TypeScript Language Server

Language Server Protocol implementation for TypeScript wrapping tsserver .

Based on concepts and ideas from https://github.com/prabirshrestha/typescript-language-server and originally maintained by TypeFox

Maintained by a community of contributors like you

Installing

npm install -g typescript-language-server

Running the language server

typescript- language - server

CLI Options

Usage: typescript-language-server [options] Options: - V, --version output the version number - -stdio use stdio (required option) - -log-level <log-level> A number indicating the log level ( 4 = log, 3 = info, 2 = warn, 1 = error). Defaults to `3` . - -tsserver-log-file <tsServerLogFile> Specify a tsserver log file. example: --tsserver-log-file=ts-logs.txt - -tsserver-log-verbosity <verbosity> Specify tsserver log verbosity (off, terse, normal, verbose). Defaults to `normal` . example: --tsserver-log-verbosity=verbose - -tsserver-path <path> Specify path to tsserver directory. example: --tsserver-path= /Users/me /typescript/lib / - h, --help output usage information

Note: The path passed to --tsserver-path should ideally be a path to the /.../typescript/lib/ directory and not to the shell script /.../node_modules/.bin/tsserver or tsserver . Though for backward-compatibility reasons, the server will try to do the right thing even when passed a path to the shell script.

initializationOptions

The language server accepts various settings through the initializationOptions object passed through the initialize request. Refer to your LSP client's documentation on how to set these. Here is the list of supported options:

Setting Type Description hostInfo string Information about the host, for example "Emacs 24.4" or "Sublime Text v3075" . Default: undefined disableAutomaticTypingAcquisition boolean Disables tsserver from automatically fetching missing type definitions ( @types packages) for external modules. logVerbosity string The verbosity level of the information printed in the log by tsserver . Accepts values: "off" , "terse" , "normal" , "requesttime" , "verbose" . Default: undefined ( "off" ). maxTsServerMemory number The maximum size of the V8's old memory section in megabytes (for example 4096 means 4GB). The default value is dynamically configured by Node so can differ per system. Increase for very big projects that exceed allowed memory usage. Default: undefined npmLocation string Specifies the path to the NPM executable used for Automatic Type Acquisition. plugins object[] An array of { name: string, location: string } objects for registering a Typescript plugins. Default: [] preferences object Preferences passed to the Typescript ( tsserver ) process. See below for more info.

The preferences object is an object specifying preferences for the internal tsserver process. Those options depend on the version of Typescript used but at the time of writing Typescript v4.4.3 contains these options:

interface UserPreferences { disableSuggestions: boolean ; quotePreference: "auto" | "double" | "single" ; includeCompletionsForModuleExports: boolean ; includeCompletionsForImportStatements: boolean ; includeCompletionsWithSnippetText: boolean ; includeCompletionsWithInsertText: boolean ; includeAutomaticOptionalChainCompletions: boolean ; includeCompletionsWithClassMemberSnippets: boolean ; allowIncompleteCompletions: boolean ; importModuleSpecifierPreference: "shortest" | "project-relative" | "relative" | "non-relative" ; importModuleSpecifierEnding: "auto" | "minimal" | "index" | "js" ; allowTextChangesInNewFiles: boolean ; lazyConfiguredProjectsFromExternalProject: boolean ; providePrefixAndSuffixTextForRename: boolean ; provideRefactorNotApplicableReason: boolean ; allowRenameOfImportPath: boolean ; includePackageJsonAutoImports: "auto" | "on" | "off" ; jsxAttributeCompletionStyle: "auto" | "braces" | "none" ; displayPartsForJSDoc: boolean ; generateReturnInDocTemplate: boolean ; }

From the preferences options listed above, this server explicilty sets the following options (all other options use their default values):

{ allowIncompleteCompletions : true , allowRenameOfImportPath : true , allowTextChangesInNewFiles : true , displayPartsForJSDoc : true , generateReturnInDocTemplate : true , includeAutomaticOptionalChainCompletions : true , includeCompletionsForImportStatements : true , includeCompletionsForModuleExports : true , includeCompletionsWithClassMemberSnippets : true , includeCompletionsWithInsertText : true , includeCompletionsWithSnippetText : true , jsxAttributeCompletionStyle : "auto" , }

Some of the preferences can be controlled through the workspace/didChangeConfiguration notification. Below is a list of supported options that can be passed. Note that the settings are specified separately for the typescript and javascript files so [language] can be either javascript or typescript .

