Installation

npm install --save typescript-fsa-redux-saga

API

bindAsyncAction(actionCreators: AsyncActionCreators, options?: BindAsyncActionOptions): HigherOrderSaga

Creates higher-order-saga that wraps target saga with async actions. Resulting saga dispatches started action once started and done / failed upon finish.

Options

skipStartedAction : Set to true if you want to use started action as a trigger instead of an event. This is useful when using takeLatest / takeEvery and you want to avoid having to manually dispatch an extra trigger action. This way, you only have to manually dispatch an started action, and saga will dispatch done / failed upon finish.

Example: