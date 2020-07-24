Heads up!

This package hasn't been maintained in a loooong time. You may wanna check ts-node or ts-import

TypeScript Require Extension

This is a Node.JS require extension that enables requiring typescript modules without any preprocessing.

Install

Install via npm:

npm install typescript- require

Use

During the boot up process of your application, require typescript-require once;

require ( 'typescript-require' );

After this point, you can require any .ts module just like .js modules. typescript-require will find out and compile the TypeScript file, resolving any necessary dependencies to other scripts.

Sample

require ( 'typescript-require' ); var funcs = require ( "./funcs.ts" ); console .log(funcs.lowercase( "HELLO!" ));

export function lowercase ( val:string ) { return val.toLowerCase(); } export function uppercase ( val:string ) { return val.toUpperCase(); }

Configuration

It is possible to configure the require extension upon initialization:

// Initialize require('typescript-require')({ targetES5: true , exitOnError: true , emitOnError: true });

nodeLib [boolean] default: false

If true node.d.ts definitions file is loaded before custom ts files. This is disabled by default and you should use

/// < reference path = 'node.d.ts' />

at the beginning of your ts modules.

targetES5 [boolean] default: true

Target ES5 / ES3 output mode.

exitOnError [boolean] default: true

Calls process.exit if an error occurs during TypeScript compilation

tmpDir [string] default: ./tmp

The directory underneath which output files should be placed

emitOnError [boolean] default: false

Tells the TypeScript compiler whether or not to emit JS files if an error occurs.

Module Dependencies in TS files

You can load any other TypeScript or Javascript module from your typescripts. However, you should use different methods for different modules

Given that there are two files, foomodule.js and barmodule.ts at the same directory as sample.ts

var foomodule = require ( './foomodule.js' ); import barmodule = module ( 'barmodule' ); `` `

Note that the second one essentially gets compiled to a require call just like the first one. However, import ... module syntax makes it possible to use TypeScript compile time validation features (like type checking).

Developed By

Ekin Koc - ekin@eknkc.com

License