typescript-plugin-styled-components
This is a TypeScript transformer that improves development experience of
styled-components.
The main purpose is to provide compile-time information of creates styled components, such as names of these components, for the run-time, allowing to operate with proper names of such the components.
The plugin was mostly inspired by great Babel's plugin
babel-plugin-styled-components and partially provides similar functionality for TypeScript users.
Note: This transformer will be useful to you only when you are transpiling your TS code using actual TS compiler, like
tsc
ts-loader or
awesome-typescript-loader. If your TS code is transpiled using
babel-plugin-transform-typescript, you should use
babel-plugin-styled-components instead.
The following command adds the packages to the project as a development-time dependency:
yarn add typescript-plugin-styled-components --dev
Webpack
Rollup
ttypescript compiler
Webpack
This section describes how to integrate the plugin into the build/bundling process driven by Webpack and its TypeScript loaders.
There are two popular TypeScript loaders that support specifying custom transformers:
Both loaders use the same setting
getCustomTransformers which is an optional function that returns
{ before?: Transformer[], after?: Transformer[] }.
In order to inject the transformer into compilation, add it to
before transformers array, like:
{ before: [styledComponentsTransformer] }.
awesome-typescript-loader
In the
webpack.config.js file in the section where awesome-typescript-loader is configured as a loader:
// 1. import default from the plugin module
const createStyledComponentsTransformer = require('typescript-plugin-styled-components').default;
// 2. create a transformer;
// the factory additionally accepts an options object which described below
const styledComponentsTransformer = createStyledComponentsTransformer();
// 3. add getCustomTransformer method to the loader config
var config = {
...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.tsx?$/,
loader: 'awesome-typescript-loader',
options: {
... // other loader's options
getCustomTransformers: () => ({ before: [styledComponentsTransformer] })
}
}
]
}
...
};
Please note, that in the development mode,
awesome-typescript-loader uses multiple separate processes to speed up compilation. In that mode the above configuration cannot work because functions, which
getCustomTransformers is, are not transferrable between processes.
To solve this please refer to Forked process configuration section.
ts-loader
In the
webpack.config.js file in the section where ts-loader is configured as a loader:
// 1. import default from the plugin module
const createStyledComponentsTransformer = require('typescript-plugin-styled-components').default;
// 2. create a transformer;
// the factory additionally accepts an options object which described below
const styledComponentsTransformer = createStyledComponentsTransformer();
// 3. add getCustomTransformer method to the loader config
var config = {
...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.tsx?$/,
loader: 'ts-loader',
options: {
... // other loader's options
getCustomTransformers: () => ({ before: [styledComponentsTransformer] })
}
}
]
}
...
};
Please note, when
awesome-typescript-loader is used with
HappyPack or
thread-loader, they use multiple separate processes to speed up compilation. In that mode the above configuration cannot work because functions, which
getCustomTransformers is, are not transferrable between processes.
To solve this please refer to Forked process configuration section.
To configure the transformer for development mode in
awesome-typescript-loader or
ts-loader with
HappyPack or
thread-loader, you need to make
getCustomTransformers a resolvoble module name instead of the function. Since the configuration is very similar, here's an example:
styledComponentsTransformer into a separate file
Let's assume it is in the same folder as your
webpack.config and has name
webpack.ts-transformers.js:
// 1. import default from the plugin module
const createStyledComponentsTransformer = require('typescript-plugin-styled-components').default;
// 2. create a transformer;
// the factory additionally accepts an options object which described below
const styledComponentsTransformer = createStyledComponentsTransformer();
// 3. create getCustomTransformer function
const getCustomTransformers = () => ({ before: [styledComponentsTransformer] });
// 4. export getCustomTransformers
module.exports = getCustomTransformers;
-const createStyledComponentsTransformer = require('typescript-plugin-styled-components').default;
-const styledComponentsTransformer = createStyledComponentsTransformer();
options: {
... // other loader's options
- getCustomTransformers: () => ({ before: [styledComponentsTransformer] })
+ getCustomTransformers: path.join(__dirname, './webpack.ts-transformers.js')
}
Rollup
This section describes how to integrate the plugin into the build/bundling process driven by Rollup and its TypeScript loader - rollup-plugin-typescript2.
