TypeScript Formatter (tsfmt)

A TypeScript code formatter powered by TypeScript Compiler Service.

$ tsfmt -- help Usage: tsfmt [options] [--] [files...] Options: -r, --replace replace .ts file --verify checking file format --baseDir <path> config file lookup from <path> --stdin get formatting content from stdin --no-tsconfig don 't read a tsconfig.json --no-tslint don' t read a tslint.json --no-editorconfig don 't read a .editorconfig --no-vscode don' t read a .vscode/settings.json --no-tsfmt don 't read a tsfmt.json --useTsconfig <path> using specified config file instead of tsconfig.json --useTslint <path> using specified config file instead of tslint.json --useTsfmt <path> using specified config file instead of tsfmt.json --verbose makes output more verbose

Installation

npm install -g typescript-formatter

Usage

Format or verify specific TypeScript files

$ cat sample.ts class Sample {hello(word= "world" ){ return "Hello, " +word;}} new Sample().hello( "TypeScript" );

$ tsfmt sample.ts class Sample { hello(word = "world" ) { return "Hello, " + word; } } new Sample().hello( "TypeScript" );

$ cat sample.ts | tsfmt --stdin class Sample { hello(word = "world" ) { return "Hello, " + word; } } new Sample().hello( "TypeScript" );

$ tsfmt -r sample.ts replaced sample.ts $ cat sample.ts class Sample { hello(word = "world" ) { return "Hello, " + word; } } new Sample().hello( "TypeScript" );

$ tsfmt --verify sample.ts sample.ts is not formatted $ echo $? 1

Reformat all files in a TypeScript project

If no files are specified on the command line but a TypeScript project file (tsconfig.json) exists, the list of files will be read from the project file.

tsfmt -r

Read Settings From Files

1st. Read settings from tsfmt.json. Below is the example with default values:

{ "baseIndentSize" : 0 , "indentSize" : 4 , "tabSize" : 4 , "indentStyle" : 2 , "newLineCharacter" : "\r

" , "convertTabsToSpaces" : true , "insertSpaceAfterCommaDelimiter" : true , "insertSpaceAfterSemicolonInForStatements" : true , "insertSpaceBeforeAndAfterBinaryOperators" : true , "insertSpaceAfterConstructor" : false , "insertSpaceAfterKeywordsInControlFlowStatements" : true , "insertSpaceAfterFunctionKeywordForAnonymousFunctions" : false , "insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyParenthesis" : false , "insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyBrackets" : false , "insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyBraces" : true , "insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingTemplateStringBraces" : false , "insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingJsxExpressionBraces" : false , "insertSpaceAfterTypeAssertion" : false , "insertSpaceBeforeFunctionParenthesis" : false , "insertSpaceBeforeTypeAnnotation" : true , "placeOpenBraceOnNewLineForFunctions" : false , "placeOpenBraceOnNewLineForControlBlocks" : false }

2nd. Read settings from tsconfig.json (tsconfig.json)

{ "compilerOptions": { "newLine": "LF" } }

3rd. Read settings from .editorconfig (editorconfig)

# EditorConfig is awesome: http://EditorConfig.org # top-most EditorConfig file root = true # Unix-style newlines with a newline ending every file [*] indent_style = tab tab_width = 2 end_of_line = lf charset = utf-8 trim_trailing_whitespace = true insert_final_newline = true

4th. Read settings from tslint.json (tslint)

{ "rules" : { "indent" : [ true , 4 ], "whitespace" : [ true , "check-branch" , "check-operator" , "check-separator" , "check-typecast" ] } }

5th. Read settings from .vscode/settings.json (VisualStudio Code)

{ "typescript.format.enable" : true , "typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterCommaDelimiter" : true , "typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterSemicolonInForStatements" : true , "typescript.format.insertSpaceBeforeAndAfterBinaryOperators" : true , "typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterKeywordsInControlFlowStatements" : true , "typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterFunctionKeywordForAnonymousFunctions" : false , "typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyParenthesis" : false , "typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyBrackets" : false , "typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingTemplateStringBraces" : false , "typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingJsxExpressionBraces" : false , "typescript.format.placeOpenBraceOnNewLineForFunctions" : false , "typescript.format.placeOpenBraceOnNewLineForControlBlocks" : false }

Read Settings Rules

$ tree - a . ├── .vscode │ └── settings .json ├── foo │ ├── bar │ │ ├── .editorconfig │ │ └── buzz .ts │ ├── fuga │ │ ├── piyo .ts │ │ └── tsfmt .json │ └── tsfmt .json └── tslint .json 4 directories, 7 files

exec $ tsfmt -r foo/bar/buzz.ts foo/fuga/piyo.ts for foo/bar/buzz.ts, read foo/tsfmt.json and foo/bar/.editorconfig and ./tslint.json and .vscode/settings.json for foo/fuga/piyo.ts, read foo/fuga/tsfmt.json and ./tslint.json and .vscode/settings.json

Change Log

See CHANGELOG