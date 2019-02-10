openbase logo
tbj

typescript-babel-jest

by Pavel Lozinsky
1.0.6 (see all)

DEPRECATED: ⚡ Typescript-babel jest preprocessor

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
This solution is outdated and not optimal. If you are using this package, I recommend replacing it with https://www.npmjs.com/package/ts-jest

Readme

STATUS: DEPRECATED AND UNMAINTAINED

This solution is outdated and not optimal. If you are using this package, I recommend replacing it with ts-jest.

typescript-babel-jest

Build Status npm version

Preprocessor for typescript projects in which the tsconfig.json is similar to that:

{
    "compilerOptions": {
        "target": "ES6",
        "module": "ES6"
    }
}

Usage

To use this in your project, run:

npm i typescript-babel-jest -D

Modify your project's package.json so that the jest section looks something like:

{
    "scripts": {
        "test": "jest --no-cache"
    },
    "jest": {
        "transform": {
            "^.+\\.(ts|tsx)$": "typescript-babel-jest"
        },
        "moduleFileExtensions": ["ts", "tsx", "js"],
        "testRegex": "/__tests__/.*\\.test\\.(ts|tsx)$"
    }
}

Just run npm test, enjoy!

Quick start to run tests (only if you're working on this package)

git clone https://github.com/lozinsky/typescript-babel-jest.git
cd typescript-babel-jest
npm i
npm test

Tutorials

