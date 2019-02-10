This solution is outdated and not optimal. If you are using this package, I recommend replacing it with ts-jest.
Preprocessor for typescript projects in which the
tsconfig.json is similar to that:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "ES6",
"module": "ES6"
}
}
To use this in your project, run:
npm i typescript-babel-jest -D
Modify your project's
package.json so that the jest section looks something like:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "jest --no-cache"
},
"jest": {
"transform": {
"^.+\\.(ts|tsx)$": "typescript-babel-jest"
},
"moduleFileExtensions": ["ts", "tsx", "js"],
"testRegex": "/__tests__/.*\\.test\\.(ts|tsx)$"
}
}
Just run
npm test, enjoy!
git clone https://github.com/lozinsky/typescript-babel-jest.git
cd typescript-babel-jest
npm i
npm test