pretty Printer (tsc) 0.4.x TypeScript Code Import Formatter (ts-format-imports)

0.4.x TypeScript Code Import Formatter (ts-format-imports) 0.5.x TypeScript Code Standard Autofix (Prettier)

Remove unused dependencies

Support for typescript@2.7.2 and tslint@5.9.1

Support for typescript@2.2.2 and tslint@5.0.0

Format ts files when you run standard --pretty

Bug fixing

100% typescript!!!

Bug fixing

Add --pretty and --verbose output style from cli

and output style from cli Rewrite this project in typescript

Add support for Typescript 2 'include' field

Removed semicolon check because the program is not smart enough to handle all semicolon scenarios with uglifyjs

Imported official typescript standard rules from Microsoft repository.

The file and exclude from tsconfig.json is supported.

About

BTW, this is my first typescript project and the reason behind this project is because I know I am going to build elegance typescript frameworks. I need a tool to make it happen.