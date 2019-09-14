npm install --save typescript-fsa-redux-saga
bindAsyncAction(actionCreators: AsyncActionCreators, options?: BindAsyncActionOptions): HigherOrderSaga
Creates higher-order-saga that wraps target saga with async actions.
Resulting saga dispatches
started action once started and
done/
failed
upon finish.
skipStartedAction: Set to
true if you want to use
started action as a
trigger instead of an event. This is useful when using
takeLatest/
takeEvery and you want to avoid having to manually dispatch an
extra trigger action. This way, you only have to manually dispatch an
started action, and saga will dispatch
done/
failed upon finish.
Example:
// actions.ts
import actionCreatorFactory from 'typescript-fsa';
const actionCreator = actionCreatorFactory();
// specify parameters and result shapes as generic type arguments
export const doSomething =
actionCreator.async<{foo: string}, // parameter type
{bar: number} // result type
>('DO_SOMETHING');
// saga.ts
import {SagaIterator} from 'redux-saga';
import {call} from 'redux-saga/effects';
import {doSomething} from './actions';
const doSomethingWorker = bindAsyncAction(doSomething)(
function* (params): SagaIterator {
// `params` type is `{foo: string}`
const bar = yield call(fetchSomething, params.foo);
return {bar};
},
);
function* mySaga(): SagaIterator {
yield call(doSomethingWorker, {foo: 'lol'});
}