npm install typescript-fsa-redux-thunk redux redux-thunk
thunkToAction(ThunkActionCreator): ((Params) => Result)
Another useful cast function that can help when attempting to extract the return
value out of your async action creator. If the action is being pre-bound to
dispatch, then all we want back is the return value (the action object).
Coming soon: an example. TL;DR: pass your async action creator into this before
passing it to
bindActionCreators or the
mapDispatchToProps object (react-redux).
asyncFactory<State>(ActionCreatorFactory): ((type: string, AsyncWorker) => ({ (params?): ThunkActionCreator, async: AsyncActionCreators }))
Factory function to easily create a typescript-fsa redux thunk.
Example
import 'isomorphic-fetch';
import { createStore, applyMiddleware, AnyAction } from 'redux';
import thunkMiddleware, { ThunkMiddleware } from 'redux-thunk';
import { reducerWithInitialState } from 'typescript-fsa-reducers';
import actionCreatorFactory from 'typescript-fsa';
import { asyncFactory } from 'typescript-fsa-redux-thunk';
/** You can optionally use custom Error types */
class CustomError extends Error {}
/** Parameters used for logging in */
interface LoginParams {
email: string;
password: string;
}
/** The object that comes back from the server on successful login */
interface UserToken {
token: string;
}
/** The shape of our Redux store's state */
interface State {
title: string;
userToken: UserToken;
loggingIn?: boolean;
error?: CustomError;
}
/** The typescript-fsa action creator factory function */
const create = actionCreatorFactory('examples');
/** The typescript-fsa-redux-thunk async action creator factory function */
const createAsync = asyncFactory<State>(create);
/** Normal synchronous action */
const changeTitle = create<string>('Change the title');
/** The asynchronous login action; Error type is optional */
const login = createAsync<LoginParams, UserToken, CustomError>(
'Login',
async (params, dispatch) => {
const url = `https://reqres.in/api/login`;
const options: RequestInit = {
method: 'POST',
body: JSON.stringify(params),
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json; charset=utf-8',
},
};
const res = await fetch(url, options);
if (!res.ok) {
throw new CustomError(`Error ${res.status}: ${res.statusText}`);
}
dispatch(changeTitle('You are logged-in'));
return res.json();
},
);
/** An initial value for the application state */
const initial: State = {
title: 'Please login',
userToken: {
token: '',
},
};
/** Reducer, handling updates to indicate logging-in status/error */
const reducer = reducerWithInitialState(initial)
.case(changeTitle, (state, title) => ({
...state,
title,
}))
.case(login.async.started, (state) => ({
...state,
loggingIn: true,
error: undefined,
}))
.case(login.async.failed, (state, { error }) => ({
...state,
loggingIn: false,
error,
}))
.case(login.async.done, (state, { result: userToken }) => ({
...state,
userToken,
loggingIn: false,
error: undefined,
}));
/** Putting it all together */
(async () => {
// Declaring the type of the redux-thunk middleware is what makes
// `store.dispatch` work. (redux@4.x, redux-thunk@2.3.x)
const thunk: ThunkMiddleware<State, AnyAction> = thunkMiddleware;
const store = createStore(reducer, applyMiddleware(thunk));
console.log(store.getState().title);
try {
// See https://reqres.in/api/users for valid users on this site
await store.dispatch(
login({
email: 'eve.holt@reqres.in',
password: 'cityslicka',
}),
);
const { title, userToken } = store.getState();
console.log(title, userToken);
} catch (err) {
console.log(err);
}
})();
Note: A change from 1.x is the result type is not always assumed to be a
Promise. If you want the result to be a promise, just return one from your
worker function; but continue to specify the result as
T rather than
Promise<T> (same as 1.x).
The API has been simplified. This release is in preparation for a new project that works with react hooks. Coming soon!
react-redux integrated
import { ThunkDispatch, AnyAction } from 'redux-thunk';
import { RootState } from 'to/your/reducers';
declare module 'react-redux' {
interface DefaultRootState extends RootState {}
function useDispatch(): ThunkDispatch<RootState, never, AnyAction>;
}
declare module 'typescript-fsa-redux-thunk' {
interface DefaultRootState extends RootState {}
}