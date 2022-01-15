Node command line tool for generating TypeScript coverage reports ✨
This package fills the gap of a missing type coverage reporting tool which is present in the Flow ecosystem, strongly inspired by the amazing work done by
flow-coverage-report and using data generated by
type-coverage.
See an example of the coverage report.
To learn more about the reasoning behind this project and its roadmap, please refer to the following article: How I built a TS coverage report tool
typescript-coverage-report can be installed locally or globally.
Users are advised to install it as a project (dev) dependency and create a script in
package.json.
$ yarn add --dev typescript-coverage-report
# OR
$ npm install --save-dev typescript-coverage-report
If installed locally, add the following to the scripts section of
package.json.
"scripts": {
"ts-coverage": "typescript-coverage-report"
}
Then run:
$ yarn ts-coverage
# OR
$ npm run ts-coverage
To set the minimum threshold (80% by default), use the
--threshold option.
$ yarn ts-coverage --threshold=99
As an alternative, options may be provided through the
type-coverage configuration, specified in
package.json.
"typeCoverage": {
"atLeast": 90
}
The CLI accepts a list of arguments:
|Option
|Description
|Default value
-t, --threshold [number]
|The minimum percentage of coverage required.
|80
-o, --outputDir [string]
|The output directory where to generate the report.
|coverage-ts
-s, --strict [boolean]
|Run the check in strict mode.
|false
-d, --debug [boolean]
|Show debug information.
|false
-c, --cache [boolean]
|Save and reuse type check result from cache.
|false
-p, --project [string]
|File path to tsconfig file, eg: --project "./app/tsconfig.app.json"
|.
-i, --ignore-files [boolean]
|Ignore specified files, eg: --ignore-files "demo1/*.ts" --ignore-files "demo2/foo.ts"
|false
-u, --ignore-unread [boolean]
|Allow writes to variables with implicit any types
|false
Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.
On this project we follow the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct.
Thanks for contributing!
Remember to run the following commands to link your version of this package and build the TypeScript files.
# Link the package globally, so you'll be able to test it in other projects.
$ yarn link
# Builds the TypeScript files and watches for changes
$ yarn build --watch
This project follows the Angular commit messages, but it's very open to emojis 🤯.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
David Tsai
📖 🐛
|
Alexis Tyler
🐛
|
Dan Vanderkam
💻
|
Daniel Edholm Ignat
💻
|
Kyℓe Hensel
💻
|
Danilo Cabello
💻
|
Sanjay Guruprasad
🐛
|
Luis Helder
🐛
|
Tom Ardern
🐛 💻
|
lroskoshin
💻
|
Max Burmagin
💻
|
Alexander Skvortsov
💻
|
Adi Cucolaș
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT @ Alessandro Canessa