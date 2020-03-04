Automatically generate a validator using JSON Schema and AJV for any TypeScript type.
Define a type in
src/Example.ts, e.g.:
export default interface ExampleType {
value: string;
/**
* @TJS-format email
*/
email?: string;
/**
* @default 42
*/
answer: number;
}
To generate a validator, run:
npx typescript-json-validator src/Example.ts ExampleType
This will generate
src/Example.validator.ts, which you can use:
import {readFileSync} from 'fs';
import validate from './Example.validator.ts';
const value: unknown = JSON.parse(readFileSync(process.argv[2], 'utf8'));
// this will through a clear error if `value` is not of the
// correct type. It will also fill in any default values
const validatedValue = validate(value);
console.log(validatedValue.value);
Note that types will be validated automatically, but you can also use annotations to add extra runtime checks, such as e-mail formatting. For annotations see: https://github.com/YousefED/typescript-json-schema#annotations
Usage: typescript-json-schema <path-to-typescript-file> <type>
Options:
--help Show help [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
--refs Create shared ref definitions. [boolean] [default: true]
--aliasRefs Create shared ref definitions for the type aliases.
[boolean] [default: false]
--topRef Create a top-level ref definition.
[boolean] [default: false]
--titles Creates titles in the output schema.
[boolean] [default: false]
--defaultProps Create default properties definitions.
[boolean] [default: true]
--noExtraProps Disable additional properties in objects by default.
[boolean] [default: false]
--propOrder Create property order definitions.
[boolean] [default: false]
--typeOfKeyword Use typeOf keyword (https://goo.gl/DC6sni) for
functions. [boolean] [default: false]
--required Create required array for non-optional properties.
[boolean] [default: true]
--strictNullChecks Make values non-nullable by default.
[boolean] [default: true]
--ignoreErrors Generate even if the program has errors.
[boolean] [default: false]
--validationKeywords Provide additional validation keywords to include.
[array] [default: []]
--excludePrivate Exclude private members from the schema.
[boolean] [default: false]
--uniqueNames Use unique names for type symbols.
[boolean] [default: false]
--include Further limit tsconfig to include only matching files.
[array]
--rejectDateType Rejects Date fields in type definitions.
[boolean] [default: false]
--id ID of schema. [string] [default: ""]
--uniqueItems Validate `uniqueItems` keyword [boolean] [default: true]
--unicode calculate correct length of strings with unicode pairs
(true by default). Pass false to use .length of strings
that is faster, but gives "incorrect" lengths of strings
with unicode pairs - each unicode pair is counted as two
characters. [boolean] [default: true]
--nullable support keyword "nullable" from Open API 3
specification. [boolean] [default: true]
--format formats validation mode ('fast' by default). Pass 'full'
for more correct and slow validation or false not to
validate formats at all. E.g., 25:00:00 and 2015/14/33
will be invalid time and date in 'full' mode but it will
be valid in 'fast' mode.
[choices: "fast", "full"] [default: "fast"]
--coerceTypes Change data type of data to match type keyword. e.g.
parse numbers in strings [boolean] [default: false]
--collection Process the file as a collection of types, instead of
one single type. [boolean] [default: false]
--useNamedExport Type name is a named export, rather than the default
export of the file [boolean] [default: false]
-* [default: []]
MIT