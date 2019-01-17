openbase logo
ts

typescript-standard

by Ling Zhang
0.3.36 (see all)

Zero-configuration TypeScript 2,3,4 Standard Validation

Overview

Readme

Zero-configuration TypeScript Standard Validator & Formatter

Validate and format your TypeScript using Visual Studio styles.

Installation

npm install typescript-standard --save-dev

Uninstall

npm uninstall typescript-standard --save-dev

Usage

package.json

{
  "scripts": {
    "test": "node_modules/.bin/standard"
  }
}

CLI at project root folder

./node_modules/.bin/standard
./node_modules/.bin/standard --pretty

or in your code

var engine = require('typescript-standard')
console.log(engine.lint());

Extras

typescript-standard-loader - Webpack@2+ loader

Tips

Here is a easier way to run local node_modules by adding the .bin folder into your $PATH variable

export PATH=$PATH:node_modules/.bin

Roadmap

  • TypeScript Code Standard Validation (TSLint)
  • 0.3.x TypeScript Code Pretty Printer (tsc)
  • 0.4.x TypeScript Code Import Formatter (ts-format-imports)
  • 0.5.x TypeScript Code Standard Autofix (Prettier)

Updates

0.3.36

  • Remove unused dependencies

0.3.32

0.3.30

0.3.2

  • Format ts files when you run standard --pretty

0.2.12

  • Bug fixing

0.2.6

  • 100% typescript!!!

0.2.5

  • Bug fixing

0.2.1

  • Add --pretty and --verbose output style from cli
  • Rewrite this project in typescript

0.2.0

  • Add support for Typescript 2 'include' field
  • Removed semicolon check because the program is not smart enough to handle all semicolon scenarios with uglifyjs

0.1.1

  • Imported official typescript standard rules from Microsoft repository.
  • The file and exclude from tsconfig.json is supported.

About

BTW, this is my first typescript project and the reason behind this project is because I know I am going to build elegance typescript frameworks. I need a tool to make it happen.

