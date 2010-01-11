A typescript library to deserialize json into typescript classes and serialize classes into json.

Summary

Installation

npm install typescript-json-serializer --save yarn add typescript-json-serializer

You also need to set experimentalDecorators and emitDecoratorMetadata to true into the tsconfig.json file.

For example:

{ "compilerOptions" : { ... "emitDecoratorMetadata" : true , "experimentalDecorators" : true , ... } }

Usage

import { JsonSerializer, throwError } from 'typescript-json-serializer' ; import { json } from '../json/data' ; import { Organization } from '../models/organization' ; const defaultSerializer = new JsonSerializer(); const customSerializer = new JsonSerializer({ errorCallback: throwError, nullishPolicy: { undefined : 'allow' , null : 'allow' }; formatPropertyName: ( propertyName: string ) => `_ ${propertyName} ` ; }) const organization = defaultSerializer.deserialize(json, Organization); const data = defaultSerializer.serialize(organization);

Examples

Classes

import { JsonObject, JsonProperty } from 'typescript-json-serializer' ; export enum Gender { Female, Male, Other } export enum Status { Alive = 'Alive' , Sick = 'Sick' , DeadAndAlive = 'Dead and alive' , Dead = 'Dead' } () export class LivingBeing { () id: number ; } () export class Human extends LivingBeing { constructor ( ({name: 'humanId' , required: true }) public name: string , public id: number , () public gender: Gender, () public readonly birthDate: Date ) { super (); this .id = id; } } () export class PhoneNumber { () countryCode: string ; () value: string ; } () export class Employee extends Human { ({required: true }) email: string ; ({ type : property => { if (property && property.value !== undefined ) { return PhoneNumber; } } }) phoneNumber: PhoneNumber | string ; constructor ( public name: string , ( 'employeeId' ) public id: number , public gender: Gender, public birthDate: Date ) { super (name, id, gender, birthDate); } } () export class Animal { () id: number ; () name: string ; () birthDate: Date ; () numberOfPaws: number ; () gender: Gender; () status: Status; ( 'childrenIdentifiers' ) childrenIds: Array < number >; constructor ( name: string ) { this .name = name; } } () export class Panther extends Animal { () color: string ; public constructor ( name: string , () public isSpeckled: boolean ) { super (name); } } () export class Snake extends Animal { () isPoisonous: boolean ; public constructor ( args: { name: string ; isPoisonous: boolean } ) { super (args.name); this .isPoisonous = args.isPoisonous; } } () export class UnknownAnimal extends Animal { public constructor ( name: string ) { super (name); } } const coordinatesToArray = (coordinates: { x: number ; y: number ; z: number ; }): Array < number > => { return Object .values(coordinates); }; const arrayToCoordinates = (array: Array < number >): { x: number ; y: number ; z: number } => { return { x: array[ 0 ], y: array[ 1 ], z: array[ 2 ] }; }; const snakeOrPanther = animal => { return animal && animal[ 'isPoisonous' ] !== undefined ? Snake : Panther; }; () export class Zoo { () boss: Employee; () city: string ; () country: string ; ({ beforeDeserialize: arrayToCoordinates, afterSerialize: coordinatesToArray }) coordinates: { x: number ; y: number ; z: number }; ({ type : Employee }) employees: Array <Employee>; () id: number ; () name: string ; ({ name: 'Animals' , type : snakeOrPanther }) animals: Array <Animal>; ({ type : snakeOrPanther }) mascot: Panther | Snake; ({ isDictionary: true , type : UnknownAnimal }) unknownAnimals: { [id: string ]: UnknownAnimal }; ({ isDictionary: true , type : property => { if (property && property.value !== undefined ) { return PhoneNumber; } } }) phoneBook: { [id: string ]: PhoneNumber | string }; public isFree: boolean = true ; public constructor ( ) { } } () export class Organization extends Society { ({ type : Zoo }) zoos: Array <Zoo>; ({ isDictionary: true }) zoosName: { [id: string ]: string }; ({ name: [ 'mainShareholder' , 'secondaryShareholder' , 'thirdShareholder' ], type : Human, beforeDeserialize: value => Object .values(value), afterSerialize: value => { return { mainShareholder: value[ 0 ], secondaryShareholder: value[ 1 ], thirdShareholder: value[ 2 ] }; } }) shareholders: Array <Human>; } () export class Organization { () id: string ; () name: string ; }

