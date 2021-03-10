Bundles typescript declarations generated by typescript loaded into one .d.ts file.
The Plugin looks at all declaration files which the typescript loader generated and merges them into one. Import will be sorted so that each module or package is only imported once.
Install this plugin via npm.
npm install --dev typescript-declaration-webpack-plugin
Enable declaration generation by adding the following to the compiler options in your tsconfig.json file.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"declaration": true
}
}
Add the following to your webpack.config.js file.
const TypescriptDeclarationPlugin = require('typescript-declaration-webpack-plugin');
//...
module.exports = {
//...
plugins: [
new TypescriptDeclarationPlugin({
// Options for TypescriptDeclarationPlugin (see below)
});
]
//..
};
//...
There are several options how you can customize the behavior of this plugin. Just pass these options to the constructor of the TypescriptDeclarationPlugin class.
|Option
|Descrption
|Type
|out
|Name of the bundled file. Per default
index.d.ts
|string
|removeMergedDeclarations
|If true the plugin will remove all merged declaration files. Per default
true
|bool
|removeComments
|Remove all comments from declaration files. Per default
true
|bool