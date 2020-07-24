This package hasn't been maintained in a loooong time. You may wanna check ts-node or ts-import
This is a Node.JS
require extension that enables requiring typescript modules without any preprocessing.
Install via npm:
npm install typescript-require
During the boot up process of your application, require
typescript-require once;
require('typescript-require');
After this point, you can require any .ts module just like .js modules.
typescript-require will find out
and compile the TypeScript file, resolving any necessary dependencies to other scripts.
// Initialize
require('typescript-require');
// Get functions.ts
var funcs = require("./funcs.ts");
console.log(funcs.lowercase("HELLO!"));
export function lowercase(val:string) {
return val.toLowerCase();
}
export function uppercase(val:string) {
return val.toUpperCase();
}
It is possible to configure the require extension upon initialization:
// Initialize
require('typescript-require')({
targetES5: true,
exitOnError: true,
emitOnError: true
});
If true
node.d.ts definitions file is loaded before custom ts files. This is disabled by default and you should use
///<reference path='node.d.ts'/>
at the beginning of your ts modules.
Target ES5 / ES3 output mode.
Calls
process.exit if an error occurs during TypeScript compilation
The directory underneath which output files should be placed
Tells the TypeScript compiler whether or not to emit JS files if an error occurs.
You can load any other TypeScript or Javascript module from your typescripts. However, you should use different methods for different modules
Given that there are two files,
foomodule.js and
barmodule.ts at the same directory as sample.ts
///<reference path='node.d.ts'/>
// Load a JavaScript module with standard Node.JS require
var foomodule = require('./foomodule.js');
// Load a TypeScript module with TypeScript module syntax
import barmodule = module('barmodule');
```
Note that the second one essentially gets compiled to a
require call just like the first one. However,
import ... module syntax makes it possible to use TypeScript compile time validation features (like type checking).
Ekin Koc - ekin@eknkc.com
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2012 Ekin Koc
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.