tfr

typescript-fsa-redux-thunk

by xdave
2.10.2 (see all)

TypeScript FSA utilities for redux-thunk - shamelessly based on typescript-fsa-redux-saga and ...

Overview

Readme

TypeScript FSA utilities for redux-thunk

npm (tag) npm GitHub last commit (branch) Build Status codecov

NOTE: There's breaking changes from 1.x. Read on to find out more and check the notes at the bottom for more info

Installation

npm install typescript-fsa-redux-thunk redux redux-thunk

API

thunkToAction(ThunkActionCreator): ((Params) => Result)

Another useful cast function that can help when attempting to extract the return value out of your async action creator. If the action is being pre-bound to dispatch, then all we want back is the return value (the action object). Coming soon: an example. TL;DR: pass your async action creator into this before passing it to bindActionCreators or the mapDispatchToProps object (react-redux).

asyncFactory<State>(ActionCreatorFactory): ((type: string, AsyncWorker) => ({ (params?): ThunkActionCreator, async: AsyncActionCreators }))

Factory function to easily create a typescript-fsa redux thunk.

Example

import 'isomorphic-fetch';
import { createStore, applyMiddleware, AnyAction } from 'redux';
import thunkMiddleware, { ThunkMiddleware } from 'redux-thunk';
import { reducerWithInitialState } from 'typescript-fsa-reducers';
import actionCreatorFactory from 'typescript-fsa';
import { asyncFactory } from 'typescript-fsa-redux-thunk';

/** You can optionally use custom Error types */
class CustomError extends Error {}

/** Parameters used for logging in */
interface LoginParams {
  email: string;
  password: string;
}

/** The object that comes back from the server on successful login */
interface UserToken {
  token: string;
}

/** The shape of our Redux store's state */
interface State {
  title: string;
  userToken: UserToken;
  loggingIn?: boolean;
  error?: CustomError;
}

/** The typescript-fsa action creator factory function */
const create = actionCreatorFactory('examples');

/** The typescript-fsa-redux-thunk async action creator factory function */
const createAsync = asyncFactory<State>(create);

/** Normal synchronous action */
const changeTitle = create<string>('Change the title');

/** The asynchronous login action; Error type is optional */
const login = createAsync<LoginParams, UserToken, CustomError>(
  'Login',
  async (params, dispatch) => {
    const url = `https://reqres.in/api/login`;
    const options: RequestInit = {
      method: 'POST',
      body: JSON.stringify(params),
      headers: {
        'Content-Type': 'application/json; charset=utf-8',
      },
    };
    const res = await fetch(url, options);
    if (!res.ok) {
      throw new CustomError(`Error ${res.status}: ${res.statusText}`);
    }

    dispatch(changeTitle('You are logged-in'));

    return res.json();
  },
);

/** An initial value for the application state */
const initial: State = {
  title: 'Please login',
  userToken: {
    token: '',
  },
};

/** Reducer, handling updates to indicate logging-in status/error */
const reducer = reducerWithInitialState(initial)
  .case(changeTitle, (state, title) => ({
    ...state,
    title,
  }))
  .case(login.async.started, (state) => ({
    ...state,
    loggingIn: true,
    error: undefined,
  }))
  .case(login.async.failed, (state, { error }) => ({
    ...state,
    loggingIn: false,
    error,
  }))
  .case(login.async.done, (state, { result: userToken }) => ({
    ...state,
    userToken,
    loggingIn: false,
    error: undefined,
  }));

/** Putting it all together */
(async () => {
  // Declaring the type of the redux-thunk middleware is what makes
  // `store.dispatch` work. (redux@4.x, redux-thunk@2.3.x)
  const thunk: ThunkMiddleware<State, AnyAction> = thunkMiddleware;
  const store = createStore(reducer, applyMiddleware(thunk));

  console.log(store.getState().title);

  try {
    // See https://reqres.in/api/users for valid users on this site
    await store.dispatch(
      login({
        email: 'eve.holt@reqres.in',
        password: 'cityslicka',
      }),
    );

    const { title, userToken } = store.getState();

    console.log(title, userToken);
  } catch (err) {
    console.log(err);
  }
})();

Note: A change from 1.x is the result type is not always assumed to be a Promise. If you want the result to be a promise, just return one from your worker function; but continue to specify the result as T rather than Promise<T> (same as 1.x).

The API has been simplified. This release is in preparation for a new project that works with react hooks. Coming soon!

react-redux integrated

import { ThunkDispatch, AnyAction } from 'redux-thunk';
import { RootState } from 'to/your/reducers';

declare module 'react-redux' {
  interface DefaultRootState extends RootState {}

  function useDispatch(): ThunkDispatch<RootState, never, AnyAction>;
}

declare module 'typescript-fsa-redux-thunk' {
  interface DefaultRootState extends RootState {}
}

