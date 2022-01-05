TypeScript Optional

Optional (like Java) implementation in TypeScript

Overview

Optional<T> is a type which may or may not contain a payload of type T . It provides a common interface regardless of whether an instance is present or is empty.

This module is inspired by Optional class in Java 8+.

The following methods are currently not supported:

equals

toString

hashCode

stream

Install

npm install --save typescript-optional

Usage

import

import { Optional } from "typescript-optional" ;

creating Optional<T> objects

const nullableString: string | null = ; const optional = Optional.ofNullable(nullableString); const optionalPresent1 = Optional.ofNullable( "foo" ); const optionalPresent2 = Optional.ofNonNull( "foo" ); const optionalEmpty1: Optional< string > = Optional.empty(); const optionalEmpty2 = Optional.empty< string >();

operations

const optional: Optional< string > = Optional.ofNullable( ); optional.get(); optional.isPresent(); optional.isEmpty(); optional.ifPresent( value => console .log(value)); optional.ifPresentOrElse( value => console .log(value), () => console .log( "empty" )); optional.filter( value => value.length > 0 ); optional.map( value => value.length); const powerIfPositive: ( x: Number ) => Optional< Number > = x => (x > 0 ) ? Optional.ofNonNull(x * x) : Optional.empty(); const numberOptional: Optional< null | number > = Optional.ofNullable( ) numberOptional.flatMap( value => powerIfPositive(value as number )); const another: Optional< string > = Optional.ofNullable( ); optional.or(another); optional.orElse( "bar" ); optional.orElseGet( () => "bar" ); optional.orElseThrow( () => new Error ()); optional.orNull(); optional.orUndefined(); optional.matches({ present: value => value.length, empty: () => 0 , }) optional.toOption();

prototype-free types

While Optional 's fluent interface for method chaining with prototype is usually useful and elegant, relying on prototype can cause some problems in certain situations like that an external function copies such objects except prototype . For example, setState of React reflects the given value as a state except the value's prototype (and then you will see "TypeError: undefined is not a function" in runtime though TypeScript compilation has been succeeded!).

To avoid this issue, you have three options that convert an Optional into a prototype-free, or a simple JavaScript object (associative array, string etc.).

Optional.orNull

Optional.orUndefined

Optional.toOption

Optional.orNull and Optional.orUndefined

Using Optional.orNull or Optional.orUndefined is the simple way to obtain prototype-free objects. These methods convert an Optional<T> into a value of type union.

Optional<T>.orNull returns T | null .

Optional<T>.orUndefined returns T | undefined . The T | undefined type is compatible with optional parameters and properties of TypeScript.

Use Optional.ofNullable to restore an Optional value from a value of these type unions.

const update: <T> ( original: T ) => T = const optional: Optional< string > = ; let nullable: string | null = optional.orNull(); let orUndefined: string | undefined = optional.orUndefined(); nullable = update(nullable); orUndefined = update(orUndefined); const optionalFromNullable: Optional< string > = Optional.ofNullble(nullable); const optionalFromOrUndefined: Optional< string > = Optional.ofNullble(orUndefined);

As a more explicit way to obtain prototype-free objects, Optional.toOption is provided. This method convert an Optional<T> into an object of Option<T> type, which conforms to discriminated unions also known as algebraic data types. Refer the API document of Option<T> to learn about the structure.

const update: <T> ( original: Option<T> ) => T = const optional: Optional< string > = ; let option: Option< string > = optional.toOption(); option = update(option); const optionalFromOption: Optional< string > = Optional.from(option);

License

MIT License - LICENSE.md