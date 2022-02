TypeScript FSA

Action Creator library for TypeScript. Its goal is to provide type-safe experience with Flux actions with minimum boilerplate. Created actions are FSA-compliant:

interface Action<Payload> { type : string ; payload: Payload; error?: boolean ; meta?: Object ; }

Installation

npm install --save typescript-fsa

Usage

Basic

import actionCreatorFactory from 'typescript-fsa' ; const actionCreator = actionCreatorFactory(); const somethingHappened = actionCreator<{foo: string }>( 'SOMETHING_HAPPENED' ); console .log(somethingHappened.type); const action = somethingHappened({foo: 'bar' }); console .log(action);

Async Action Creators

Async Action Creators are objects with properties started , done and failed whose values are action creators. There is a number of Companion Packages that help with binding Async Action Creators to async processes.

import actionCreatorFactory from 'typescript-fsa' ; const actionCreator = actionCreatorFactory(); const doSomething = actionCreator.async<{foo: string }, {bar: number }, {code: number } >( 'DO_SOMETHING' ); console .log(doSomething.started({foo: 'lol' })); console .log(doSomething.done({ params: {foo: 'lol' }, result: {bar: 42 }, })); console .log(doSomething.failed({ params: {foo: 'lol' }, error: {code: 42 }, }));

Actions With Type Prefix

You can specify a prefix that will be prepended to all action types. This is useful to namespace library actions as well as for large projects where it's convenient to keep actions near the component that dispatches them.

import actionCreatorFactory from 'typescript-fsa' ; const actionCreator = actionCreatorFactory( 'MyComponent' ); const somethingHappened = actionCreator<{foo: string }>( 'SOMETHING_HAPPENED' ); const action = somethingHappened({foo: 'bar' }); console .log(action);

Redux

import actionCreatorFactory from 'typescript-fsa' ; const actionCreator = actionCreatorFactory(); export const somethingHappened = actionCreator<{foo: string }>( 'SOMETHING_HAPPENED' ); export const somethingAsync = actionCreator.async<{foo: string }, {bar: string } >( 'SOMETHING_ASYNC' ); import {Action} from 'redux' ; import {isType} from 'typescript-fsa' ; import {somethingHappened, somethingAsync} from './actions' ; type State = {bar: string }; export const reducer = (state: State, action: Action): State => { if (isType(action, somethingHappened)) { action.payload.bar; return {bar: action.payload.foo}; } if (isType(action, somethingAsync.started)) { return {bar: action.payload.foo}; } if (isType(action, somethingAsync.done)) { return {bar: action.payload.result.bar}; } return state; };

import {Action} from 'redux' ; import {Observable} from 'rxjs' ; import {somethingAsync} from './actions' ; export const epic = ( actions$: Observable<Action> ) => actions$.filter(somethingAsync.started.match) .delay( 2000 ) .map( action => { action.payload.bar; return somethingAsync.done({ params: action.payload, result: { bar: 'bar' , }, }); });

Companion Packages

Resources

API

actionCreatorFactory(prefix?: string, defaultIsError?: Predicate): ActionCreatorFactory

Creates Action Creator factory with optional prefix for action types.

prefix?: string : Prefix to be prepended to action types as <prefix>/<type> .

: Prefix to be prepended to action types as . defaultIsError?: Predicate : Function that detects whether action is error given the payload. Default is payload => payload instanceof Error .

Creates Action Creator that produces actions with given type and payload of type Payload .

type: string : Type of created actions.

: Type of created actions. commonMeta?: object : Metadata added to created actions.

: Metadata added to created actions. isError?: boolean : Defines whether created actions are error actions.

Creates three Action Creators:

started: ActionCreator<Params>

done: ActionCreator<{params: Params, result: Result}>

failed: ActionCreator<{params: Params, error: Error}>

Useful to wrap asynchronous processes.

type: string : Prefix for types of created actions, which will have types ${type}_STARTED , ${type}_DONE and ${type}_FAILED .

: Prefix for types of created actions, which will have types , and . commonMeta?: object : Metadata added to created actions.

Creates action with given payload and metadata.

payload: Payload : Action payload.

: Action payload. meta?: object : Action metadata. Merged with commonMeta of Action Creator.

isType(action: Action, actionCreator: ActionCreator): boolean

Returns true if action has the same type as action creator. Defines Type Guard that lets TypeScript know payload type inside blocks where isType returned true :

const somethingHappened = actionCreator<{foo: string }>( 'SOMETHING_HAPPENED' ); if (isType(action, somethingHappened)) { }

ActionCreator#match(action: Action): boolean

Identical to isType except it is exposed as a bound method of an action creator. Since it is bound and takes a single argument it is ideal for passing to a filtering function like Array.prototype.filter or RxJS's Observable.prototype.filter .

const somethingHappened = actionCreator<{foo: string }>( 'SOMETHING_HAPPENED' ); const somethingElseHappened = actionCreator<{bar: number }>( 'SOMETHING_ELSE_HAPPENED' ); if (somethingHappened.match(action)) { } const actionArray = [ somethingHappened({foo: 'foo' }), somethingElseHappened({bar: 5 }), ]; const somethingHappenedArray = actionArray.filter(somethingHappened.match);