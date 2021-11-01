TypeScript transformer that generates run-time type-checks.
npm install --save typescript-is
# Ensure you have the required dependencies at compile time:
npm install --save-dev typescript
# If you want to use the decorators, ensure you have reflect-metadata in your dependencies:
npm install --save reflect-metadata
If you've worked with TypeScript for a while, you know that sometimes you obtain
any or
unknown data that is not type-safe.
You'd then have to write your own function with type predicates that checks the foreign object, and makes sure it is the type that you need.
This library automates writing the type predicate function for you.
At compile time, it inspects the type you want to have checked, and generates a function that can check the type of a wild object at run-time. When the function is invoked, it checks in detail if the given wild object complies with your favorite type.
In particular, you may obtain wild, untyped object, in the following situations:
fetch call, which returns some JSON object.
You don't know if the JSON object is of the shape you expect.
localStorage that you've stored earlier.
Perhaps in the meantime the string has been manipulated and is no longer giving you the object you expect.
In these situations
typescript-is can come to your rescue.
NOTE this package aims to generate type predicates for any serializable JavaScript object. Please check What it won't do for details.
This package exposes a TypeScript transformer factory at
typescript-is/lib/transformer-inline/transformer
As there currently is no way to configure the TypeScript compiler to use a transformer without using it programatically, the recommended way is to compile with ttypescript.
This is basically a wrapper around the TypeScript compiler that injects transformers configured in your
tsconfig.json.
(please vote here to support transformers out-of-the-box: https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/14419)
First install
ttypescript:
npm install --save-dev ttypescript
Then make sure your
tsconfig.json is configured to use the
typescript-is transformer:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{ "transform": "typescript-is/lib/transform-inline/transformer" }
]
}
}
Now compile using
ttypescript:
npx ttsc
ts-node,
webpack,
Rollup
Please check the README of ttypescript for information on how to use it in combination with
ts-node,
webpack, and
Rollup.
Note: This will not work if
ts-loader is configured with
transpileOnly: true.
webpack + ts-loader without
ttypescript
If you are using
ts-loader in a
webpack project, you can use getCustomTransformers as suggested in #54.
This means you don't need to use
ttypescript or write a custom compilation script.
Example:
const typescriptIsTransformer = require('typescript-is/lib/transform-inline/transformer').default
module.exports = {
// I am hiding the rest of the webpack config
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.ts$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'ts-loader',
options: {
getCustomTransformers: program => ({
before: [typescriptIsTransformer(program)]
})
}
}
]
}
};
Note: This will not work if
ts-loader is configured with
transpileOnly: true.
There are some options to configure the transformer.
|Property
|Description
shortCircuit
|Boolean (default
false). If
true, all type guards will return
true, i.e. no validation takes place. Can be used for example in production deployments where doing a lot of validation can cost too much CPU.
ignoreClasses
|Boolean (default:
false). If
true, when the transformer encounters a class (except for
Date), it will ignore it and simply return
true. If
false, an error is generated at compile time.
ignoreMethods
|Boolean (default:
false). If
true, when the transformer encounters a method, it will ignore it and simply return
true. If
false, an error is generated at compile time.
ignoreFunctions (deprecated, use
functionBehavior instead)
|Boolean (default:
false). If
true, when the transformer encounters a function, it will ignore it and simply return
true. If
false, an error is generated at compile time.
functionBehavior
|One of
error,
ignore, or
basic (default:
error). Determines the behavior of transformer when encountering a function.
error will cause a compile-time error,
ignore will cause the validation function to always return
true, and
basic will do a simple function-type-check. Overrides
ignoreFunctions.
disallowSuperfluousObjectProperties
|Boolean (default:
false). If
true, objects are checked for having superfluous properties and will cause the validation to fail if they do. If
false, no check for superfluous properties is made.
transformNonNullExpressions
|Boolean (default:
false). If
true, non-null expressions (eg.
foo!.bar) are checked to not be
null or
undefined
emitDetailedErrors
|Boolean or
auto (default:
auto). The generated validation functions can return detailed error messages, pointing out where and why validation failed. These messages are used by
assertType<T>(), but are ignored by
is<T>(). If
false, validation functions return empty error messages, decreasing code size.
auto will generate detailed error messages for assertions, but not for type checks.
true will always generate detailed error messages, matching the behaviour of version 0.18.3 and older.
If you are using
ttypescript, you can include the options in your
tsconfig.json:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{
"transform": "typescript-is/lib/transform-inline/transformer",
"shortCircuit": true,
"ignoreClasses": true,
"ignoreMethods": true,
"functionBehavior": "ignore",
"disallowSuperfluousObjectProperties": true,
"transformNonNullExpressions": true,
"emitDetailedErrors": "auto"
}
]
}
}
Before using, please make sure you've completed configuring the transformer.
