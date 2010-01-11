A typescript library to deserialize json into typescript classes and serialize classes into json.
npm install typescript-json-serializer --save
# or
yarn add typescript-json-serializer
You also need to set experimentalDecorators and emitDecoratorMetadata to true into the tsconfig.json file.
For example:
{
"compilerOptions": {
...
"emitDecoratorMetadata": true,
"experimentalDecorators": true,
...
}
}
import { JsonSerializer, throwError } from 'typescript-json-serializer';
import { json } from '../json/data';
import { Organization } from '../models/organization';
// Instantiate a default serializer
const defaultSerializer = new JsonSerializer();
// Or you can instantiate a serializer with your custom options
const customSerializer = new JsonSerializer({
// Throw errors instead of logging
errorCallback: throwError,
// Allow all nullish values
nullishPolicy: {
undefined: 'allow',
null: 'allow'
};
// e.g. if all the properties in the json object are prefixed by '_'
formatPropertyName: (propertyName: string) => `_${propertyName}`;
})
// Deserialize
const organization = defaultSerializer.deserialize(json, Organization);
// Serialize
const data = defaultSerializer.serialize(organization);
// Import decorators from library
import { JsonObject, JsonProperty } from 'typescript-json-serializer';
// Enums
export enum Gender {
Female,
Male,
Other
}
export enum Status {
Alive = 'Alive',
Sick = 'Sick',
DeadAndAlive = 'Dead and alive',
Dead = 'Dead'
}
// Create a JsonObject class: LivingBeing
// JsonObject decorator
@JsonObject()
export class LivingBeing {
/** The living being id (PK) */
@JsonProperty() id: number;
}
// Create a JsonObject class that extends LivingBeing: Human
@JsonObject()
export class Human extends LivingBeing {
constructor(
// This comment works
// Override LivingBeing id property name
// and set required to true
@JsonProperty({name: 'humanId', required: true})
public name: string,
public id: number,
@JsonProperty() public gender: Gender,
/** This comment works */
@JsonProperty() public readonly birthDate: Date
) {
super();
this.id = id;
}
}
// Create a JsonObject class: PhoneNumber
@JsonObject()
export class PhoneNumber {
@JsonProperty() countryCode: string;
@JsonProperty() value: string;
}
// Create a JsonObject class that extends Human: Employee
@JsonObject()
export class Employee extends Human {
/** The employee's email */
@JsonProperty({required: true}) email: string;
/** Predicate function to determine if the property type
* is PhoneNumber or a primitive type */
@JsonProperty({
type: property => {
if (property && property.value !== undefined) {
return PhoneNumber;
}
}
})
phoneNumber: PhoneNumber | string;
constructor(
public name: string,
// Override human id property name
// (keep the require to true from Human id)
@JsonProperty('employeeId') public id: number,
public gender: Gender,
public birthDate: Date
) {
super(name, id, gender, birthDate);
}
}
// Create a JsonObject class: Animal
@JsonObject()
export class Animal {
@JsonProperty() id: number;
@JsonProperty() name: string;
@JsonProperty() birthDate: Date;
@JsonProperty() numberOfPaws: number;
@JsonProperty() gender: Gender;
// Enum value (string)
@JsonProperty() status: Status;
// Specify the property name of json property if needed
@JsonProperty('childrenIdentifiers')
childrenIds: Array<number>;
constructor(name: string) {
this.name = name;
}
}
// Create a JsonObject class that extends Animal (which extends LivingBeing): Panther
@JsonObject()
export class Panther extends Animal {
@JsonProperty() color: string;
// JsonProperty directly inside the constructor
// for property parameters
public constructor(
name: string,
@JsonProperty() public isSpeckled: boolean
) {
super(name);
}
}
// Create a JsonObject class that extends Animal
// (which extends LivingBeing): Snake
@JsonObject()
export class Snake extends Animal {
@JsonProperty() isPoisonous: boolean;
public constructor(args: { name: string; isPoisonous: boolean }) {
super(args.name);
this.isPoisonous = args.isPoisonous;
}
}
// Create a JsonObject empty class that extends Animal
// (which extends LivingBeing): UnknownAnimal
@JsonObject()
export class UnknownAnimal extends Animal {
public constructor(name: string) {
super(name);
}
}
// Create a JsonObject class: Zoo
// Function to transform coordinates into an array
const coordinatesToArray = (coordinates: {
x: number;
y: number;
z: number;
}): Array<number> => {
return Object.values(coordinates);
};
// Function to transform an array into coordinates
const arrayToCoordinates = (array: Array<number>): {
x: number;
y: number;
z: number
} => {
return {
x: array[0],
y: array[1],
z: array[2]
};
};
// A predicate function use to determine what is the
// right type of the data (Snake or Panther)
const snakeOrPanther = animal => {
return animal && animal['isPoisonous'] !== undefined
? Snake
