This plugin was written at a time when the official VSCode extension didn't have support for twin.macro. Recently, it added support for custom completion contexts, which gives support for tailwind intellisense outside of the class prop, including for twin.macro.
While it doesn't warn on unknown classes at the time of writing this, everything else the extension offers (hover info, color decorators, more speed) more than makes up for it, so I strongly recommend using it instead of this. For details on how to configure with twin.macro, see this post. I'll keep this repo un-archived in case there are further updates.
Provides editor support for
tw`...` tagged template syntax, like twin.macro, including:
Note: the classes found by this plugin may be different from those supported by twin.macro or other solutions, so you may get false warnings, or some valid classes might be missing from autocomplete. YMMV
# yarn
yarn add -D typescript-plugin-tw-template tailwindcss
# npm
npm install -D typescript-plugin-tw-template tailwindcss
Add it to the
"plugins" section in
tsconfig.json or
jsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
// other options...
"plugins": [{ "name": "typescript-plugin-tw-template" }]
}
}
The plugin will read from a custom
tailwind.config.js file at the project root, or use the default config
Make sure you're using the workspace TS version! In VSCode, you can do this by opening any TS file, then click on the TS version number in the bottom right.
tw prop (?)
! suffix from twin.macro