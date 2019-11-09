Language service support for viewing/navigating to your test snapshots
npm install typescript-snapshots-plugin --save-dev
yarn add typescript-snapshots-plugin --dev
Add to your tsconfig.json:
"plugins": [{
"name": "typescript-snapshots-plugin",
}]
If you are using VScode, tell it to use your local project TS version instead the VSCode bundled one
In most cases you must be OK with default configuration. If it doesn't work for you, the plugin exposes few options:
snapshotCallIdentifiers
List of snapshot matching call identifiers, such as
toMatchSnapshot(), default:
[
"toMatchSnapshot",
"toThrowErrorMatchingSnapshot"
]
testBlockIdentifiers
List of test call identifiers, such as
it(), or
describe(), default:
"it",
"it.only",
"it.skip",
"it.concurrent",
"describe",
"describe.only",
"describe.skip",
"context",
"suite"
snapshotFileExtensions List of snapshot names extensions. These will be used to search the snapshot file for test path. First existing path wins, default:
[ ".snap" ]
snapshotDir Snapshot directory relative to the test file, default:
"__snapshots__"
useJSTagsForSnapshotHover
Setting to true will render snapshot within fake jsdoc definition block. Since VSCode hover jsdoc supports markdown ```syntax``` the snapshot in hover widget will have slightly better syntax coloring. If you're using VSCode you may want to enable this, otherwise leave as false. Default:
false
To pass your values, add them in tsconfig.json:
"plugins": [{
"name": "typescript-snapshots-plugin",
"snapshotCallIdentifiers": [
"toMatchSnapshot",
"myMatchSnapshot"
],
"testBlockIdentifiers": [
...
]
}]