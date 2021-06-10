openbase logo
typescript-rest

by Thiago Bustamante
3.0.4 (see all)

This is a lightweight annotation-based expressjs extension for typescript.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12K

GitHub Stars

495

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

18

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npm version Master Workflow Coverage Status Known Vulnerabilities BCH compliance

REST Services for Typescript

This is a lightweight annotation-based expressjs extension for typescript.

It can be used to define your APIs using decorators.

Table of Contents

Installation

This library only works with typescript. Ensure it is installed:

npm install typescript -g

To install typescript-rest:

npm install typescript-rest --save

Configuration

Typescript-rest requires the following TypeScript compilation options in your tsconfig.json file:

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "experimentalDecorators": true,
    "emitDecoratorMetadata": true,
    "target": "es6" // or anything newer like esnext
  }
}

Basic Usage

import * as express from "express";
import {Server, Path, GET, PathParam} from "typescript-rest";

@Path("/hello")
class HelloService {
  @Path(":name")
  @GET
  sayHello( @PathParam('name') name: string ): string {
    return "Hello " + name;
  }
}

let app: express.Application = express();
Server.buildServices(app);

app.listen(3000, function() {
  console.log('Rest Server listening on port 3000!');
});

That's it. You can just call now:

GET http://localhost:3000/hello/joe

Using with an IoC Container

Install the IoC container and the serviceFactory for the IoC Container

npm install typescript-rest --save
npm install typescript-ioc --save
npm install typescript-rest-ioc --save

Then add a rest.config file in the root of your project:

{
  "serviceFactory": "typescript-rest-ioc"
}

And you can use Injections, Request scopes and all the features of the IoC Container. It is possible to use it with any other IoC Container, like Inversify.

Example:

class HelloService {
  sayHello(name: string) {
    return "Hello " + name;
  }
}

@Path("/hello")
class HelloRestService {
  @Inject
  private helloService: HelloService;

  @Path(":name")
  @GET
  sayHello( @PathParam('name') name: string): string {
    return this.sayHello(name);
  }
}

Complete Guide

Check our documentation.

Boilerplate Project

You can check this project to get started.

