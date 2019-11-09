openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tsp

typescript-snapshots-plugin

by Alexey Svetliakov
1.7.0 (see all)

Snapshots language service support for Typescript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

475

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Typescript snapshots plugin

Language service support for viewing/navigating to your test snapshots

Features

Snapshot content on quick info (hover):

quickinfo

navigation

Dynamically constructed test names (Constants only)

dynamic

Installation

npm install typescript-snapshots-plugin --save-dev

yarn add typescript-snapshots-plugin --dev

Add to your tsconfig.json:

    "plugins": [{
        "name": "typescript-snapshots-plugin",
    }]

If you are using VScode, tell it to use your local project TS version instead the VSCode bundled one

Configuration

In most cases you must be OK with default configuration. If it doesn't work for you, the plugin exposes few options:

snapshotCallIdentifiers List of snapshot matching call identifiers, such as toMatchSnapshot(), default:

[
    "toMatchSnapshot",
    "toThrowErrorMatchingSnapshot"
]

testBlockIdentifiers List of test call identifiers, such as it(), or describe(), default:

    "it",
    "it.only",
    "it.skip",
    "it.concurrent",
    "describe",
    "describe.only",
    "describe.skip",
    "context",
    "suite"

snapshotFileExtensions List of snapshot names extensions. These will be used to search the snapshot file for test path. First existing path wins, default:

[ ".snap" ]

snapshotDir Snapshot directory relative to the test file, default:

"__snapshots__"

useJSTagsForSnapshotHover Setting to true will render snapshot within fake jsdoc definition block. Since VSCode hover jsdoc supports markdown ```syntax``` the snapshot in hover widget will have slightly better syntax coloring. If you're using VSCode you may want to enable this, otherwise leave as false. Default: false

To pass your values, add them in tsconfig.json:

    "plugins": [{
        "name": "typescript-snapshots-plugin",
        "snapshotCallIdentifiers": [
            "toMatchSnapshot",
            "myMatchSnapshot"
        ],
        "testBlockIdentifiers": [
            ...
        ]
    }]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial