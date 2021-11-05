Typescene is a robust front end library written in TypeScript: strongly typed, no dependencies, no nonsense.
All documentation for Typescene can be found on the website: https://typescene.dev/docs/.
The online docs include an overview as well as other guides, and reference documentation.
If you're new to Typescene, make sure to check out these resources:
create-typescene-webapp
typescene-realworld-example-app
A few very important tasks are currently still pending:
@typescene/webapp package. These probably need an automated browser-based test framework. Opinions welcome on Twitter please.
typescene.github.io repo on GitHub.
typescene-treegrid on GitHub for a full featured example.
Have a question about Typescene? Get in touch with us on Twitter or post a question on Stack Overflow.
If you think you’ve found a bug or other issue, please make sure you can reproduce the issue with a minimal example. Then post your issue here on GitHub.
The main Typescene repository uses tagged Releases to communicate changes between versions. Make sure you stay updated by following Typescene on Twitter!
Q: Why another JavaScript framework? \ A: Typescene is different in a number of ways. Read this article for a detailed overview of Typescene's design goals.
Q: Should I use Typescene for my next project? \ A: Sure! Typescene works best for desktop-style and/or mobile Web apps. As always, read the docs first. If you need something for your blog or other online content, then other frameworks might suit your needs better.
Q: How do I get started with Typescene? \ A: Typescene is distributed through NPM. Read through the guides provided on the Typescene docs website and follow along to create your first project.
Find Typescene on Twitter for the latest news, and please consider giving the repository a ⭐️ star on GitHub.
Your support is greatly appreciated. At this stage, we mostly need to get the word out. If you like Typescene, tell all your friends and colleagues!
For contributions in the form of bug fixes and changes, feel free to use Pull Requests or send a DM on Twitter to discuss how best to approach your issue.
The Typescene source code is licensed under the MIT license.