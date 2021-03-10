Bundles typescript declarations generated by typescript loaded into one .d.ts file.

What it does

The Plugin looks at all declaration files which the typescript loader generated and merges them into one. Import will be sorted so that each module or package is only imported once.

Setup

Install via npm

Install this plugin via npm.

npm install --dev typescript-declaration-webpack-plugin

Enable declaration generation by adding the following to the compiler options in your tsconfig.json file.

{ "compilerOptions" : { "declaration" : true } }

Webpack plugin

Add the following to your webpack.config.js file.

const TypescriptDeclarationPlugin = require ( 'typescript-declaration-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new TypescriptDeclarationPlugin({ }); ] };

Options

There are several options how you can customize the behavior of this plugin. Just pass these options to the constructor of the TypescriptDeclarationPlugin class.

Option Descrption Type out Name of the bundled file. Per default index.d.ts string removeMergedDeclarations If true the plugin will remove all merged declaration files. Per default true bool removeComments Remove all comments from declaration files. Per default true bool

