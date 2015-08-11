Typescript compiler wrapper. Exposes the TypeScript command line compiler to your code.

Installing

npm install typescript-compiler

Usage

Require the compiler...

var tsc = require ( 'typescript-compiler' );

call it like this...

tsc.compile([ 'a.ts' , 'b.ts' ], [ '--out' , 'out.js' ])

or this..

var js = tsc.compileString( 'class TSC { awesome: boolean = true; }' )

or even this!

var result = tsc.compileStrings({ 'ship.ts' : 'module Navy { export class Ship { isSunk: boolean; } }' , 'fleet.ts' : '///<reference path="ship.ts" />

' + 'module Navy {

' + 'export class Fleet { ships: Ship[] } ' + '}' })

Did you notice you can use ///<reference /> tags?

Module Interface

Note: A ? indicates an optional parameter

Common Parameters

All Methods accept the following parameters:

tscArgs? : string[] | string ,

The same arguments you can pass to tsc when you run it from the command line

options? : CompilerOptions ,

Options to be passed to the compiler

onError? : fn ( Diagnostic )

A function you want called for each error the compiler encounters.

Compilation Methods

input : string | string[]

The name of the file or an array of file names to compile.

returns CompilationResult

Compiles one or many files

Example

tsc.compile([ 'test/cases/ship.ts' , 'test/cases/fleet.ts' ], '-m commonjs -t ES5 --out test/tmp/navy.js' );

input : Map<string> | StringSource[] | string[]

The source to compile or an array of sources. The source(s) can be passed as strings or StringSource objects.

returns string

Compiles a string

Example

tsc.compileString( 'module Navy { class Ship { isSunk: boolean; } }' )

input : Map<string> | StringSource | string[]

A collection of sources to be compiled.

returns CompilationResult

Compiles one or many strings

Example

tsc.compileStrings({ "ship.ts" : 'module Navy { export class Ship { isSunk: boolean; }}' , "fleet.ts" : '///<reference path="ship.ts" />

' + 'module Navy { export class Fleet { ships: Ship[] }}' }, '--module commonjs -t ES5 --out navy.js' , null , function ( e ) { console .log(e) } )

TSC arguments

When in doubt about what you can pass in the tscArgs param you can run the compiler from the command line to get some help. Every option you see below is accepted as a value for the tscArgs array.