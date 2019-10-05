It is a complete, fully tested data structure library written in TypeScript.

This project uses TypeScript Generics so you need TS 0.9 and above.

This projects supports UMD (Universal Module Definition)

Included data structures

Linked List

Dictionary - Example

Multi Dictionary

Linked Dictionary

Default Dictionary - Info

Binary Search Tree

Binary Search Tree for Key-Value pairs

Stack

Queue

Set - Example

Bag

Binary Heap

Priority Queue

It also includes several functions for manipulating arrays.

Usage

npm install typescript-collections --save

ES6 import ... from

import * as Collections from 'typescript-collections' ;

or TypeScript import ... require

import Collections = require ( 'typescript-collections' );

or JavaScript var ... require

var Collections = require ( 'typescript-collections' );

Visual Studio or other TypeScript IDE, will provide you with complete Intellisense (autocomplete) for your types. The compiler will ensure that the collections contain the correct elements.

A sample Visual Studio project is in the demo folder.

Also available on NuGet : http://www.nuget.org/packages/typescript.collections/ Thanks to https://github.com/georgiosd

Example

import * as Collections from 'typescript-collections' ; var mySet = new Collections.Set< number >(); mySet.add( 123 ); mySet.add( 123 ); var myQueue = new Collections.Queue(); myQueue.enqueue( 1 ); myQueue.enqueue( 2 ); console .log(myQueue.dequeue()); console .log(myQueue.dequeue());

Typings resolution

Remember to set "moduleResolution": "node" , so TypeScript compiler can resolve typings in the node_modules/typescript-collections directory.

In browser usage

You should include umd.js or umd.min.js from dist/lib/ directory.

< script src = "[server public path]/typescript-collections/dist/lib/umd.min.js" > </ script >

A note on Equality

Equality is important for hashing (e.g. dictionary / sets). Javascript only allows strings to be keys for the base dictionary {}. This is why the implementation for these data structures uses the item's toString() method.

makeString utility function (aka. JSON.stringify)

A simple function is provided for you when you need a quick toString that uses all properties. E.g:

import * as Collections from 'typescript-collections' ; class Car { constructor ( public company: string , public type : string , public year: number ) { } toString() { return Collections.util.makeString( this ); } } console .log( new Car( "BMW" , "A" , 2016 ).toString());

Output:

{company:BMW,type:A,year:2016}

A Sample on Dictionary

import * as Collections from 'typescript-collections' ; class Person { constructor ( public name: string , public yearOfBirth: number , public city?: string ) { } toString() { return this .name + "-" + this .yearOfBirth; } } class Car { constructor ( public company: string , public type : string , public year: number ) { } toString() { return Collections.util.makeString( this ); } } var dict = new Collections.Dictionary<Person, Car>(); dict.setValue( new Person( "john" , 1970 , "melbourne" ), new Car( "honda" , "city" , 2002 )); dict.setValue( new Person( "gavin" , 1984 ), new Car( "ferrari" , "F50" , 2006 )); console .log( "Orig" ); console .log(dict); dict.setValue( new Person( "john" , 1970 , "sydney" ), new Car( "honda" , "accord" , 2006 )); dict.setValue( new Person( "john" , 1971 ), new Car( "nissan" , "micra" , 2010 )); console .log( "Updated" ); console .log(dict); console .log( "Single Item" ); var person = new Person( "john" , 1970 ); console .log( "-Person:" ); console .log(person); var car = dict.getValue(person); console .log( "-Car:" ); console .log(car.toString());

Output:

Orig { john-1970 : {company:honda,type:city,year:2002} gavin-1984 : {company:ferrari,type:F50,year:2006} } Updated { john-1970 : {company:honda,type:accord,year:2006} gavin-1984 : {company:ferrari,type:F50,year:2006} john-1971 : {company:nissan,type:micra,year:2010} } Single Item -Person: john-1970 -Car: {company:honda,type:accord,year:2006}

Default Dictionary

Also known as Factory Dictionary [ref.]

If a key doesn't exist, the Default Dictionary automatically creates it with setDefault(defaultValue) .

Default Dictionary is a @michaelneu contribution which copies Python's defaultDict.

Development and contributions

Compile, test and check coverage npm run all

Supported platforms

Every desktop and mobile browser (including IE6)

Node.js

If it supports JavaScript, it probably supports this library.

Project is based on the excellent original javascript version called buckets