Json data

export const data: any = { id: '1' , name: 'Zoos Organization' , zoosName: { '15' : 'The Greatest Zoo' , '16' : 'Zoo Zoo' }, zoos: [ { id: 15 , name: 'The Greatest Zoo' , city: 'Bordeaux' , coordinates: [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], country: 'France' , boss: { employeeId: 1 , name: 'Bob Razowsky' , birthDate: '1984-04-03T22:00:00.000Z' , email: 'bob.razowsky@tgzoo.fr' , gender: 1 , phoneNumber: '111-111-1111' }, employees: [ { employeeId: 1 , name: 'Bob Razowsky' , birthDate: '1984-04-03T22:00:00.000Z' , email: 'bob.razowsky@tgzoo.fr' , gender: 1 , phoneNumber: '111-111-1111' }, { employeeId: 2 , name: 'Mikasa Ackerman' , birthDate: '1984-01-11T22:00:00.000Z' , email: 'mikasa.ackerman@tgzoo.fr' , gender: 0 , phoneNumber: '222-222-2222' }, { employeeId: 3 , name: 'Red Redington' , birthDate: '1970-12-04T22:00:00.000Z' , email: 'red.redington@tgzoo.fr' , gender: 1 , phoneNumber: '333-333-3333' }, { employeeId: 4 , name: 'Fried Richter' , birthDate: '1994-04-01T22:00:00.000Z' , email: 'fried.richter@tgzoo.fr' , gender: 1 } ], Animals: [ { id: 1 , name: 'Bagheera' , birthDate: '2010-01-11T22:00:00.000Z' , numberOfPaws: 4 , gender: 1 , childrenIdentifiers: [ 2 , 3 ], color: 'black' , isSpeckled: false , status: 'Sick' }, { id: 2 , name: 'Jolene' , birthDate: '2017-03-10T22:00:00.000Z' , numberOfPaws: 4 , gender: 0 , color: 'blond' , isSpeckled: true , status: 'Alive' }, { id: 3 , name: 'Ka' , birthDate: '2018-09-09T00:00:00.000Z' , numberOfPaws: 0 , gender: 1 , isPoisonous: true }, { id: 4 , name: 'Schrodinger' , numberOfPaws: 4 , gender: 1 , color: 'brown' , isSpeckled: false , status: 'Dead and alive' } ], mascot: { id: 1 , name: 'Bagheera' , birthDate: '2010-01-11T22:00:00.000Z' , numberOfPaws: 4 , gender: 1 , childrenIdentifiers: [ 2 , 3 ], color: 'black' , isSpeckled: false , status: 'Sick' }, unknownAnimals: { '1' : { name: null } }, phoneBook: { '1' : { value: '111-111-1111' }, '2' : { value: '222-222-2222' }, '3' : '333-333-3333' } }, { id: 16 , name: 'Zoo Zoo' , city: 'Paris' , coordinates: [ 4 , 2 , 3 ], country: 'France' , boss: { employeeId: 2 , name: 'Sully' , birthDate: '1984-08-03T22:00:00.000Z' , email: 'sully.razowsky@tgzoo.fr' , gender: 1 , phoneNumber: { countryCode: '33' , value: '0111111111' } }, employees: [], Animals: [], mascot: null , unknownAnimals: {} } ], mainShareholder: { humanId: 100 , name: 'Elon Musk' , birthDate: '1971-06-28T22:00:00.000Z' , gender: 1 }, secondaryShareholder: null };

API

Decorators

@JsonObject()

Used to make a class serializable.

Example

() class MyClass {}

@JsonProperty()

Used to make a class property serializable, property will be ignored if not set.

Parameters

options

Type: string | JsonPropertyOptions

Optional: true

Description: The option to customize the serialization/deserialization of the target property.

Example

(options) myProperty: string ;

JsonSerializer

Constructor

constructor ( options?: Partial<JsonSerializerOptions> ) {}

Parameters

options

Type: Partial<JsonSerializerOptions>

Optional: true

Description: The options to customize the serializer.

Properties

options

Type: Partial<JsonSerializerOptions>

Optional: false

Description: The options to customize the serializer.

Default value:

{ errorCallback: logError, nullishPolicy: { undefined : 'remove' , null : 'allow' } }

Methods

deserialize()

To use when you don't know if the value to deserialize is an object or an array.

deserialize<T extends object>( value: string | object | Array <object>, type : Type<T> ): T | Array <T|Nullish> | Nullish

Parameters

value

Type: string | object | Array<object>

Optional: false

Description: The value to deserialize.

type

Type: Type<T>

Optional: false

Description: The constructor class to deserialize into.

Return

T or Array<T|Nullish> or Nullish

deserializeObject()

To use when the value to deserialize is an object.

deserializeObject<T extends object>( obj: string | object, type : Type<T> ): T | Nullish

Parameters

obj

Type: string | object

Optional: false

Description: The object to deserialize.

type

Type: Type<T>

Optional: false

Description: The constructor class to deserialize into.

Return

T or Nullish

deserializeObjectArray()

To use when the value to deserialize is an array.

deserializeObjectArray<T extends object>( array: string | Array < any >, type : Type<T> ): Array <T|Nullish> | Nullish

Parameters

array

Type: string | Array<any>

Optional: false

Description: The object to deserialize.

type

Type: Type<T>

Optional: false

Description: The constructor class to deserialize into.

Return

Array<T|Nullish> or Nullish

serialize()

To use when you don't know if the value to serialize is an object or an array

serialize(value: object | Array <object>): object | Array <object|Nullish> | Nullish

Parameters

value

Type: object | Array<object>

Optional: false

Description: The object or the array of objects to serialize.

Return

object or Array<object|Nullish> or Nullish

serializeObject()

To use when the value to serialize is an object.

serializeObject(instance: object): object | Nullish

Parameters

instance

Type: object

Optional: false

Description: The object to serialize.

Return

object or Nullish

serializeObjectArray()

To use when the value to serialize is an array of objects.

serializeObjectArray(array: Array <object>): Array <object|Nullish> | Nullish

Parameters

array

Type: Array<object>

Optional: false

Description: The array of objects to serialize.

Return

Array<object|Nullish> or Nullish

Definitions

Types

JsonPropertyOptions

name?: string | Array < string >; type ?: Function | PredicateProto; isDictionary?: boolean ; required?: boolean ; beforeSerialize?: IOProto; afterSerialize?: IOProto; beforeDeserialize?: IOProto; afterDeserialize?: IOProto;

JsonSerializerOptions

errorCallback?: ErrorCallback = logError; nullishPolicy: NullishPolicy = { undefined : 'remove' , null : 'allow' }; formatPropertyName?: FormatPropertyNameProto;

NullishPolicy

undefined : Policy; null : Policy;

Value types

Nullish

null | undefined

Policy

'allow' | 'disallow' | 'remove'

Functions types

ErrorCallback

(message: string ) => void

The library provide two built-in methods:

logError that logs the error.

that logs the error. throwError that throws the error.

FormatPropertyNameProto

(propertyName: string ) => string ;

IOProto

(property: any , currentInstance?: any ) => any

PredicateProto

(property: any , parentProperty?: any ) => any

new (...args: Array < any >) => T;

Note: represent a constructor .

Development

Prerequisites

Install dependencies

yarn

Run build

yarn build

Run linter

yarn lint

Run tests

yarn test

Thanks to

Author

Gillian Pérard - @GillianPerard

Contributors