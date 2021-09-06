NOTE: There's breaking changes from 1.x. Read on to find out more and check the notes at the bottom for more info

Installation

npm install typescript-fsa-redux-thunk redux redux-thunk

API

Another useful cast function that can help when attempting to extract the return value out of your async action creator. If the action is being pre-bound to dispatch, then all we want back is the return value (the action object). Coming soon: an example. TL;DR: pass your async action creator into this before passing it to bindActionCreators or the mapDispatchToProps object (react-redux).

asyncFactory<State>(ActionCreatorFactory): ((type: string, AsyncWorker) => ({ (params?): ThunkActionCreator, async: AsyncActionCreators }))

Factory function to easily create a typescript-fsa redux thunk.

Example

import 'isomorphic-fetch' ; import { createStore, applyMiddleware, AnyAction } from 'redux' ; import thunkMiddleware, { ThunkMiddleware } from 'redux-thunk' ; import { reducerWithInitialState } from 'typescript-fsa-reducers' ; import actionCreatorFactory from 'typescript-fsa' ; import { asyncFactory } from 'typescript-fsa-redux-thunk' ; class CustomError extends Error {} interface LoginParams { email: string ; password: string ; } interface UserToken { token: string ; } interface State { title: string ; userToken: UserToken; loggingIn?: boolean ; error?: CustomError; } const create = actionCreatorFactory( 'examples' ); const createAsync = asyncFactory<State>(create); const changeTitle = create< string >( 'Change the title' ); const login = createAsync<LoginParams, UserToken, CustomError>( 'Login' , async (params, dispatch) => { const url = `https://reqres.in/api/login` ; const options: RequestInit = { method: 'POST' , body: JSON .stringify(params), headers: { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json; charset=utf-8' , }, }; const res = await fetch(url, options); if (!res.ok) { throw new CustomError( `Error ${res.status} : ${res.statusText} ` ); } dispatch(changeTitle( 'You are logged-in' )); return res.json(); }, ); const initial: State = { title: 'Please login' , userToken: { token: '' , }, }; const reducer = reducerWithInitialState(initial) .case(changeTitle, ( state, title ) => ({ ...state, title, })) .case(login.async.started, ( state ) => ({ ...state, loggingIn: true , error: undefined , })) .case(login.async.failed, ( state, { error } ) => ({ ...state, loggingIn: false , error, })) .case(login.async.done, ( state, { result: userToken } ) => ({ ...state, userToken, loggingIn: false , error: undefined , })); ( async () => { const thunk: ThunkMiddleware<State, AnyAction> = thunkMiddleware; const store = createStore(reducer, applyMiddleware(thunk)); console .log(store.getState().title); try { await store.dispatch( login({ email: 'eve.holt@reqres.in' , password: 'cityslicka' , }), ); const { title, userToken } = store.getState(); console .log(title, userToken); } catch (err) { console .log(err); } })();

Note: A change from 1.x is the result type is not always assumed to be a Promise. If you want the result to be a promise, just return one from your worker function; but continue to specify the result as T rather than Promise<T> (same as 1.x).

The API has been simplified. This release is in preparation for a new project that works with react hooks. Coming soon!

react-redux integrated