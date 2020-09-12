A debounce decorator for typescript class method
npm install typescript-debounce-decorator --save
Syntax:
@debounce(debounceTime, options)
Params:
number Function execute interval in milliseconds.
object Options.
boolean Should function invoke on the leading or trailing of the wait timeout.
NOTE: Return value of function which applied debounce decorator will be eaten.
Basic usage:
import { debounce } from "typescript-debounce-decorator";
class Foo {
@debounce
bar() {
console.log("foobar");
}
}
With debounce time:
import { debounce } from "typescript-debounce-decorator";
class Foo {
@debounce(1000)
bar() {
console.log("foobar");
}
}
With options:
import { debounce } from "typescript-debounce-decorator";
class Foo {
@debounce(1000, { leading: true })
bar() {
console.log("foobar");
}
}
Cancel:
import { debounce, cancel } from "typescript-debounce-decorator";
class Foo {
@debounce(1000, { leading: true })
bar() {
console.log("foobar");
}
cancel() {
cancel(this.bar);
}
}
MIT