In the
rollup.config.js file in the section where rollup-plugin-typescript2 is configured as a loader:
// 1. import default from the plugin module
const createStyledComponentsTransformer = require('typescript-plugin-styled-components').default;
// 2. create a transformer;
// the factory additionally accepts an options object which described below
const styledComponentsTransformer = createStyledComponentsTransformer();
// 3. add getCustomTransformer method to the loader config
var config = {
...
plugins: [
rollupTypescript({
...
transformers: [
() => ({
before: [styledComponentsTransformer],
}),
],
}),
...
],
...
};
TypeScript command line compiler tool (
tsc) does not support using of pluggable modules and transformers.
For that reason there are other tools created that do support pluggable transformers. See
ttypescript compiler section.
ttypescript compiler
The
ttypescript compiler is a CLI tool that allows to use TypeScript compiler with pluggable transformers.
To use the transformer with that tool you can configure it by updating
tsconfig.json the following way:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{
"transform": "typescript-plugin-styled-components",
"type": "config",
// other typescript-plugin-styled-components options can be added here
"minify": true,
"ssr": true
}
]
}
}
createTransformer
function createTransformer(options?: Partial<Options>): TransformerFactory<SourceFile>;
A factory that creates an instance of a TypeScript transformer (which is a factory itself).
It allows to optionally pass options that allow to tweak transformer's behavior. See
Options for details.
Options
interface Options {
getDisplayName(filename: string, bindingName: string | undefined): string | undefined;
identifiers: CustomStyledIdentifiers;
ssr: boolean;
displayName: boolean;
minify: boolean;
componentIdPrefix: string;
}
getDisplayName
This method is used to determine component display name from filename and its binding name.
filename is the file name, relative to the project base directory, of the file where the styled component defined.
bindingName is the name that is used in the source code to bind the component. It can be
null if the component was not bound or assigned.
Default strategy is to use
bindingName if it's defined and use inference algorithm from
filename otherwise.
Sample:
function getStyledComponentDisplay(filename, bindingName) {
return bindingName || makePascalCase(filename);
}
ssr
By adding a unique identifier to every styled component, this plugin avoids checksum mismatches due to different class generation on the client and on the server.
This option allows to disable component id generation by setting it to
false.
Default value is
true which means that component id is being injected.
displayName
This option enhances the attached CSS class name on each component with richer output to help identify your components in the DOM without React DevTools.
It also adds allows you to see the component's
displayName in React DevTools.
To disable
displayName generation set this option to
false
Default value is
true which means that display name is being injected.
minify
The option allows to turn on minification of inline styles used in styled components.
It is similar to
babel-plugin-styled-components's same option.
The minification is not exactly the same and may produce slightly different results.
⚠️ Warning: The minification is an experimental feature, please use with care.
Default value is
false which means the minification is not being performed.
componentIdPrefix
To avoid colisions when running more than one insance of typescript-plugin-styled-components at a time, you can add a componentIdPrefix by providing an arbitrary string to this option.
Default value is
'' which means that no namespacing will happen.
identifiers
This option allows to customize identifiers used by
styled-components API functions.
Warning. By providing custom identifiers, predefined ones are not added automatically. Make sure you add standard APIs in case you meant to use them.
interface CustomStyledIdentifiers {
styled: string[];
attrs: string[];
keyframes: string[];
css: string[];
createGlobalStyle: string[];
extend: string[];
}
styled - list of identifiers of
styled API (default
['styled'])
attrs - list of identifiers of
attrs API (default
['attrs'])
keyframes - list of identifiers of
keyframes API (default
['keyframes'])
css - list of identifiers of
css API (default
['css'])
createGlobalStyle - list of identifiers of
createGlobalStyle API (default
['createGlobalStyle'])
extend - list of identifiers of
extend API (default
[]). Note this API has been deprecated in
styled-components so starting from
1.5 this option by default has empty set, which means it does not recognize this API by default.
Example
const styledComponentsTransformer = createStyledComponentsTransformer({
identifiers: {
styled: ['styled', 'typedStyled'] // typedStyled is an additional identifier of styled API
}
});
Technically,
typescript-plugin-styled-components is not a TypeScript plugin, since it is only exposed as a TypeScript transformer.