🦕 Typesaurus

TypeScript-first ODM for Firestore.

Why?

Designed with TypeScript's type inference in mind

Universal code (browser & Node.js)

Functional API

Maximum type-safety

Autocomplete

Say goodbye to any !

! Say goodbye to exceptions!

Installation

The library is available as an npm package. To install Typesaurus run:

npm install typesaurus --save yarn add typesaurus

Note that Typesaurus requires firebase package to work in the web environment and firebase-admin to work in Node.js. These packages aren't listed as dependencies, so that they won't install automatically along with the Typesaurus package.

Configuration

Typesaurus does not require additional configuration, however when using with ESM-enabled bundler, you should transpile node_modules . TypeScript preserves many modern languages features when it compiles to ESM code. So if you have to support older browsers, use Babel to process the dependencies code

Get started

Initialization

To start working with Typesaurus, initialize Firebase normally.

In the web environment (see Firebase docs):

import * as firebase from 'firebase/app' import 'firebase/firestore' firebase.initializeApp({ })

In Node.js (see Firebase docs):

import * as admin from 'firebase-admin' admin.initializeApp()

Add data

import { collection, add, set , update } from 'typesaurus' type User = { name: string } const users = collection<User>( 'users' ) add(users, { name: 'Sasha' }) set (users, '42' , { name: 'Sasha' }) update(users, '42' , { name: 'Sasha' })

Read data

import { collection, get , all, query, where } from 'typesaurus' type User = { name: string } const users = collection<User>( 'users' ) get (users, '42' ) all(users) query(users, [where( 'name' , '===' , 'Sasha' )])

Remove data

import { collection, remove } from 'typesaurus' type User = { name: string } const users = collection<User>( 'users' ) remove(users, '42' )

API Reference

Query data

all - Returns all documents in a collection.

- Returns all documents in a collection. get - Retrieves a document from a collection.

- Retrieves a document from a collection. getMany - Retrieves multiple documents from a collection.

- Retrieves multiple documents from a collection. query - Queries passed collection using query objects ( order , where , limit ).

Query helpers:

order - Creates order query object with given field, ordering method and pagination cursors.

- Creates order query object with given field, ordering method and pagination cursors. limit - Creates a limit query object. It's used to paginate queries.

- Creates a limit query object. It's used to paginate queries. where - Creates where query with array-contains filter operation.

- Creates where query with array-contains filter operation. docId - Constant-helper that allows to sort or order by the document ID.

Pagination helpers:

endAt - Ends the query results on the given value.

- Ends the query results on the given value. endBefore - Ends the query results before the given value.

- Ends the query results before the given value. startAfter - Start the query results after the given value.

- Start the query results after the given value. startAt - Start the query results on the given value.

Real-time:

onAll - Subscribes to all documents in a collection.

- Subscribes to all documents in a collection. onGet - Subscribes to the given document.

- Subscribes to the given document. onGetMany - Subscribes to multiple documents from a collection.

- Subscribes to multiple documents from a collection. onQuery - Subscribes to a collection query built using query objects ( order , where , limit ).

Operations

add - Adds a new document with a random id to a collection.

- Adds a new document with a random id to a collection. set - Sets a document to the given data.

- Sets a document to the given data. update - Updates a document.

- Updates a document. upset - Updates or sets a document.

- Updates or sets a document. remove - Removes a document.

Operation helpers:

field - Creates a field object. It's used to update nested maps.

- Creates a field object. It's used to update nested maps. value - Creates a value object. It's used to update map values using special operations i.e. arrayRemove , serverDate , increment , etc.

Constructors

collection - Creates a collection object.

- Creates a collection object. subcollection - Creates a subcollection function which accepts parent document reference and returns the subcollection transformed into a collection object.

- Creates a subcollection function which accepts parent document reference and returns the subcollection transformed into a collection object. group - Creates a collection group object.

- Creates a collection group object. doc - Creates a document object.

- Creates a document object. ref - Creates reference object to a document in given collection with given id.

Transactions and batched writes

batch - Inits batched writes.

- Inits batched writes. transaction - Performs transaction.

Testing

Functions to be used with @firebase/rules-unit-testing :

injectTestingAdaptor - Injects the testing adaptor and sets the given app to be used for Firestore operations.

- Injects the testing adaptor and sets the given app to be used for Firestore operations. injectApp - Sets the given app to be used for Firestore operations.

