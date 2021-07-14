TypeScript server plugin that adds intellisense for lit-html template strings
Features
This plugin requires TypeScript 2.4 or later. It can provide intellisense in both JavaScript and TypeScript files within any editor that uses TypeScript to power their language features. This includes VS Code, Sublime with the TypeScript plugin, Atom with the TypeScript plugin, Visual Studio, and others.
The simplest way to use this plugin is through the lit-html extension. This extension automatically enables the plugin, and also adds syntax highlighting for lit-html template strings and synchronization of settings between VS Code and the plugin.
To use a specific version of this plugin with VS Code, first install the plugin and a copy of TypeScript in your workspace:
npm install --save-dev typescript-lit-html-plugin typescript
Then add a
plugins section to your
tsconfig.json or
jsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{
"name": "typescript-lit-html-plugin"
}
]
}
}
Finally, run the
Select TypeScript version command in VS Code to switch to use the workspace version of TypeScript for VS Code's JavaScript and TypeScript language support. You can find more information about managing typescript versions in the VS Code documentation.
This plugin works with the Sublime TypeScript plugin.
First install the plugin and a copy of TypeScript in your workspace:
npm install --save-dev typescript-lit-html-plugin typescript
And configure Sublime to use the workspace version of TypeScript by setting the
typescript_tsdk setting in Sublime:
{
"typescript_tsdk": "/Users/matb/my-amazing-project/node_modules/typescript/lib"
}
Finally add a
plugins section to your
tsconfig.json or
jsconfig.json and restart Sublime.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{
"name": "typescript-lit-html-plugin"
}
]
}
}
This plugin works with the Atom TypeScript plugin.
First install the plugin and a copy of TypeScript in your workspace:
npm install --save-dev typescript-lit-html-plugin typescript
Then add a
plugins section to your
tsconfig.json or
jsconfig.json and restart Atom.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{
"name": "typescript-lit-html-plugin"
}
]
}
}
To get syntax highlighting for lit-html strings in Atom, consider installing the language-babel extension.
This plugin works Visual Studio 2017 15.8+ using the TypeScript 2.5+ SDK.
First install the plugin in your project:
npm install --save-dev typescript-lit-html-plugin
Then add a
plugins section to your
tsconfig.json.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{
"name": "typescript-lit-html-plugin"
}
]
}
}
Then reload your project to make sure the plugin has been loaded properly. Note that
jsconfig.json projects are currently not supported in VS.
You can configure the behavior of this plugin in
plugins section of in your
tsconfig or
jsconfig.
If you are using lit-html extension for VS Code, you can configure these settings in the editor settings instead of using a
tsconfig or
jsconfig.
This plugin adds html IntelliSense to any template literal tagged with
html or
raw:
import {html} from 'lit-html'
html`
<div></div>
`
You can enable IntelliSense for other tag names by configuring
"tags":
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{
"name": "typescript-lit-html-plugin",
"tags": [
"html",
"template"
]
}
]
}
}
The plugin formats html code by default. You can disable this by setting
"format.enabled": false
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{
"name": "typescript-lit-html-plugin",
"format": { "enabled": false }
}
]
}
}
To build the typescript-lit-html-plugin, you'll need Git and Node.js.
First, fork the typescript-lit-html-plugin repo and clone your fork:
git clone https://github.com/YOUR_GITHUB_ACCOUNT_NAME/typescript-lit-html-plugin.git
cd typescript-lit-html-plugin
Then install dev dependencies:
npm install
The plugin is written in TypeScript. The source code is in the
src/ directory with the compiled JavaScript output to the
lib/ directory. Kick off a build using the
compile script:
npm run compile
Run the test using the
e2e script:
(cd e2e && npm install)
npm run e2e
The repo also includes a vscode
launch.json that you can use to debug the tests and the server. The
Mocha Tests launch configuration starts the unit tests. Once a test is running and the TypeScript server for it has been started, use the
Attach To TS Server launch configuration to debug the plugin itself.
You can submit bug fixes and features through pull requests. To get started, first checkout a new feature branch on your local repo:
git checkout -b my-awesome-new-feature-branch
Make the desired code changes, commit them, and then push the changes up to your forked repository:
git push origin my-awesome-new-feature-branch
Then submit a pull request against the Microsoft typescript-lit-html-plugin repository.
Please also see our Code of Conduct.