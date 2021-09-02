This is inspired by the Spring-Retry project. Written in Typescript, 100% Test Coverage.
Import and use it. Retry for
Promise is supported as long as the
runtime has promise(nodejs/evergreen-browser).
npm install typescript-retry-decorator
|Option Name
|Type
|Required?
|Default
|Description
|maxAttempts
|number
|Yes
|-
|The max attempts to try
|backOff
|number
|No
|0
|number in
ms to back off. If not set, then no wait
|backOffPolicy
|enum
|No
|FixedBackOffPolicy
|can be fixed or exponential
|exponentialOption
|object
|No
|{ maxInterval: 2000, multiplier: 2 }
|This is for the
ExponentialBackOffPolicy
The max interval each wait and the multiplier for the
backOff.
|doRetry
|(e: any) => boolean
|No
|-
|Function with error parameter to decide if repetition is necessary.
|value
|Error/Exception class
|No
|[ ]
|An array of Exception types that are retryable.
import { Retryable, BackOffPolicy } from 'typescript-retry-decorator';
let count: number = 1;
class RetryExample {
@Retryable({ maxAttempts: 3 })
static async noDelayRetry() {
console.info(`Calling noDelayRetry for the ${count++} time at ${new Date().toLocaleTimeString()}`);
throw new Error('I failed!');
}
@Retryable({
maxAttempts: 3,
value: [SyntaxError, ReferenceError]
})
static async noDelaySpecificRetry(): Promise<void> {
console.info(`Calling noDelaySpecificRetry for the ${count++} time at ${new Date().toLocaleTimeString()}`);
throw new SyntaxError('I failed with SyntaxError!');
}
@Retryable({
maxAttempts: 3,
backOff: 1000,
doRetry: (e: Error) => {
return e.message === 'Error: 429';
}
})
static async doRetry() {
console.info(`Calling doRetry for the ${count++} time at ${new Date().toLocaleTimeString()}`);
throw new Error('Error: 429');
}
@Retryable({
maxAttempts: 3,
backOff: 1000,
doRetry: (e: Error) => {
return e.message === 'Error: 429';
}
})
static async doNotRetry() {
console.info(`Calling doNotRetry for the ${count++} time at ${new Date().toLocaleTimeString()}`);
throw new Error('Error: 404');
}
@Retryable({
maxAttempts: 3,
backOffPolicy: BackOffPolicy.FixedBackOffPolicy,
backOff: 1000
})
static async fixedBackOffRetry() {
console.info(`Calling fixedBackOffRetry 1s for the ${count++} time at ${new Date().toLocaleTimeString()}`);
throw new Error('I failed!');
}
@Retryable({
maxAttempts: 3,
backOffPolicy: BackOffPolicy.ExponentialBackOffPolicy,
backOff: 1000,
exponentialOption: { maxInterval: 4000, multiplier: 3 }
})
static async ExponentialBackOffRetry() {
console.info(`Calling ExponentialBackOffRetry backOff 1s, multiplier=3 for the ${count++} time at ${new Date().toLocaleTimeString()}`);
throw new Error('I failed!');
}
}
(async () => {
try {
resetCount();
await RetryExample.noDelayRetry();
} catch (e) {
console.info(`All retry done as expected, final message: '${e.message}'`);
}
try {
resetCount();
await RetryExample.doRetry();
} catch (e) {
console.info(`All retry done as expected, final message: '${e.message}'`);
}
try {
resetCount();
await RetryExample.doNotRetry();
} catch (e) {
console.info(`All retry done as expected, final message: '${e.message}'`);
}
try {
resetCount();
await RetryExample.fixedBackOffRetry();
} catch (e) {
console.info(`All retry done as expected, final message: '${e.message}'`);
}
try {
resetCount();
await RetryExample.ExponentialBackOffRetry();
} catch (e) {
console.info(`All retry done as expected, final message: '${e.message}'`);
}
})();
function resetCount() {
count = 1;
}
Run the above code with
ts-node, then output will be:
Calling noDelayRetry for the 1 time at 4:12:49 PM
Calling noDelayRetry for the 2 time at 4:12:49 PM
Calling noDelayRetry for the 3 time at 4:12:49 PM
Calling noDelayRetry for the 4 time at 4:12:49 PM
I failed!
All retry done as expected, final message: 'Failed for 'noDelayRetry' for 3 times.'
Calling noDelayRetry for the 1 time at 4:12:49 PM
Calling noDelayRetry for the 2 time at 4:12:49 PM
Calling noDelayRetry for the 3 time at 4:12:49 PM
Calling noDelayRetry for the 4 time at 4:12:49 PM
I failed with SyntaxError!
All retry done as expected, final message: 'Failed for 'noDelaySpecificRetry' for 3 times.'
Calling doRetry for the 1 time at 4:12:49 PM
Calling doRetry for the 2 time at 4:12:50 PM
Calling doRetry for the 3 time at 4:12:51 PM
Calling doRetry for the 4 time at 4:12:52 PM
Error: 429
All retry done as expected, final message: 'Failed for 'doRetry' for 3 times.'
Calling doNotRetry for the 1 time at 4:12:52 PM
All retry done as expected, final message: 'Error: 404'
Calling fixedBackOffRetry 1s for the 1 time at 4:12:52 PM
Calling fixedBackOffRetry 1s for the 2 time at 4:12:53 PM
Calling fixedBackOffRetry 1s for the 3 time at 4:12:54 PM
Calling fixedBackOffRetry 1s for the 4 time at 4:12:55 PM
I failed!
All retry done as expected, final message: 'Failed for 'fixedBackOffRetry' for 3 times.'
Calling ExponentialBackOffRetry backOff 1s, multiplier=3 for the 1 time at 4:12:55 PM
Calling ExponentialBackOffRetry backOff 1s, multiplier=3 for the 2 time at 4:12:56 PM
Calling ExponentialBackOffRetry backOff 1s, multiplier=3 for the 3 time at 4:12:59 PM
Calling ExponentialBackOffRetry backOff 1s, multiplier=3 for the 4 time at 4:13:03 PM
I failed!
All retry done as expected, final message: 'Failed for 'ExponentialBackOffRetry' for 3 times.'