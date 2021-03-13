This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.opensource.microsoft.com.
npm install -g typescript-parsec
yarn
yarn build
yarn test
npm run update will write overloadings for
alt and
seq for you
ts-parsec is a parser combinator library prepared for typescript. By using this library, you are able to create parsers very quickly using just a few lines of code. It provides the following features:
You are recommended to learn EBNF before using this library.
Please read Getting Started for ramping up, or our document page for deeper understanding.
Following combinators will be released soon:
Context sensitive tokenizer is also comming.