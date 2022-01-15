TypeScript Coverage Report

Node command line tool for generating TypeScript coverage reports ✨

Overview

This package fills the gap of a missing type coverage reporting tool which is present in the Flow ecosystem, strongly inspired by the amazing work done by flow-coverage-report and using data generated by type-coverage .

See an example of the coverage report.

Background

To learn more about the reasoning behind this project and its roadmap, please refer to the following article: How I built a TS coverage report tool

Install

typescript-coverage-report can be installed locally or globally.

Users are advised to install it as a project (dev) dependency and create a script in package.json .

yarn add --dev typescript-coverage-report OR npm install --save-dev typescript-coverage-report

Usage

If installed locally, add the following to the scripts section of package.json .

"scripts" : { "ts-coverage" : "typescript-coverage-report" }

Then run:

yarn ts-coverage OR npm run ts-coverage

To set the minimum threshold (80% by default), use the --threshold option.

yarn ts-coverage --threshold=99

As an alternative, options may be provided through the type-coverage configuration, specified in package.json .

"typeCoverage" : { "atLeast" : 90 }

Options

The CLI accepts a list of arguments:

Option Description Default value -t, --threshold [number] The minimum percentage of coverage required. 80 -o, --outputDir [string] The output directory where to generate the report. coverage-ts -s, --strict [boolean] Run the check in strict mode. false -d, --debug [boolean] Show debug information. false -c, --cache [boolean] Save and reuse type check result from cache. false -p, --project [string] File path to tsconfig file, eg: --project "./app/tsconfig.app.json" . -i, --ignore-files [boolean] Ignore specified files, eg: --ignore-files "demo1/*.ts" --ignore-files "demo2/foo.ts" false -u, --ignore-unread [boolean] Allow writes to variables with implicit any types false

Maintainers

@alexcanessa

Contributing

Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.

On this project we follow the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct.

Developing

Thanks for contributing!

Remember to run the following commands to link your version of this package and build the TypeScript files.

$ yarn link $ yarn build --watch

Commit messages

This project follows the Angular commit messages, but it's very open to emojis 🤯.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Licence

MIT @ Alessandro Canessa