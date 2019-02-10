STATUS: DEPRECATED AND UNMAINTAINED

This solution is outdated and not optimal. If you are using this package, I recommend replacing it with ts-jest.

Preprocessor for typescript projects in which the tsconfig.json is similar to that:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "target" : "ES6" , "module" : "ES6" } }

Usage

To use this in your project, run:

npm i typescript-babel-jest -D

Modify your project's package.json so that the jest section looks something like:

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "jest --no-cache" }, "jest" : { "transform" : { "^.+\\.(ts|tsx)$" : "typescript-babel-jest" }, "moduleFileExtensions" : [ "ts" , "tsx" , "js" ], "testRegex" : "/__tests__/.*\\.test\\.(ts|tsx)$" } }

Just run npm test , enjoy!

Quick start to run tests (only if you're working on this package)