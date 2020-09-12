openbase logo
tdd

typescript-debounce-decorator

by duxiaofeng
0.0.18 (see all)

A debounce decorator for typescript class method

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

typescript-debounce-decorator

NPM version NPM downloads Build status

A debounce decorator for typescript class method

  • Tiny (1KB after uglify compressed)
  • No dependency
  • Easy to use

Install

npm install typescript-debounce-decorator --save

Usage

Syntax:

@debounce(debounceTime, options)

Params:

  • debounceTime: number Function execute interval in milliseconds.
  • options: object Options.
    • leading: boolean Should function invoke on the leading or trailing of the wait timeout.

NOTE: Return value of function which applied debounce decorator will be eaten.

Basic usage:

import { debounce } from "typescript-debounce-decorator";

class Foo {
    @debounce
    bar() {
        console.log("foobar");
    }
}

With debounce time:

import { debounce } from "typescript-debounce-decorator";

class Foo {
    @debounce(1000)
    bar() {
        console.log("foobar");
    }
}

With options:

import { debounce } from "typescript-debounce-decorator";

class Foo {
    @debounce(1000, { leading: true })
    bar() {
        console.log("foobar");
    }
}

Cancel:

import { debounce, cancel } from "typescript-debounce-decorator";

class Foo {
    @debounce(1000, { leading: true })
    bar() {
        console.log("foobar");
    }

    cancel() {
        cancel(this.bar);
    }
}

Changelog

  • 0.0.18: [BREAKING CHANGE] leading option now default to false

License

MIT

