openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

typescript-compiler

by theblacksmith
1.4.1-2 (see all)

Typescript compiler wrapper

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

98.9K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

typescript-compiler

Typescript compiler wrapper. Exposes the TypeScript command line compiler to your code.

Build Status Flattr this git repo

Installing

$ npm install typescript-compiler

Usage

Require the compiler...

var tsc = require('typescript-compiler');

call it like this...

tsc.compile(['a.ts', 'b.ts'], ['--out', 'out.js'])

or this..

var js = tsc.compileString('class TSC { awesome: boolean = true; }')

or even this!

var result = tsc.compileStrings({
                'ship.ts' : 'module Navy { export class Ship { isSunk: boolean; } }',
                'fleet.ts': '///<reference path="ship.ts" />\n' +
                            'module Navy { \n' +
                            'export class Fleet { ships: Ship[] } '+
                            '}'
            })

Did you notice you can use ///<reference /> tags?

Module Interface

Note: A ? indicates an optional parameter

Common Parameters

All Methods accept the following parameters:

tscArgs? : string[]|string,
        The same arguments you can pass to tsc when you run it from the command line
options? : CompilerOptions,
        Options to be passed to the compiler
onError? : fn ( Diagnostic )
        A function you want called for each error the compiler encounters.

Compilation Methods

compile(files, tscArgs?, options?, onError?)

input : string|string[]
        The name of the file or an array of file names to compile.
returns CompilationResult

        Compiles one or many files

        Example
    tsc.compile(['test/cases/ship.ts', 'test/cases/fleet.ts'],
                    '-m commonjs -t ES5 --out test/tmp/navy.js');

compileString(input, tscArgs?, options?, onError?)

input : Map<string>|StringSource[]|string[]
        The source to compile or an array of sources. The source(s) can be passed as strings or StringSource objects.
returns string

        Compiles a string

        Example
tsc.compileString('module Navy { class Ship { isSunk: boolean; } }')

compileStrings(input, tscArgs?, options?, onError?)

input : Map<string>|StringSource|string[]
    A collection of sources to be compiled.
returns CompilationResult

        Compiles one or many strings

        Example
tsc.compileStrings({
    "ship.ts"  : 'module Navy { export class Ship { isSunk: boolean; }}',
    "fleet.ts": '///<reference path="ship.ts" />\n' +
                'module Navy { export class Fleet { ships: Ship[] }}'
   },
   // tscArgs
   '--module commonjs -t ES5 --out navy.js',
   // options (DEPRECATED, will be removed in the next version)
   null,
   // onError
   function(e) { console.log(e) }
)

TSC arguments

When in doubt about what you can pass in the tscArgs param you can run the compiler from the command line to get some help. Every option you see below is accepted as a value for the tscArgs array.

$ tsc
Version 1.1.0.1
Syntax:   tsc [options] [file ...]

Examples: tsc hello.ts
          tsc --out foo.js foo.ts
          tsc @args.txt

Options:
 -d, --declaration  Generates corresponding '.d.ts' file.
 -h, --help         Print this message.
 --mapRoot          Specifies the location where debugger should locate map files instead of generated locations.
 -m, --module       Specify module code generation: 'commonjs' or 'amd'
 --noImplicitAny    Warn on expressions and declarations with an implied 'any' type.
 --out              Concatenate and emit output to single file.
 --outDir           Redirect output structure to the directory.
 --removeComments   Do not emit comments to output.
 --sourceMap        Generates corresponding '.map' file.
 --sourceRoot       Specifies the location where debugger should locate TypeScript files instead of source locations.
 -t, --target       Specify ECMAScript target version: 'ES3' (default), or 'ES5'
 -v, --version      Print the compiler's version.
 -w, --watch        Watch input files.
 @<file>            Insert command line options and files from a file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial