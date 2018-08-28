Contains various TypeScript Angular controls and components.
Angular directives that are applied as attributes to an element in order to modify the element's behavior.
Angular components that can be added to an application.
Angular filters which can be applied to bindings using the Angular pipe operator
<span>{{myMoney | currency}}</span>
Visual utilities and services for open modals and performing other UI tasks.
Please always test new builds to ensure non-breaking commits and PRs
The primary build scripts are:
npm run update
Installs external libraries and dependencies. Should be run after pulling down code changes.
npm run build
Compiles TypeScript files into JavaScript.
npm test or
npm run test
Runs the tests.
Use
npm run test.debug to debug test failures.
npm run test.tc uses the TeamCity reporter to print out results for TeamCity.
npm run test.full runs the tests in multiple browsers instead of Chrome alone.
npm run bundle
Bundle all of the javascript files together and put in the output folder.
In addition, there are some useful combination tasks:
npm run update-build
npm run build-test
To perform a full build from scratch, including
update,
build,
bundle, run:
npm run full-build
Several tasks can be modified with
.watch in order to watch the file system for changes:
npm run build.watch
npm run build-bundle.watch
npm run build-test.watch
In general,
- is used to indicate combined / joint tasks;
. is used to indicate a subtask or a modification or variation of a task.