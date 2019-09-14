openbase logo
by Daniel Lytkin
2.0.0 (see all)

TypeScript FSA utilities for redux-saga

Readme

TypeScript FSA utilities for redux-saga

Installation

npm install --save typescript-fsa-redux-saga

API

bindAsyncAction(actionCreators: AsyncActionCreators, options?: BindAsyncActionOptions): HigherOrderSaga

Creates higher-order-saga that wraps target saga with async actions. Resulting saga dispatches started action once started and done/failed upon finish.

Options

  • skipStartedAction: Set to true if you want to use started action as a trigger instead of an event. This is useful when using takeLatest/takeEvery and you want to avoid having to manually dispatch an extra trigger action. This way, you only have to manually dispatch an started action, and saga will dispatch done/failed upon finish.

Example:

// actions.ts
import actionCreatorFactory from 'typescript-fsa';

const actionCreator = actionCreatorFactory();

// specify parameters and result shapes as generic type arguments
export const doSomething =
  actionCreator.async<{foo: string},   // parameter type
                      {bar: number}    // result type
                     >('DO_SOMETHING');

// saga.ts
import {SagaIterator} from 'redux-saga';
import {call} from 'redux-saga/effects';
import {doSomething} from './actions';

const doSomethingWorker = bindAsyncAction(doSomething)(
  function* (params): SagaIterator {
    // `params` type is `{foo: string}`
    const bar = yield call(fetchSomething, params.foo);
    return {bar};
  },
);

function* mySaga(): SagaIterator {
  yield call(doSomethingWorker, {foo: 'lol'});
}