: Panther;
};
@JsonObject()
export class Zoo {
// Here you do not need to specify the type
// inside the decorator
@JsonProperty() boss: Employee;
@JsonProperty() city: string;
@JsonProperty() country: string;
// Property with transform functions executed respectively
// on serialize and on deserialize
@JsonProperty({
beforeDeserialize: arrayToCoordinates,
afterSerialize: coordinatesToArray
})
coordinates: { x: number; y: number; z: number };
// Array of none-basic type elements
@JsonProperty({ type: Employee })
employees: Array<Employee>;
@JsonProperty() id: number;
@JsonProperty() name: string;
// Array of none-basic type elements where you need to
// specify the name of the json property
// and use the predicate function to cast the deserialized
// object into the correct child class
@JsonProperty({ name: 'Animals', type: snakeOrPanther })
animals: Array<Animal>;
// Property that can be Panther or Snake type
// Use again the predicate function
@JsonProperty({ type: snakeOrPanther })
mascot: Panther | Snake;
// Dictionary of empty child classes
@JsonProperty({ isDictionary: true, type: UnknownAnimal })
unknownAnimals: { [id: string]: UnknownAnimal };
// Dictionary of PhoneNumber or string
@JsonProperty({
isDictionary: true,
type: property => {
if (property && property.value !== undefined) {
return PhoneNumber;
}
}
})
phoneBook: { [id: string]: PhoneNumber | string };
// Property which will be not serialized and deserialized
// but event accessible and editable from Zoo class.
public isFree: boolean = true;
public constructor() { }
}
// Create a JsonObject class that extends Society: Organization
@JsonObject()
export class Organization extends Society {
@JsonProperty({ type: Zoo }) zoos: Array<Zoo>;
@JsonProperty({ isDictionary: true })
zoosName: { [id: string]: string };
// To merge multiple properties in a single one
// use the property `names`.
// If you don't create your own merge with the `beforeDeserialize`
// and `afterSerialize` function, it will just merge properties
// in this one when using `deserialize` and split back
// when using `serialize`
@JsonProperty({
name: [
'mainShareholder',
'secondaryShareholder',
'thirdShareholder'
],
type: Human,
beforeDeserialize: value => Object.values(value),
afterSerialize: value => {
return {
mainShareholder: value[0],
secondaryShareholder: value[1],
thirdShareholder: value[2]
};
}
})
shareholders: Array<Human>;
}
// Create a JsonObject class: Society
@JsonObject()
export class Organization {
@JsonProperty() id: string;
@JsonProperty() name: string;
}
// data.ts
export const data: any = {
id: '1',
name: 'Zoos Organization',
zoosName: {
'15': 'The Greatest Zoo',
'16': 'Zoo Zoo'
},
zoos: [
{
id: 15,
name: 'The Greatest Zoo',
city: 'Bordeaux',
coordinates: [1, 2, 3],
country: 'France',
boss: {
employeeId: 1,
name: 'Bob Razowsky',
birthDate: '1984-04-03T22:00:00.000Z',
email: 'bob.razowsky@tgzoo.fr',
gender: 1,
phoneNumber: '111-111-1111'
},
employees: [
{
employeeId: 1,
name: 'Bob Razowsky',
birthDate: '1984-04-03T22:00:00.000Z',
email: 'bob.razowsky@tgzoo.fr',
gender: 1,
phoneNumber: '111-111-1111'
},
{
employeeId: 2,
name: 'Mikasa Ackerman',
birthDate: '1984-01-11T22:00:00.000Z',
email: 'mikasa.ackerman@tgzoo.fr',
gender: 0,
phoneNumber: '222-222-2222'
},
{
employeeId: 3,
name: 'Red Redington',
birthDate: '1970-12-04T22:00:00.000Z',
email: 'red.redington@tgzoo.fr',
gender: 1,
phoneNumber: '333-333-3333'
},
{
employeeId: 4,
name: 'Fried Richter',
birthDate: '1994-04-01T22:00:00.000Z',
email: 'fried.richter@tgzoo.fr',
gender: 1
}
],
Animals: [
{
id: 1,
name: 'Bagheera',
birthDate: '2010-01-11T22:00:00.000Z',
numberOfPaws: 4,
gender: 1,
childrenIdentifiers: [2, 3],
color: 'black',
isSpeckled: false,
status: 'Sick'
},
{
id: 2,
name: 'Jolene',
birthDate: '2017-03-10T22:00:00.000Z',
numberOfPaws: 4,
gender: 0,
color: 'blond',
isSpeckled: true,
status: 'Alive'
},
{
id: 3,
name: 'Ka',
birthDate: '2018-09-09T00:00:00.000Z',
numberOfPaws: 0,
gender: 1,
isPoisonous: true
},
{
id: 4,
name: 'Schrodinger',
numberOfPaws: 4,
gender: 1,
color: 'brown',
isSpeckled: false,
status: 'Dead and alive'
}
],
mascot: {
id: 1,
name: 'Bagheera',
birthDate: '2010-01-11T22:00:00.000Z',
numberOfPaws: 4,
gender: 1,
childrenIdentifiers: [2, 3],
color: 'black',
isSpeckled: false,
status: 'Sick'
},
unknownAnimals: {
'1': {
name: null
}
},
phoneBook: {
'1': {
value: '111-111-1111'
},
'2': {
value: '222-222-2222'
},
'3': '333-333-3333'
}
},
{
id: 16,
name: 'Zoo Zoo',
city: 'Paris',
coordinates: [4, 2, 3],
country: 'France',
boss: {
employeeId: 2,
name: 'Sully',
birthDate: '1984-08-03T22:00:00.000Z',
email: 'sully.razowsky@tgzoo.fr',
gender: 1,
phoneNumber: {
countryCode: '33',
value: '0111111111'
}
},
employees: [],
Animals: [],
mascot: null,
unknownAnimals: {}
}
],
mainShareholder: {
humanId: 100,
name: 'Elon Musk',
birthDate: '1971-06-28T22:00:00.000Z',
gender: 1
},
secondaryShareholder: null
};
@JsonObject()
Used to make a class serializable.