[language].format.baseIndentSize: number ; [language].format.convertTabsToSpaces: boolean ; [language].format.indentSize: number ; [language].format.indentStyle: 'None' | 'Block' | 'Smart' ; [language].format.insertSpaceAfterCommaDelimiter: boolean ; [language].format.insertSpaceAfterConstructor: boolean ; [language].format.insertSpaceAfterFunctionKeywordForAnonymousFunctions: boolean ; [language].format.insertSpaceAfterKeywordsInControlFlowStatements: boolean ; [language].format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingEmptyBraces: boolean ; [language].format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingJsxExpressionBraces: boolean ; [language].format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyBraces: boolean ; [language].format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyBrackets: boolean ; [language].format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyParenthesis: boolean ; [language].format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingTemplateStringBraces: boolean ; [language].format.insertSpaceAfterSemicolonInForStatements: boolean ; [language].format.insertSpaceAfterTypeAssertion: boolean ; [language].format.insertSpaceBeforeAndAfterBinaryOperators: boolean ; [language].format.insertSpaceBeforeFunctionParenthesis: boolean ; [language].format.insertSpaceBeforeTypeAnnotation: boolean ; [language].format.newLineCharacter: string ; [language].format.placeOpenBraceOnNewLineForControlBlocks: boolean ; [language].format.placeOpenBraceOnNewLineForFunctions: boolean ; [language].format.semicolons: 'ignore' | 'insert' | 'remove' ; [language].format.tabSize: number ; [language].format.trimTrailingWhitespace: boolean ; [language].inlayHints.includeInlayEnumMemberValueHints: boolean ; [language].inlayHints.includeInlayFunctionLikeReturnTypeHints: boolean ; [language].inlayHints.includeInlayFunctionParameterTypeHints: boolean ; [language].inlayHints.includeInlayParameterNameHints: 'none' | 'literals' | 'all' ; [language].inlayHints.includeInlayParameterNameHintsWhenArgumentMatchesName: boolean ; [language].inlayHints.includeInlayPropertyDeclarationTypeHints: boolean ; [language].inlayHints.includeInlayVariableTypeHints: boolean ; completions.completeFunctionCalls: boolean ; diagnostics.ignoredCodes: number [];

Code actions on save

Server announces support for the following code action kinds:

source.addMissingImports.ts - adds imports for used but not imported symbols

- adds imports for used but not imported symbols source.fixAll.ts - despite the name, fixes a couple of specific issues: unreachable code, await in non-async functions, incorrectly implemented interface

- despite the name, fixes a couple of specific issues: unreachable code, await in non-async functions, incorrectly implemented interface source.removeUnused.ts - removes declared but unused variables

- removes declared but unused variables source.organizeImports.ts - organizes and removes unused imports

This allows editors that support running code actions on save to automatically run fixes associated with those kinds.

Those code actions, if they apply in the current code, should also be presented in the list of "Source Actions" if the editor exposes those.

The user can enable it with a setting similar to (can vary per-editor):

"codeActionsOnSave" : { "source.organizeImports.ts" : true , "source.organizeImports" : true , }

Workspace commands ( workspace/executeCommand )

See LSP specification.

Most of the time, you'll execute commands with arguments retrieved from another request like textDocument/codeAction . There are some use cases for calling them manually.

Supported commands:

lsp refers to the language server protocol, tsp refers to the typescript server protocol.

_typescript.applyWorkspaceEdit type Arguments = [lsp.WorkspaceEdit]

_typescript.applyCodeAction type Arguments = [tsp.CodeAction]

_typescript.applyRefactoring type Arguments = [tsp.GetEditsForRefactorRequestArgs]

_typescript.organizeImports type Arguments = [ string ] | [ string , { skipDestructiveCodeActions?: boolean }]

_typescript.applyRenameFile type Arguments = [{ sourceUri: string ; targetUri: string ; }]

Inlay hints ( typescript/inlayHints ) (experimental)

Supports experimental inline hints.

type Request = { textDocument: TextDocumentIdentifier, range?: Range, } type Response = { inlayHints: InlayHint[]; } type InlayHint = { text: string ; position: lsp.Position; kind: 'Type' | 'Parameter' | 'Enum' ; whitespaceBefore?: boolean ; whitespaceAfter?: boolean ; };

For the request to return any results, some or all of the following options need to be enabled through preferences :

export interface InlayHintsOptions extends UserPreferences { includeInlayParameterNameHints: 'none' | 'literals' | 'all' ; includeInlayParameterNameHintsWhenArgumentMatchesName: boolean ; includeInlayFunctionParameterTypeHints: boolean ; includeInlayVariableTypeHints: boolean ; includeInlayPropertyDeclarationTypeHints: boolean ; includeInlayFunctionLikeReturnTypeHints: boolean ; includeInlayEnumMemberValueHints: boolean ; }

Callers and callees ( textDocument/calls ) (experimental)

Supports showing callers and calles for a given symbol. If the editor has support for appropriate UI, it can generate a tree of callers and calles for a document.

type Request = { textDocument: TextDocumentIdentifier; position: Position; direction?: CallDirection; } export enum CallDirection { Incoming = 'incoming' , Outgoing = 'outgoing' , } type Result = { symbol?: DefinitionSymbol; calls: Call[]; } interface Call { location: Location; symbol: DefinitionSymbol; } interface DefinitionSymbol { name: string ; detail?: string ; kind: SymbolKind; location: Location; selectionRange: Range; }

Supported Protocol features

textDocument/didChange (incremental)

Development

Build

yarn

Test

yarn test

Watch

yarn watch

Publishing