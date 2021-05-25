openbase logo
typesaurus

by Sasha Koss
7.2.0

🦕 Type-safe TypeScript-first ODM for Firestore

Readme

🦕 Typesaurus

TypeScript-first ODM for Firestore.

Looking for React adaptor? Check Typesaurus React!

Why?

  • Designed with TypeScript's type inference in mind
  • Universal code (browser & Node.js)
  • Functional API
  • Maximum type-safety
  • Autocomplete
  • Say goodbye to any!
  • Say goodbye to exceptions!
🔥🔥🔥 The project is sponsored by Backup Fire, backup service for Firebase 🔥🔥🔥

Installation

The library is available as an npm package. To install Typesaurus run:

npm install typesaurus --save
# Or using Yarn:
yarn add typesaurus

Note that Typesaurus requires firebase package to work in the web environment and firebase-admin to work in Node.js. These packages aren't listed as dependencies, so that they won't install automatically along with the Typesaurus package.

Configuration

Typesaurus does not require additional configuration, however when using with ESM-enabled bundler, you should transpile node_modules. TypeScript preserves many modern languages features when it compiles to ESM code. So if you have to support older browsers, use Babel to process the dependencies code

Get started

Initialization

To start working with Typesaurus, initialize Firebase normally.

In the web environment (see Firebase docs):

import * as firebase from 'firebase/app'
import 'firebase/firestore'

firebase.initializeApp({
  // Project configuration
})

In Node.js (see Firebase docs):

import * as admin from 'firebase-admin'

admin.initializeApp()

Add data

import { collection, add, set, update } from 'typesaurus'

type User = { name: string }
const users = collection<User>('users')

// Add a document to a collection with auto-generated id
add(users, { name: 'Sasha' })
//=> Promise<Doc<User>>

// Set or overwrite a document with given id
set(users, '42', { name: 'Sasha' })
//=> Promise<Doc<User>>

// Update a document with given id
update(users, '42', { name: 'Sasha' })
//=> Promise<void>

Read data

import { collection, get, all, query, where } from 'typesaurus'

type User = { name: string }
const users = collection<User>('users')

// Get a document with given id
get(users, '42')
//=> Promise<Doc<User> | null>

// Get all documents in a collection
all(users)
//=> Promise<Doc<User>[]>

// Query collection
query(users, [where('name', '===', 'Sasha')])
//=> Promise<Doc<User>[]>

Remove data

import { collection, remove } from 'typesaurus'

type User = { name: string }
const users = collection<User>('users')

// Remove a document with given id
remove(users, '42')
//=> Promise<void>

API Reference

Query data

  • all - Returns all documents in a collection.
  • get - Retrieves a document from a collection.
  • getMany - Retrieves multiple documents from a collection.
  • query - Queries passed collection using query objects (order, where, limit).

Query helpers:

  • order - Creates order query object with given field, ordering method and pagination cursors.
  • limit - Creates a limit query object. It's used to paginate queries.
  • where - Creates where query with array-contains filter operation.
  • docId - Constant-helper that allows to sort or order by the document ID.

Pagination helpers:

  • endAt - Ends the query results on the given value.
  • endBefore - Ends the query results before the given value.
  • startAfter - Start the query results after the given value.
  • startAt - Start the query results on the given value.

Real-time:

  • onAll - Subscribes to all documents in a collection.
  • onGet - Subscribes to the given document.
  • onGetMany - Subscribes to multiple documents from a collection.
  • onQuery - Subscribes to a collection query built using query objects (order, where, limit).

Operations

  • add - Adds a new document with a random id to a collection.
  • set - Sets a document to the given data.
  • update - Updates a document.
  • upset - Updates or sets a document.
  • remove - Removes a document.

Operation helpers:

  • field - Creates a field object. It's used to update nested maps.
  • value - Creates a value object. It's used to update map values using special operations i.e. arrayRemove, serverDate, increment, etc.

Constructors

  • collection - Creates a collection object.
  • subcollection - Creates a subcollection function which accepts parent document reference and returns the subcollection transformed into a collection object.
  • group - Creates a collection group object.
  • doc - Creates a document object.
  • ref - Creates reference object to a document in given collection with given id.

Transactions and batched writes

Testing

Functions to be used with @firebase/rules-unit-testing:

  • injectTestingAdaptor - Injects the testing adaptor and sets the given app to be used for Firestore operations.
  • injectApp - Sets the given app to be used for Firestore operations.

Changelog

See the changelog.

License

MIT © Sasha Koss

