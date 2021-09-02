openbase logo
trd

typescript-retry-decorator

by leon
2.0.3 (see all)

lightweight typescript retry decorator with 0 dependency.

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Retry

A simple retry decorator for typescript with 0 dependency.

This is inspired by the Spring-Retry project. Written in Typescript, 100% Test Coverage.

Import and use it. Retry for Promise is supported as long as the runtime has promise(nodejs/evergreen-browser).

Install

npm install typescript-retry-decorator

Options

Option NameTypeRequired?DefaultDescription
maxAttemptsnumberYes-The max attempts to try
backOffnumberNo0number in ms to back off. If not set, then no wait
backOffPolicyenumNoFixedBackOffPolicycan be fixed or exponential
exponentialOptionobjectNo{ maxInterval: 2000, multiplier: 2 }This is for the ExponentialBackOffPolicy
The max interval each wait and the multiplier for the backOff.
doRetry(e: any) => booleanNo-Function with error parameter to decide if repetition is necessary.
valueError/Exception classNo[ ]An array of Exception types that are retryable.

Example

import { Retryable, BackOffPolicy } from 'typescript-retry-decorator';

let count: number = 1;

class RetryExample {
  @Retryable({ maxAttempts: 3 })
  static async noDelayRetry() {
    console.info(`Calling noDelayRetry for the ${count++} time at ${new Date().toLocaleTimeString()}`);
    throw new Error('I failed!');
  }

  @Retryable({ 
    maxAttempts: 3, 
    value: [SyntaxError, ReferenceError]
  })
  static async noDelaySpecificRetry(): Promise<void> {
    console.info(`Calling noDelaySpecificRetry for the ${count++} time at ${new Date().toLocaleTimeString()}`);
    throw new SyntaxError('I failed with SyntaxError!');
  }

  @Retryable({ 
    maxAttempts: 3,
    backOff: 1000,
    doRetry: (e: Error) => {
      return e.message === 'Error: 429';
    }
   })
  static async doRetry() {
    console.info(`Calling doRetry for the ${count++} time at ${new Date().toLocaleTimeString()}`);
    throw new Error('Error: 429');
  }

  @Retryable({ 
    maxAttempts: 3,
    backOff: 1000,
    doRetry: (e: Error) => {
      return e.message === 'Error: 429';
    }
   })
  static async doNotRetry() {
    console.info(`Calling doNotRetry for the ${count++} time at ${new Date().toLocaleTimeString()}`);
    throw new Error('Error: 404');
  }

  @Retryable({
    maxAttempts: 3,
    backOffPolicy: BackOffPolicy.FixedBackOffPolicy,
    backOff: 1000
  })
  static async fixedBackOffRetry() {
    console.info(`Calling fixedBackOffRetry 1s for the ${count++} time at ${new Date().toLocaleTimeString()}`);
    throw new Error('I failed!');
  }

  @Retryable({
    maxAttempts: 3,
    backOffPolicy: BackOffPolicy.ExponentialBackOffPolicy,
    backOff: 1000,
    exponentialOption: { maxInterval: 4000, multiplier: 3 }
  })
  static async ExponentialBackOffRetry() {
    console.info(`Calling ExponentialBackOffRetry backOff 1s, multiplier=3 for the ${count++} time at ${new Date().toLocaleTimeString()}`);
    throw new Error('I failed!');
  }
}

(async () => {
  try {
    resetCount();
    await RetryExample.noDelayRetry();
  } catch (e) {
    console.info(`All retry done as expected, final message: '${e.message}'`);
  }

  try {
    resetCount();
    await RetryExample.doRetry();
  } catch (e) {
    console.info(`All retry done as expected, final message: '${e.message}'`);
  }

  try {
    resetCount();
    await RetryExample.doNotRetry();
  } catch (e) {
    console.info(`All retry done as expected, final message: '${e.message}'`);
  }

  try {
    resetCount();
    await RetryExample.fixedBackOffRetry();
  } catch (e) {
    console.info(`All retry done as expected, final message: '${e.message}'`);
  }

  try {
    resetCount();
    await RetryExample.ExponentialBackOffRetry();
  } catch (e) {
    console.info(`All retry done as expected, final message: '${e.message}'`);
  }
  
})();

function resetCount() {
  count = 1;
}

Run the above code with ts-node, then output will be:

Calling noDelayRetry for the 1 time at 4:12:49 PM
Calling noDelayRetry for the 2 time at 4:12:49 PM
Calling noDelayRetry for the 3 time at 4:12:49 PM
Calling noDelayRetry for the 4 time at 4:12:49 PM
I failed!
All retry done as expected, final message: 'Failed for 'noDelayRetry' for 3 times.'
Calling noDelayRetry for the 1 time at 4:12:49 PM
Calling noDelayRetry for the 2 time at 4:12:49 PM
Calling noDelayRetry for the 3 time at 4:12:49 PM
Calling noDelayRetry for the 4 time at 4:12:49 PM
I failed with SyntaxError!
All retry done as expected, final message: 'Failed for 'noDelaySpecificRetry' for 3 times.'
Calling doRetry for the 1 time at 4:12:49 PM
Calling doRetry for the 2 time at 4:12:50 PM
Calling doRetry for the 3 time at 4:12:51 PM
Calling doRetry for the 4 time at 4:12:52 PM
Error: 429
All retry done as expected, final message: 'Failed for 'doRetry' for 3 times.'
Calling doNotRetry for the 1 time at 4:12:52 PM
All retry done as expected, final message: 'Error: 404'
Calling fixedBackOffRetry 1s for the 1 time at 4:12:52 PM
Calling fixedBackOffRetry 1s for the 2 time at 4:12:53 PM
Calling fixedBackOffRetry 1s for the 3 time at 4:12:54 PM
Calling fixedBackOffRetry 1s for the 4 time at 4:12:55 PM
I failed!
All retry done as expected, final message: 'Failed for 'fixedBackOffRetry' for 3 times.'
Calling ExponentialBackOffRetry backOff 1s, multiplier=3 for the 1 time at 4:12:55 PM
Calling ExponentialBackOffRetry backOff 1s, multiplier=3 for the 2 time at 4:12:56 PM
Calling ExponentialBackOffRetry backOff 1s, multiplier=3 for the 3 time at 4:12:59 PM
Calling ExponentialBackOffRetry backOff 1s, multiplier=3 for the 4 time at 4:13:03 PM
I failed!
All retry done as expected, final message: 'Failed for 'ExponentialBackOffRetry' for 3 times.'

