TypeScript Webpack Loader

DEPRECATED: Use awesome-typescript-loader or ts-loader instead.

TypeScript loader for Webpack.

Example Configuration

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { resolve : { extensions : [ '' , '.webpack.js' , '.web.js' , '.ts' , '.js' ] }, devtool : 'source-map' , module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.ts$/ , loader : 'typescript-loader' } ] } };

After that, you would be able to write JSX in TypeScript!

Best Practices

Using with JSX-TypeScript compiler

You can use typescript-loader together with jsx-typescript compiler which has support for JSX syntax (used in React.js).

For that you need to install jsx-typescript :

% npm install jsx-typescript

And specify typescriptCompiler loader option:

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.ts$/ , loader : 'typescript-loader?typescriptCompiler=jsx-typescript' } ] } };

External Modules

The most natural way to structure your code with TypeScript and webpack is to use external modules, and these work as you would expect.

npm install --save react

import React = require ( 'react' );

Internal Modules

TypeScript Loader will work with internal modules too, however acquiring a reference to modules declared this way requires some work using the exports-loader . This is required because webpack wraps every file in a closure and internal modules are meant to run in a global context.

foo.ts

module Foo { export var bar = 42 ; }

main.ts