In your TypeScript code, you can now import and use the type-check function
is (or
createIs), or the type assertion function
assertType (or
createAssertType).
is and
createIs)
For example, you can check if something is a
string or
number and use it as such, without the compiler complaining:
import { is } from 'typescript-is';
const wildString: any = 'a string, but nobody knows at compile time, because it is cast to `any`';
if (is<string>(wildString)) { // returns true
// wildString can be used as string!
} else {
// never gets to this branch
}
if (is<number>(wildString)) { // returns false
// never gets to this branch
} else {
// Now you know that wildString is not a number!
}
You can also check your own interfaces:
import { is } from 'typescript-is';
interface MyInterface {
someObject: string;
without: string;
}
const foreignObject: any = { someObject: 'obtained from the wild', without: 'type safety' };
if (is<MyInterface>(foreignObject)) { // returns true
const someObject = foreignObject.someObject; // type: string
const without = foreignObject.without; // type: string
}
assertType and
createAssertType)
Or use the
assertType function to directly use the object:
import { assertType } from 'typescript-is';
const object: any = 42;
assertType<number>(object).toFixed(2); // "42.00"
try {
const asString = assertType<string>(object); // throws error: object is not a string
asString.toUpperCasse(); // never gets here
} catch (error) {
// ...
}
ValidateClass and
AssertType)
You can also use the decorators to automate validation in class methods. To enable this functionality, you should make sure that experimental decorators are enabled for your TypeScript project.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"experimentalDecorators": true
}
}
You should also make sure the peer dependency reflect-metadata is installed.
npm install --save reflect-metadata
You can then use the decorators:
import { ValidateClass, AssertType } from 'typescript-is';
@ValidateClass()
class A {
method(@AssertType() value: number) {
// You can safely use value as a number
return value;
}
}
new A().method(42) === 42; // true
new A().method('42' as any); // will throw error
Promise returning methods
AssertType can also work correctly with
async methods, returning promise rejected with
TypeGuardError
To enable this functionality, you need to emit decorators metadata for your TypeScript project.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"emitDecoratorMetadata": true
}
}
Then
AssertType will work with async methods and
Promise returning methods automatically.
import { ValidateClass, AssertType } from 'typescript-is';
@ValidateClass()
class A {
async method(@AssertType({ async: true }) value: number) {
// You can safely use value as a number
return value;
}
methodPromise(@AssertType({ async: true }) value: number): Promise<number> {
// You can safely use value as a number
return Promise.resolve(value);
}
}
new A().method(42).then(value => value === 42 /* true */);
new A().method('42' as any).catch(error => {
// error will be of TypeGuardError type
})
new A().methodPromise('42' as any).catch(error => {
// error will be of TypeGuardError type
})
If you want to throw synchronously for some reason, you can override the behaviour using with
@AssertType({ async: false }):
import { ValidateClass, AssertType } from 'typescript-is';
@ValidateClass()
class A {
async method(@AssertType({ async: false }) value: number) {
// You can safely use value as a number
return value;
}
}
new A().method(42).then(value => value === 42 /* true */);
new A().method('42' as any); // will throw error
If you cannot or don't want to enable decorators metadata, you still make AssertType reject with promise using
@AssertType({ async: true })
import { ValidateClass, AssertType } from 'typescript-is';
@ValidateClass()
class A {
async method(@AssertType({ async: true }) value: number) {
// You can safely use value as a number
return value;
}
}
equals,
createEquals,
assertEquals,
createAssertEquals)
This family of functions check not only whether the passed object is assignable to the specified type, but also checks that the passed object does not contain any more than is necessary. In other words: the type is also "assignable" to the object. This functionality is equivalent to specifying
disallowSuperfluousObjectProperties in the options, the difference is that this will apply only to the specific function call. For example:
import { equals } from 'typescript-is';
interface X {
x: string;
}
equals<X>({}); // false, because `x` is missing
equals<X>({ x: 'value' }); // true
equals<X>({ x: 'value', y: 'another value' }); // false, because `y` is superfluous
To see the declarations of the functions and more examples, please check out index.d.ts.
For many more examples, please check out the files in the test/ folder. There you can find all the different types that are tested for.
Date). Instead, you are encouraged to use the native
instanceof operator. For example:
import { is } from 'typescript-is';
class MyClass {
// ...
}
const instance: any = new MyClass();
is<MyClass>(instance); // error -> classes are not supported.
// Instead, use instanceof:
if (instance instanceof MyClass) {
// ...
}
is function. For example:
import { is } from 'typescript-is';
function magicalTypeChecker<T>(object: any): object is T {
return is<T>(object); // error -> type `T` is not bound.
}
If you stumble upon anything else that is not yet supported, please open an issue or submit a PR. 😉
Features that are planned:
assertOrReject<Type>(object) will either
resolve(object) or
reject(error).
false || "key" === "key" can be simplified. Might be more interesting to publish a different library that can transform a TypeScript AST, and then use it here, or use an existing one. Might be out of scope, as there are plenty of minifiers/uglifiers/manglers out there already.
git clone https://github.com/woutervh-/typescript-is.git
cd typescript-is/
npm install
# Building
npm run build
# Testing
npm run test