Contains various TypeScript Angular controls and components.

Behaviors

Angular directives that are applied as attributes to an element in order to modify the element's behavior.

Components

Angular components that can be added to an application.

Other

Filters

Angular filters which can be applied to bindings using the Angular pipe operator <span>{{myMoney | currency}}</span>

Services

Visual utilities and services for open modals and performing other UI tasks.

Types

Building and Testing

Please always test new builds to ensure non-breaking commits and PRs

The primary build scripts are:

Installs external libraries and dependencies. Should be run after pulling down code changes.

npm run build

Compiles TypeScript files into JavaScript.

npm test or npm run test

Runs the tests.

Use npm run test.debug to debug test failures. npm run test.tc uses the TeamCity reporter to print out results for TeamCity. npm run test.full runs the tests in multiple browsers instead of Chrome alone.

npm run bundle

Bundle all of the javascript files together and put in the output folder.

Combinations

In addition, there are some useful combination tasks: npm run update-build npm run build-test

To perform a full build from scratch, including update , build , bundle , run: npm run full-build

Watch

Several tasks can be modified with .watch in order to watch the file system for changes: npm run build.watch npm run build-bundle.watch npm run build-test.watch