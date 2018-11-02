Converts Closure-style JSDoc type annotations to TypeScript definition files.

The purpose of this tool is to assist developers writing TypeScript definitions on large libraries. Our goal is to generate correct type definitions in most cases, and to provide a useful starting point for manually fixing the difficult cases.

Setup

git clone git@github.com:fivetran/typescript-closure-tools.git cd typescript-closure-tools git submodule update --init npm install node definition-generator/src/main.js test /class.js class.d.ts sudo npm install -g

Usage

closure2ts [--provides symbols.tsv] [--globals output/dir/global-declarations .d .ts] [--input_root input/dir] [--output_root output/dir] [--include_private boolean] input/dir/input-file .js output/dir/output-file .d .ts input/dir/another-input-file .js output/dir/another-output-file .d .ts ...

--provides symbols.tsv A tab-separated file where each row has the form file-name.js providedSymbol If this option isn't present, we will simply look for global symbols in the input files.

A tab-separated file where each row has the form If this option isn't present, we will simply look for global symbols in the input files. --globals output/dir/global-declarations.d.ts A TypeScript declaration that will be referenced at the top of every output file.

A TypeScript declaration that will be referenced at the top of every output file. --input_root input/dir Root of inputs, considered when computing relative paths for ///<reference path="..." /> tags.

Root of inputs, considered when computing relative paths for tags. --output_root output/dir Root of outputs, considered when computing relative paths for ///<reference path="..." /> tags.

Root of outputs, considered when computing relative paths for tags. --include_private boolean Whether to include items marked as private (@private), defaults to false.

Structure

index/ Typescript definition files for the Closure library

src/ Typescript sources

Typescript sources scripts/ Shell scripts used for converting the Closure library

Shell scripts used for converting the Closure library test/ Jasmine specs and example JS files used in testing

Jasmine specs and example JS files used in testing lib/ Dependencies

Running the tests

./scripts/test.sh

Differences between the Closure type system and TypeScript

There are several important differences between the Closure type system and TypeScript.

Differences that are resolved automatically

Static inheritance

In typescript, static properties of classes are inherited:

declare class SuperClass { } declare module SuperClass { var myStaticProperty: number ; } declare class SubClass extends SuperClass { } SubClass.myStaticProperty;

In Closure they are not:

SuperClass = function ( ) { }; SuperClass.myStaticProperty; SuperClass.prototype.myInstanceProperty; SubClass = function ( ) { }; goog.inherits(SubClass, SuperClass); SubClass.myStaticProperty;

To fix this, we create a common superclass without the static properties:

declare class SuperClass extends SuperClass__Class { } declare module SuperClass { class __Class { myInstanceProperty: string ; } myStaticProperty: string ; } declare class SubClass extends SubClass__Class { } declare module SubClass { class __Class extends SuperClass__Class { } }

These fake superclasses don't actually exist and are present solely to simulate the behavior of goog.inherits(SubClass, SuperClass) in TypeScript definition files. Calling new SuperClass__Class or extends SuperClass__Class in non-declaration TypeScript code will generate a runtime error. You should use new SuperClass and extends SuperClass in non-declaration TypeScript code.

Private types

In Closure, the @private annotation is not enforced, and private type definitions, interfaces, classes and enums are often used in public function declarations. Therefore, these private types are included in the TypeScript definition.

Differences that must be fixed manually

Shadowing

In typescript, the current module shadows the global namespace:

declare class MyClass; declare module myModule { class MyClass; var myValue : MyClass;

This can create problems when referring to global variables that are shadowed by locals:

goog.Error = function ( ) { } goog.f = function ( e ) { };

becomes:

declare module goog { class Error { } function f ( e: Error ) { } }

RequireJS support

Basic RequireJS support is present:

define( function ( require, exports, module ) { function functionDeclaration ( x ) { } });

becomes:

module MODULE { functionDeclaration(x: number ): void ; }

Limitations

Declarations are always placed in a module named MODULE

Only symbols with JSDoc annotations are exported

define( function ( require, exports, module ) { var documentedSymbol = 1 ; var ignoredSymbol = 2 ; exports.documentedSymbol = documentedSymbol; exports.ignoredSymbol = 2 ; });

becomes:

module MODULE { var documentedSymbol: number ; }

exports and module are ignored

Symbols are exported using their local name:

define( function ( require, exports, module ) { var localName = 1 ; exports.exportedName = localName; });

becomes: