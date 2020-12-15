This plugin was written at a time when the official VSCode extension didn't have support for twin.macro. Recently, it added support for custom completion contexts, which gives support for tailwind intellisense outside of the class prop, including for twin.macro.

While it doesn't warn on unknown classes at the time of writing this, everything else the extension offers (hover info, color decorators, more speed) more than makes up for it, so I strongly recommend using it instead of this. For details on how to configure with twin.macro, see this post. I'll keep this repo un-archived in case there are further updates.

Provides editor support for tw `...` tagged template syntax, like twin.macro, including:

Autocomplete for tailwind classes

Warnings on unknown classes

Note: the classes found by this plugin may be different from those supported by twin.macro or other solutions, so you may get false warnings, or some valid classes might be missing from autocomplete. YMMV

Install

yarn add -D typescript-plugin-tw-template tailwindcss npm install -D typescript-plugin-tw-template tailwindcss

Usage

Add it to the "plugins" section in tsconfig.json or jsconfig.json

{ "compilerOptions" : { "plugins" : [{ "name" : "typescript-plugin-tw-template" }] } }

The plugin will read from a custom tailwind.config.js file at the project root, or use the default config

Make sure you're using the workspace TS version! In VSCode, you can do this by opening any TS file, then click on the TS version number in the bottom right.

TODO