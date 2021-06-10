REST Services for Typescript

This is a lightweight annotation-based expressjs extension for typescript.

It can be used to define your APIs using decorators.

Table of Contents

Installation

This library only works with typescript. Ensure it is installed:

npm install typescript -g

To install typescript-rest:

npm install typescript-rest --save

Configuration

Typescript-rest requires the following TypeScript compilation options in your tsconfig.json file:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "experimentalDecorators" : true , "emitDecoratorMetadata" : true , "target" : "es6" } }

Basic Usage

import * as express from "express" ; import {Server, Path, GET, PathParam} from "typescript-rest" ; ( "/hello" ) class HelloService { ( ":name" ) sayHello( ( 'name' ) name: string ): string { return "Hello " + name; } } let app: express.Application = express(); Server.buildServices(app); app.listen( 3000 , function ( ) { console .log( 'Rest Server listening on port 3000!' ); });

That's it. You can just call now:

GET http://localhost:3000/hello/joe

Using with an IoC Container

Install the IoC container and the serviceFactory for the IoC Container

npm install typescript-rest --save npm install typescript-ioc --save npm install typescript-rest-ioc --save

Then add a rest.config file in the root of your project:

{ "serviceFactory" : "typescript-rest-ioc" }

And you can use Injections, Request scopes and all the features of the IoC Container. It is possible to use it with any other IoC Container, like Inversify.

Example:

class HelloService { sayHello(name: string ) { return "Hello " + name; } } ( "/hello" ) class HelloRestService { private helloService: HelloService; ( ":name" ) sayHello( ( 'name' ) name: string ): string { return this .sayHello(name); } }

Complete Guide

Check our documentation.

Boilerplate Project

You can check this project to get started.