A bundling tool for TypeScript.

$ npm install typescript-bundle -g

$ tsc-bundle ./index.ts

Overview

TypeScript-Bundle is a build tool for the TypeScript programming language. It layers the TypeScript compiler cli to enable direct bundling of modular TypeScript source code for immediate consumption in a browser.

This tool provides:

The ability to bundle directly from .ts , .tsx or tsconfig.json .

, or . The ability to embed text , json , base64 and buffer assets as modules.

, , and assets as modules. Support for custom pre-processing pipelines.

Supports TypeScript compiler versions as low as 1.8.0.

This tool is offered as is for anyone who finds it useful.

Docs

Options

$ tsc-bundle script.ts | script.tsx | tsconfig.json Examples: tsc-bundle index.ts tsc-bundle tsconfig.json tsc-bundle script.ts --exportAs Foo tsc-bundle index.ts --outFile bundle.js tsc-bundle index.ts --transform script.js Options: - -outFile Outputs the bundle with the give filepath. - -target Sets the ES Target for the bundle. - -exportAs Exports bundle exports as a global variable. - -importAs Imports global variable as a module ( namespace ). - -importAsDefault Imports global variable as a module ( default ). - -entryPoint Overrides the default entry point for the bundle. - -transform Applies a transform to the bundle. - -watch Starts the compiler in watch mode. - -debug Prints debug information.

Usage

Bundle from source file

Point TypeScript-Bundle at a TypeScript source file to have it bundle that file and everything it imports. Will use the default compiler settings.

$ tsc-bundle ./script.ts $ tsc-bundle ./script.ts --outFile ./bundle.js

Bundle from tsconfig.json

Point TypeScript-Bundle at a tsconfig.json to have it use the compiler settings within.

{ "compilerOptions" : { "strict" : true , "target" : "esnext" , "lib" : [ "dom" , "esnext" ], }, "files" : [ "script.ts" ] }

$ tsc-bundle ./src/tsconfig.json

$ tsc-bundle ./src/tsconfig.json --outFile ./bundle.js

Assets

Supported for TypeScript compiler versions 2.2.0 and higher.

import Content from 'text!./file.txt'

TypeScript-Bundle automatically bundles files with a special import scheme similar to WebPack's ts-loader. It supports text , json , base64 , buffer and css directives that inform the bundler how to embed the asset.

import Text from 'text!./file.txt' import Base64 from 'base64!./image.png' import Obj from 'json!./file.json' import Buf from 'buffer!./file.dat' import Css from 'css!./file.css'

Declarations

To import assets without compiler warnings, TypeScript requires you define an additional declaration file .d.ts that describes the file extension to type mappings. The following is an example of such a declaration.

declare module '*.txt' { const value: string export default value } declare module '*.json' { const value: any export default value } declare module '*.b64' { const value: string export default value } declare module '*.buf' { const value: Uint8Array export default value } declare module '*.css' { const value: string export default value }

You can either add this declaration to your tsconfig.json or as a /// <reference path='extensions.d.ts' /> directive if bundling from script.

ExportAs

- -exportAs GLOBAL

Assigns a global variable name to the bundle.

Example

export function add ( a: number , b: number ) { return a + b }

$ tsc-bundle script.ts --exportAs Foo

var Foo = ( function ( ) { })()

Now available to the page.

< script src = './script.js' > </ script > < script > console .log(Foo.add( 10 , 20 )) </ script >

CommonJS

If you are bundling for nodejs, you can pass --exportAs commonjs that will make the bundle a nodejs module. Useful for keeping the internals of the bundle private while exposing a surface level API.

$ tsc-bundle ./script.ts --exportAs commonjs

module .exports = ( function ( ) { })()

const Foo = require ( './script' )

ImportAs

- -importAs GLOBAL= module - -importAsDefault GLOBAL= module

Adds global variables (such as those added to a web page when loading scripts via CDN) as internal modules.

Import React

$ npm install @types/react $ npm install @types/react-dom

import * as React from 'react' import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom'

$ tsc-bundle index.ts --importAs React=react --importAs ReactDOM=react-dom

< script src = "./react.js" > </ script > < script src = "./react-dom.js" > </ script > < script src = "./index.js" > </ script >

It is possible to import as many global names as necessary.

importAs vs importAsDefault

TypeScript-Bundle provides two importAs schemes for importing global variables. The decision to select one over the other is purely down to the import semantics provided by @types/* declaration for that library.

importAs

- -importAs THREE=three

import * as THREE from 'three'

importAsDefault

- -importAsDefault THREE=three

import THREE from 'three'

Select the most appropriate based on the library you're importing.

EntryPoint

- -entryPoint index2

Will override the default entry point for the bundle. By default, the last module within the bundle is treated as the default entry point and will be evaluated first. If this is undesirable, the --entryPoint option allows for the selection of any other module located within the bundle to be evaluated first. Useful when compiling with glob patterns such as "include": [ "src/**/*" ] .

Transforms

- -transform ./preprocessor.js

Allows for custom preprocessing of the bundle.

module .exports.typescriptOutput = function ( javascript_code ) { return javascript_code } module .exports.bundleOutput = function ( javascript_code ) { return javascript_code }

Multiple preprocessing stages can be stacked if required.

$ tsc-bundle ./ index .ts

Tasks

The following tasks are provided by this project.