typescript-collections

by Basarat Ali Syed
1.3.3 (see all)

A generically typed set of collections for use with TypeScript

Readme

TypeScript Collections

It is a complete, fully tested data structure library written in TypeScript.

This project uses TypeScript Generics so you need TS 0.9 and above.

This projects supports UMD (Universal Module Definition)

Included data structures

  • Linked List
  • Dictionary - Example
  • Multi Dictionary
  • Linked Dictionary
  • Default Dictionary - Info
  • Binary Search Tree
  • Binary Search Tree for Key-Value pairs
  • Stack
  • Queue
  • Set - Example
  • Bag
  • Binary Heap
  • Priority Queue

It also includes several functions for manipulating arrays.

Usage

npm install typescript-collections --save

ES6 import ... from

import * as Collections from 'typescript-collections';

or TypeScript import ... require

import Collections = require('typescript-collections');

or JavaScript var ... require

var Collections = require('typescript-collections');

Visual Studio or other TypeScript IDE, will provide you with complete Intellisense (autocomplete) for your types. The compiler will ensure that the collections contain the correct elements.

A sample Visual Studio project is in the demo folder.

Also available on NuGet : http://www.nuget.org/packages/typescript.collections/ Thanks to https://github.com/georgiosd

Example

import * as Collections from 'typescript-collections';

var mySet = new Collections.Set<number>();
mySet.add(123);
mySet.add(123); // Duplicates not allowed in a set
// The following will give error due to wrong type:
// mySet.add("asdf"); // Can only add numbers since that is the type argument.

var myQueue = new Collections.Queue();
myQueue.enqueue(1);
myQueue.enqueue(2);

console.log(myQueue.dequeue()); // prints 1
console.log(myQueue.dequeue()); // prints 2

Typings resolution

Remember to set "moduleResolution": "node", so TypeScript compiler can resolve typings in the node_modules/typescript-collections directory.

In browser usage

You should include umd.js or umd.min.js from dist/lib/ directory.

<script src="[server public path]/typescript-collections/dist/lib/umd.min.js"></script>

A note on Equality

Equality is important for hashing (e.g. dictionary / sets). Javascript only allows strings to be keys for the base dictionary {}. This is why the implementation for these data structures uses the item's toString() method.

makeString utility function (aka. JSON.stringify)

A simple function is provided for you when you need a quick toString that uses all properties. E.g:

import * as Collections from 'typescript-collections';

class Car {
    constructor(public company: string, public type: string, public year: number) {
    }
    toString() {
        // Short hand. Adds each own property
        return Collections.util.makeString(this);
    }
}

console.log(new Car("BMW", "A", 2016).toString());

Output:

{company:BMW,type:A,year:2016}

A Sample on Dictionary

import * as Collections from 'typescript-collections';

class Person {
    constructor(public name: string, public yearOfBirth: number,public city?:string) {
    }
    toString() {
        return this.name + "-" + this.yearOfBirth; // City is not a part of the key.
    }
}

class Car {
    constructor(public company: string, public type: string, public year: number) {
    }
    toString() {
        // Short hand. Adds each own property
        return Collections.util.makeString(this);
    }
}
var dict = new Collections.Dictionary<Person, Car>();
dict.setValue(new Person("john", 1970,"melbourne"), new Car("honda", "city", 2002));
dict.setValue(new Person("gavin", 1984), new Car("ferrari", "F50", 2006));
console.log("Orig");
console.log(dict);

// Changes the same john, since city is not part of key
dict.setValue(new Person("john", 1970, "sydney"), new Car("honda", "accord", 2006));
// Add a new john
dict.setValue(new Person("john", 1971), new Car("nissan", "micra", 2010));
console.log("Updated");
console.log(dict);

// Showing getting / setting a single car:
console.log("Single Item");
var person = new Person("john", 1970);
console.log("-Person:");
console.log(person);

var car = dict.getValue(person);
console.log("-Car:");
console.log(car.toString());

Output:

Orig
{
    john-1970 : {company:honda,type:city,year:2002}
    gavin-1984 : {company:ferrari,type:F50,year:2006}
}
Updated
{
    john-1970 : {company:honda,type:accord,year:2006}
    gavin-1984 : {company:ferrari,type:F50,year:2006}
    john-1971 : {company:nissan,type:micra,year:2010}
}
Single Item
-Person:
john-1970
-Car:
{company:honda,type:accord,year:2006}

Default Dictionary

Also known as Factory Dictionary [ref.]

If a key doesn't exist, the Default Dictionary automatically creates it with setDefault(defaultValue).

Default Dictionary is a @michaelneu contribution which copies Python's defaultDict.

Development and contributions

Compile, test and check coverage npm run all

Supported platforms

  • Every desktop and mobile browser (including IE6)
  • Node.js
If it supports JavaScript, it probably supports this library.

Contact

bas AT basarat.com

Project is based on the excellent original javascript version called buckets

