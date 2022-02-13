TypeScript is a language for application-scale JavaScript. TypeScript adds optional types to JavaScript that support tools for large-scale JavaScript applications for any browser, for any host, on any OS. TypeScript compiles to readable, standards-based JavaScript. Try it out at the playground, and stay up to date via our blog and Twitter account.
Find others who are using TypeScript at our community page.
For the latest stable version:
npm install -g typescript
For our nightly builds:
npm install -g typescript@next
There are many ways to contribute to TypeScript.
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.
In order to build the TypeScript compiler, ensure that you have Git and Node.js installed.
Clone a copy of the repo:
git clone https://github.com/microsoft/TypeScript.git
Change to the TypeScript directory:
cd TypeScript
Install Gulp tools and dev dependencies:
npm install -g gulp
npm ci
Use one of the following to build and test:
gulp local # Build the compiler into built/local.
gulp clean # Delete the built compiler.
gulp LKG # Replace the last known good with the built one.
# Bootstrapping step to be executed when the built compiler reaches a stable state.
gulp tests # Build the test infrastructure using the built compiler.
gulp runtests # Run tests using the built compiler and test infrastructure.
# You can override the specific suite runner used or specify a test for this command.
# Use --tests=<testPath> for a specific test and/or --runner=<runnerName> for a specific suite.
# Valid runners include conformance, compiler, fourslash, project, user, and docker
# The user and docker runners are extended test suite runners - the user runner
# works on disk in the tests/cases/user directory, while the docker runner works in containers.
# You'll need to have the docker executable in your system path for the docker runner to work.
gulp runtests-parallel # Like runtests, but split across multiple threads. Uses a number of threads equal to the system
# core count by default. Use --workers=<number> to adjust this.
gulp baseline-accept # This replaces the baseline test results with the results obtained from gulp runtests.
gulp lint # Runs eslint on the TypeScript source.
gulp help # List the above commands.
node built/local/tsc.js hello.ts
For details on our planned features and future direction please refer to our roadmap.
There's a reason why after you go typescript you never go back. I've been developing with typescript for the past ~3 years and the community development to get the internet typed has been phenomenal ! The most valuable place where typescript really shines are: 1. When integrating with other libraries it makes sure you comply with how the library was intended to be used, at least code wise. 2. When integrating with any kind of data provider. This helps document your data with your team and then there are tools that can take you further which help you stay aligned with apis in an automated way. It's the first line of defence in building more robust code! Just try it, you can even just have typescript in parts of your application and the compilation feels pretty invisible in terms of complication time.
My first taste of TypeScript was with Angular. When I started out, I was frustrated with how every time I type something, errors pop up left and right. Eventually, I took time to learn about it more, and found that it is a very powerful tool. Combining static typing with IntelliSense features from VSCode, I found that I'm debugging less with type errors and more on creating my applications. What also makes it great is that you can gradually ease into it, instead of just jumping in. If you use VSCode, you'll find that you can take advantage of the built-in IntelliSense features and with a few comments, have a TypeScript-ish experience without having to set up the compiler.
A must-have for scalable JS projects! A well-designed type system which includes Algebraic Data Types and Higher Order Types (and helpers). I personally love the fact that it's visibly inspired by Haskell Another really nice thing about Typescript is the fact Typescript is a proper superset of Javascript, which means that any valid Javascript code is a valid Typescript code. Error messages are very thorough and easy to understand too!
I can’t imagine coding JavaScript without TypeScript anymore. TS helps bugs from type errors and allows you to easily reason about your code — you don’t need to remember what argument a function takes (does it need this property or not?) and a newcomer can very quickly understand a codebase. It also can be adopted incrementally as TS is a superset of JS: just turn on allowJS and put a // @ts-check on top of the JS files you want to start type-checking. It also strikes a balance between correctness and practicality which helps to migrate existing JS design patterns into TS. While the type system isn’t perfect, it is still very powerful, can express many complex situations, and is a perfect fit for typing a dynamically typed language.
Probably Microsofts best project. It combines the beauty of javascript with the elegance of c#. Works flawlessly and always ships updates regularly. It is a Microsoft product, so it has a great documentation. The only downside is that there are a lot of ways to type something, and some approaches can be more memory-heavy than others. It is probably the best effort to introduce type-checking to JS, since it is backed by Microsoft. I'd recommend using this for your next project - it will make it much more manageable. Also, for some weird reason, using typescript makes VSCode work faster than using plain javascript, at least from my experience.