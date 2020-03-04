TypeScript JSON Validator

Automatically generate a validator using JSON Schema and AJV for any TypeScript type.

Usage

Define a type in src/Example.ts , e.g.:

export default interface ExampleType { value: string ; email?: string ; answer: number ; }

To generate a validator, run:

npx typescript- json - validator src/Example.ts ExampleType

This will generate src/Example.validator.ts , which you can use:

import {readFileSync} from 'fs' ; import validate from './Example.validator.ts' ; const value: unknown = JSON .parse(readFileSync(process.argv[ 2 ], 'utf8' )); const validatedValue = validate(value); console .log(validatedValue.value);

Note that types will be validated automatically, but you can also use annotations to add extra runtime checks, such as e-mail formatting. For annotations see: https://github.com/YousefED/typescript-json-schema#annotations

CLI Docs

Usage : typescript-json-schema <path-to-typescript-file> <type> Options: [ boolean ] [ default : false ] [ boolean ] [ default : false ] [ boolean ] [ default : false ] [ boolean ] [ default : true ] [ boolean ] [ default : false ] [ boolean ] [ default : false ] functions. [ boolean ] [ default : false ] [ boolean ] [ default : true ] [ boolean ] [ default : true ] [ boolean ] [ default : false ] [ array ] [ default : []] [ boolean ] [ default : false ] [ boolean ] [ default : false ] [ array ] [ boolean ] [ default : false ] ( true by default ). Pass false to use .length of strings that is faster, but gives "incorrect" lengths of strings with unicode pairs - each unicode pair is counted as two characters. [ boolean ] [ default : true ] specification. [ boolean ] [ default : true ] for more correct and slow validation or false not to validate formats at all . E.g., 25 : 00 : 00 and 2015 / 14 / 33 will be invalid time and date in 'full ' mode but it will be valid in 'fast ' mode. [choices: "fast" , "full" ] [ default : "fast" ] parse numbers in strings [ boolean ] [ default : false ] one single type . [ boolean ] [ default : false ] export of the file [ boolean ] [ default : false ] -* [ default : []]

License

MIT