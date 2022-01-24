A memoize decorator for Typescript.
npm install --save typescript-memoize
@Memoize(hashFunction?: (...args: any[]) => any)
You can use it in four ways:
get accessor,
You can call memoized methods within the same class, too. This could be useful if you want to memoize the return value for an entire data set, and also a filtered or mapped version of that same set.
get accessor, or a method which takes no parameters
These both work the same way. Subsequent calls to a memoized method without parameters, or to a
get accessor, always return the same value.
I generally consider it an anti-pattern for a call to a
get accessor to trigger an expensive operation. Simply adding
Memoize() to a
get allows for seamless lazy-loading.
import {Memoize,MemoizeExpiring} from 'typescript-memoize';
class SimpleFoo {
// Memoize a method without parameters
@Memoize()
public getAllTheData() {
// do some expensive operation to get data
return data;
}
// Memoize a method and expire the value after some time in milliseconds
@MemoizeExpiring(5000)
public getDataForSomeTime() {
// do some expensive operation to get data
return data;
}
// Memoize a getter
@Memoize()
public get someValue() {
// do some expensive operation to calculate value
return value;
}
}
And then we call them from somewhere else in our code:
let simpleFoo = new SimpleFoo();
// Memoizes a calculated value and returns it:
let methodVal1 = simpleFoo.getAllTheData();
// Returns memoized value
let methodVal2 = simpleFoo.getAllTheData();
// Memoizes (lazy-loads) a calculated value and returns it:
let getterVal1 = simpleFoo.someValue;
// Returns memoized value
let getterVal2 = simpleFoo.someValue;
Subsequent calls to this style of memoized method will always return the same value.
I'm not really sure why anyone would use this approach to memoize a method with more than one parameter, but it's possible.
import {Memoize} from 'typescript-memoize';
class ComplicatedFoo {
// Memoize a method without parameters (just like the first example)
@Memoize()
public getAllTheData() {
// do some expensive operation to get data
return data;
}
// Memoize a method with one parameter
@Memoize()
public getSomeOfTheData(id: number) {
let allTheData = this.getAllTheData(); // if you want to!
// do some expensive operation to get data
return data;
}
// Memoize a method with multiple parameters
// Only the first parameter will be used for memoization
@Memoize()
public getGreeting(name: string, planet: string) {
return 'Hello, ' + name + '! Welcome to ' + planet;
}
}
We call these methods from somewhere else in our code:
let complicatedFoo = new ComplicatedFoo();
// Returns calculated value and memoizes it:
let oneParam1 = complicatedFoo.getSomeOfTheData();
// Returns memoized value
let oneParam2 = complicatedFoo.getSomeOfTheData();
// Memoizes a calculated value and returns it:
// 'Hello, Darryl! Welcome to Earth'
let greeterVal1 = complicatedFoo.getGreeting('Darryl', 'Earth');
// Ignores the second parameter, and returns memoized value
// 'Hello, Darryl! Welcome to Earth'
let greeterVal2 = complicatedFoo.getGreeting('Darryl', 'Mars');
Pass in a
hashFunction which takes the same parameters as your target method, to memoize values based on all parameters, or some other custom logic
import {Memoize} from 'typescript-memoize';
class MoreComplicatedFoo {
// Memoize a method with multiple parameters
// Memoize will remember values based on keys like: 'name;planet'
@Memoize((name: string, planet: string) => {
return name + ';' + string;
})
public getBetterGreeting(name: string, planet: string) {
return 'Hello, ' + name + '! Welcome to ' + planet;
}
// Memoize based on some other logic
@Memoize(() => {
return new Date();
})
public memoryLeak(greeting: string) {
return greeting + '!!!!!';
}
// Memoize also accepts parameters via a single object argument
@Memoize({
expiring: 10000, // milliseconds
hashFunction: (name: string, planet: string) => {
return name + ';' + string;
}
})
public getSameBetterGreeting(name: string, planet: string) {
return 'Hello, ' + name + '! Welcome to ' + planet;
}
}
We call these methods from somewhere else in our code. By now you should be getting the idea:
let moreComplicatedFoo = new MoreComplicatedFoo();
// 'Hello, Darryl! Welcome to Earth'
let greeterVal1 = moreComplicatedFoo.getBetterGreeting('Darryl', 'Earth');
// 'Hello, Darryl! Welcome to Mars'
let greeterVal2 = moreComplicatedFoo.getBetterGreeting('Darryl', 'Mars');
// Fill up the computer with useless greetings:
let greeting = moreComplicatedFoo.memoryLeak('Hello');
Passing an array with one or more "tag" strings these will allow you to later clear the cache of results associated with methods or the
getaccessors using the
clear() function.
The
clear() function also requires an array of "tag" strings.
import {Memoize} from 'typescript-memoize';
class ClearableFoo {
// Memoize accepts tags
@Memoize({ tags: ["foo", "bar"] })
public getClearableGreeting(name: string, planet: string) {
return 'Hello, ' + name + '! Welcome to ' + planet;
}
// Memoize accepts tags
@Memoize({ tags: ["bar"] })
public getClearableSum(a: number, b: number) {
return a + b;
}
}
We call these methods from somewhere else in our code.
import {clear} from 'typescript-memoize';
let clearableFoo = new ClearableFoo();
// 'Hello, Darryl! Welcome to Earth'
let greeterVal1 = clearableFoo.getClearableGreeting('Darryl', 'Earth');
// Ignores the second parameter, and returns memoized value
// 'Hello, Darryl! Welcome to Earth'
let greeterVal2 = clearableFoo.getClearableGreeting('Darryl', 'Mars');
// '3'
let sum1 = clearableFoo.getClearableSum(2, 1);
// Ignores the second parameter, and returns memoized value
// '3'
let sum2 = clearableFoo.getClearableSum(2, 2);
clear(["foo"]);
// The memoized values are cleared, return a new value
// 'Hello, Darryl! Welcome to Mars'
let greeterVal3 = clearableFoo.getClearableGreeting('Darryl', 'Mars');
// The memoized value is not associated with 'foo' tag, returns memoized value
// '3'
let sum3 = clearableFoo.getClearableSum(2, 2);
clear(["bar"]);
// The memoized values are cleared, return a new value
// 'Hello, Darryl! Welcome to Earth'
let greeterVal4 = clearableFoo.getClearableGreeting('Darryl', 'Earth');
// The memoized values are cleared, return a new value
// '4'
let sum4 = clearableFoo.getClearableSum(2, 2);