Validate and format your TypeScript using Visual Studio styles.
npm install typescript-standard --save-dev
npm uninstall typescript-standard --save-dev
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"test": "node_modules/.bin/standard"
}
}
CLI at project root folder
./node_modules/.bin/standard
./node_modules/.bin/standard --pretty
or in your code
var engine = require('typescript-standard')
console.log(engine.lint());
typescript-standard-loader - Webpack@2+ loader
Here is a easier way to run local node_modules by adding the .bin folder into your $PATH variable
export PATH=$PATH:node_modules/.bin
standard --pretty
--pretty and
--verbose output style from cli
semicolon check because the program is not smart enough to handle all semicolon scenarios with uglifyjs
file and
exclude from
tsconfig.json is supported.
BTW, this is my first typescript project and the reason behind this project is because I know I am going to build elegance typescript frameworks. I need a tool to make it happen.