@JsonObject()
class MyClass {}
@JsonProperty()
Used to make a class property serializable, property will be ignored if not set.
options
Type:
string |
JsonPropertyOptions
Optional:
true
Description: The option to customize the serialization/deserialization of the target property.
@JsonProperty(options) myProperty: string;
constructor(options?: Partial<JsonSerializerOptions>) {}
options
Type:
Partial<JsonSerializerOptions>
Optional:
true
Description: The options to customize the serializer.
options
Type:
Partial<JsonSerializerOptions>
Optional:
false
Description: The options to customize the serializer.
Default value:
{
errorCallback: logError,
nullishPolicy: {
undefined: 'remove',
null: 'allow'
}
}
deserialize()
To use when you don't know if the value to deserialize is an object or an array.
deserialize<T extends object>(
value: string | object | Array<object>,
type: Type<T>
): T | Array<T|Nullish> | Nullish
value
Type:
string |
object |
Array<object>
Optional:
false
Description: The value to deserialize.
type
Type:
Type<T>
Optional:
false
Description: The constructor class to deserialize into.
T or
Array<T|Nullish> or
Nullish
deserializeObject()
To use when the value to deserialize is an object.
deserializeObject<T extends object>(
obj: string | object,
type: Type<T>
): T | Nullish
obj
Type:
string |
object
Optional:
false
Description: The object to deserialize.
type
Type:
Type<T>
Optional:
false
Description: The constructor class to deserialize into.
T or
Nullish
deserializeObjectArray()
To use when the value to deserialize is an array.
deserializeObjectArray<T extends object>(
array: string | Array<any>,
type: Type<T>
): Array<T|Nullish> | Nullish
array
Type:
string |
Array<any>
Optional:
false
Description: The object to deserialize.
type
Type:
Type<T>
Optional:
false
Description: The constructor class to deserialize into.
serialize()
To use when you don't know if the value to serialize is an object or an array
serialize(value: object | Array<object>): object | Array<object|Nullish> | Nullish
value
Type:
object |
Array<object>
Optional:
false
Description: The object or the array of objects to serialize.
object or
Array<object|Nullish> or
Nullish
serializeObject()
To use when the value to serialize is an object.
serializeObject(instance: object): object | Nullish
instance
Type:
object
Optional:
false
Description: The object to serialize.
object or
Nullish
serializeObjectArray()
To use when the value to serialize is an array of objects.
serializeObjectArray(array: Array<object>): Array<object|Nullish> | Nullish
array
Type:
Array<object>
Optional:
false
Description: The array of objects to serialize.
Array<object|Nullish> or
Nullish
name?: string | Array<string>;
type?: Function | PredicateProto;
isDictionary?: boolean;
required?: boolean;
beforeSerialize?: IOProto;
afterSerialize?: IOProto;
beforeDeserialize?: IOProto;
afterDeserialize?: IOProto;
errorCallback?: ErrorCallback = logError;
nullishPolicy: NullishPolicy = {
undefined: 'remove',
null: 'allow'
};
formatPropertyName?: FormatPropertyNameProto;
undefined: Policy;
null: Policy;
null | undefined
'allow' | 'disallow' | 'remove'
(message: string) => void
The library provide two built-in methods:
logError that logs the error.
throwError that throws the error.
(propertyName: string) => string;
(property: any, currentInstance?: any) => any
(property: any, parentProperty?: any) => any
new (...args: Array<any>) => T;
Note: represent a
constructor.
yarn
yarn build
yarn lint
yarn test
Gillian Pérard - @GillianPerard