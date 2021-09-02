A simple retry decorator for typescript with 0 dependency.

This is inspired by the Spring-Retry project. Written in Typescript, 100% Test Coverage.

Import and use it. Retry for Promise is supported as long as the runtime has promise(nodejs/evergreen-browser).

Install

npm install typescript-retry-decorator

Options

Option Name Type Required? Default Description maxAttempts number Yes - The max attempts to try backOff number No 0 number in ms to back off. If not set, then no wait backOffPolicy enum No FixedBackOffPolicy can be fixed or exponential exponentialOption object No { maxInterval: 2000, multiplier: 2 } This is for the ExponentialBackOffPolicy

The max interval each wait and the multiplier for the backOff . doRetry (e: any) => boolean No - Function with error parameter to decide if repetition is necessary. value Error/Exception class No [ ] An array of Exception types that are retryable.

Example

import { Retryable, BackOffPolicy } from 'typescript-retry-decorator' ; let count: number = 1 ; class RetryExample { ({ maxAttempts: 3 }) static async noDelayRetry() { console .info( `Calling noDelayRetry for the ${count++} time at ${ new Date ().toLocaleTimeString()} ` ); throw new Error ( 'I failed!' ); } ({ maxAttempts: 3 , value: [ SyntaxError , ReferenceError ] }) static async noDelaySpecificRetry(): Promise < void > { console .info( `Calling noDelaySpecificRetry for the ${count++} time at ${ new Date ().toLocaleTimeString()} ` ); throw new SyntaxError ( 'I failed with SyntaxError!' ); } ({ maxAttempts: 3 , backOff: 1000 , doRetry: ( e: Error ) => { return e.message === 'Error: 429' ; } }) static async doRetry() { console .info( `Calling doRetry for the ${count++} time at ${ new Date ().toLocaleTimeString()} ` ); throw new Error ( 'Error: 429' ); } ({ maxAttempts: 3 , backOff: 1000 , doRetry: ( e: Error ) => { return e.message === 'Error: 429' ; } }) static async doNotRetry() { console .info( `Calling doNotRetry for the ${count++} time at ${ new Date ().toLocaleTimeString()} ` ); throw new Error ( 'Error: 404' ); } ({ maxAttempts: 3 , backOffPolicy: BackOffPolicy.FixedBackOffPolicy, backOff: 1000 }) static async fixedBackOffRetry() { console .info( `Calling fixedBackOffRetry 1s for the ${count++} time at ${ new Date ().toLocaleTimeString()} ` ); throw new Error ( 'I failed!' ); } ({ maxAttempts: 3 , backOffPolicy: BackOffPolicy.ExponentialBackOffPolicy, backOff: 1000 , exponentialOption: { maxInterval: 4000 , multiplier: 3 } }) static async ExponentialBackOffRetry() { console .info( `Calling ExponentialBackOffRetry backOff 1s, multiplier=3 for the ${count++} time at ${ new Date ().toLocaleTimeString()} ` ); throw new Error ( 'I failed!' ); } } ( async () => { try { resetCount(); await RetryExample.noDelayRetry(); } catch (e) { console .info( `All retry done as expected, final message: ' ${e.message} '` ); } try { resetCount(); await RetryExample.doRetry(); } catch (e) { console .info( `All retry done as expected, final message: ' ${e.message} '` ); } try { resetCount(); await RetryExample.doNotRetry(); } catch (e) { console .info( `All retry done as expected, final message: ' ${e.message} '` ); } try { resetCount(); await RetryExample.fixedBackOffRetry(); } catch (e) { console .info( `All retry done as expected, final message: ' ${e.message} '` ); } try { resetCount(); await RetryExample.ExponentialBackOffRetry(); } catch (e) { console .info( `All retry done as expected, final message: ' ${e.message} '` ); } })(); function resetCount ( ) { count = 1 ; }

Run the above code with ts-node , then output will be: