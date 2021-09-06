A collection of a few small lightweight typesafe utilities.

Motivation

Sometimes you will encounter situations were the types will not match what you expect from a function. This means you need to explicitly specify a type by yourself to gain the full power of TypeScript.

In this collection you will find some useful functions that are fully typed.

Install

$ npm install

Overview

| * not automatically 100% typesafe. It's better than nothing but to be 100% typesafe you need to pass generics yourself.

filter functions

A bunch of utilities that return true or false. Useful for array filter functions.

Motivation: When you filter an Array, the return type is not always what you expect. Typescript will tell you the result of a filter function is the exact type you pass to the filter function. But that is not always true. If you filter out falsy values, the return type should should not contain.

const result = [ true , false ].filter( bool => !!bool) import { isTruthy } from 'typesafe-utils' const typesafeResult = [ true , false ].filter(isTruthy) const result = [ 'text' , null , 'another text' , undefined ].filter( value => value !== '' ) import { isNotEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils' const typesafeResult = [ 'text' , null , 'another text' , undefined ].filter(isNotEmpty)

is

returns true iff value is equals to the property you pass to the function

Usage

import { is } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ 1 , 15 , 10 , 43 ].filter(is( 10 ))

isNot

returns true iff value is not equal to the property you pass to the function

Usage

import { isNot } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ 'text' , 'forbidden' , 'blabla' ].filter(isNot( 'forbidden' ))

isProperty

returns true iff the attribute of the object equals the property you pass to the function

Usage

import { isProperty } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number } const items: Product[] = [ { id: 1 }, { id: 3 } ] const result = items.filter(isProperty( 'id' , 3 ))

isPropertyNot

returns true iff the attribute of the object is not equal to the property you pass to the function

Usage

import { isPropertyNot } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number } const items: Product[] = [ { id: 156 }, { id: 123 } ] const result = items.filter(isPropertyNot( 'id' , 123 ))

isTruthy

returns true iff value is not false | '' | 0 | null | undefined

Usage

import { isTruthy } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ true , false , undefined , null ].filter(isTruthy)

isFalsy

returns true iff value is false | '' | 0 | null | undefined

Usage

import { isFalsy } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ true , false , 'text' , 123 , null ].filter(isFalsy)

isPropertyTruthy

returns true iff the attribute of the object is truthy

Usage

import { isPropertyTruthy } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number } const items: Product[] = [ { id: 1 }, { id: null }, { id: undefined } ] const result = items.filter(isPropertyTruthy( 'id' ))

isPropertyFalsy

returns true iff the attribute of the object is falsy

Usage

import { isPropertyFalsy } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number } const items: Product[] = [ { id: 5 }, { id: null } ] const result = items.filter(isPropertyFalsy( 'id' ))

arePropertiesTruthy

returns true iff all attributes of the object are truthy

Usage

import { arePropertiesTruthy } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number name: string } const items: Product[] = [ ... ] const result = items.filter(arePropertiesTruthy( 'id' , 'name' ))

arePropertiesFalsy

returns true iff all attributes of the object are falsy

Usage

import { arePropertiesFalsy } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number name: string } const items: Product[] = [ ... ] const result = items.filter(arePropertiesFalsy( 'id' , 'name' ))

isUndefined

returns true iff value is undefined

Usage

import { isUndefined } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ undefined , null , true ].filter(isUndefined)

isNotUndefined

returns true iff value is not undefined

Usage

import { isNotUndefined } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ null , undefined ].filter(isNotUndefined)

isPropertyUndefined

returns true iff the attribute of the object is undefined

Usage

import { isPropertyUndefined } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number | undefined } const items: Product[] = [ { id: 1 }, { id: undefined } ] const result = items.filter(isPropertyUndefined( 'id' ))

isPropertyNotUndefined

returns true iff the attribute of the object is not undefined

Usage

import { isPropertyNotUndefined } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number } const items: Product[] = [ { id: 5 }, { id: undefined } ] const result = items.filter(isPropertyNotUndefined( 'id' ))

arePropertiesUndefined

returns true iff all attributes of the object are undefined

Usage

import { arePropertiesUndefined } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number name: string } const items: Product[] = [ ... ] const result = items.filter(arePropertiesUndefined( 'id' , 'name' ))

arePropertiesNotUndefined

returns true iff all attributes of the object are not undefined

Usage

import { arePropertiesNotUndefined } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number name: string } const items: Product[] = [ ... ] const result = items.filter(arePropertiesNotUndefined( 'id' , 'name' ))

isNull

returns true iff value is null

Usage

import { isNull } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ null , undefined ].filter(isNull)

isNotNull

returns true iff value is not null

Usage

import { isNotNull } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ false , null ].filter(isNotNull)

isPropertyNull

returns true iff the attribute of the object is null

Usage

import { isPropertyNull } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number | null } const items: Product[] = [ { id: 0 }, { id: null } ] const result = items.filter(isPropertyNull( 'id' ))

isPropertyNotNull

returns true iff the attribute of the object is not null

Usage

import { isPropertyNotNull } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number } const items: Product[] = [ { id: 5 }, { id: null } ] const result = items.filter(isPropertyNotNull( 'id' ))

arePropertiesNull

returns true iff all attributes of the object are null

Usage

import { arePropertiesNull } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number name: string } const items: Product[] = [ ... ] const result = items.filter(arePropertiesNull( 'id' , 'name' ))

arePropertiesNotNull

returns true iff all attributes of the object are not null

Usage

import { arePropertiesNotNull } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number name: string } const items: Product[] = [ ... ] const result = items.filter(arePropertiesNotNull( 'id' , 'name' ))

isBoolean

returns true iff value is of type boolean

Usage

import { isBoolean } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ true , 'some text' , 1 , false ].filter(isBoolean)

isTrue

returns true iff value is true

Usage

import { isTrue } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ true , 'some text' , 1 ].filter(isTrue)

isNotTrue

returns true iff value is not true

Note: it is currently not possible to make this function fully typesafe.\ [true, 123].filter(isNotTrue) will have the type (false | number)[]

Usage

import { isNotTrue } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ true , false ].filter(isNotTrue)

isPropertyTrue

returns true iff the attribute of the object is true

Usage

import { isPropertyTrue } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { available: boolean | null } const items: Product[] = [ { available: true }, { available: null } ] const result = items.filter(isPropertyTrue( 'available' ))

isPropertyNotTrue

returns true iff the attribute of the object is not true

Usage

import { isPropertyNotTrue } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number } const items: Product[] = [ { available: true }, { available: false } ] const result = items.filter(isPropertyNotTrue( 'available' ))

arePropertiesTrue

returns true iff all attributes of the object are true

Usage

import { arePropertiesTrue } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { count: number available: string } const items: Product[] = [ ... ] const result = items.filter(arePropertiesTrue( 'count' , 'available' ))

arePropertiesNotTrue

returns true iff all attributes of the object are not true

Usage

import { arePropertiesNotTrue } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { count: number available: string } const items: Product[] = [ ... ] const result = items.filter(arePropertiesNotTrue( 'count' , 'available' ))

isFalse

returns true iff value is false

Usage

import { isFalse } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ 0 , false , undefined ].filter(isFalse)

isNotFalse

returns true iff value is not false

Note: it is currently not possible to make this function fully typesafe.\ [false, 123].filter(isNotFalse) will have the type (true | number)[]

Usage

import { isNotFalse } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ false , null ].filter(isNotFalse)

isPropertyFalse

returns true iff the attribute of the object is false

Usage

import { isPropertyFalse } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { available: boolean | null } const items: Product[] = [ { available: false }, { available: true }, { available: null } ] const result = items.filter(isPropertyFalse( 'available' ))

isPropertyNotFalse

returns true iff the attribute of the object is not false

Usage

import { isPropertyNotFalse } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number } const items: Product[] = [ { available: true }, { available: false } ] const result = items.filter(isPropertyNotFalse( 'available' ))

arePropertiesFalse

returns true iff all attributes of the object are false

Usage

import { arePropertiesFalse } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { count: number available: string } const items: Product[] = [ ... ] const result = items.filter(arePropertiesFalse( 'count' , 'available' ))

arePropertiesNotFalse

returns true iff all attributes of the object are not false

Usage

import { arePropertiesNotFalse } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { count: number available: string } const items: Product[] = [ ... ] const result = items.filter(arePropertiesNotFalse( 'count' , 'available' ))

isNumber

returns true iff value is of type number

Usage

import { isNumber } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ 0 , false , undefined , 5 ].filter(isNumber)

isZero

returns true iff value is 0

Usage

import { isZero } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ 0 , false , undefined , 5 ].filter(isZero)

isNotZero

returns true iff value is not 0

Note: it is currently not possible to make this function fully typesafe.\ [0, null].filter(isNotTrue) will have the type (number | null)[]

Usage

import { isNotZero } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ 0 , 123 ].filter(isNotZero)

isPropertyZero

returns true iff the attribute of the object is 0

Usage

import { isPropertyZero } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { price: number } const items: Product[] = [ { price: 0 }, { price: 4 }, { price: 15 } ] const result = items.filter(isPropertyZero( 'price' ))

isPropertyNotZero

returns true iff the attribute of the object is not 0

Usage

import { isPropertyNotZero } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { price: number } const items: Product[] = [ { price: 0 }, { price: 12 } ] const result = items.filter(isPropertyNotZero( 'price' ))

arePropertiesZero

returns true iff all attributes of the object are 0

Usage

import { arePropertiesZero } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { count: number speed: string } const items: Product[] = [ ... ] const result = items.filter(arePropertiesZero( 'count' , 'speed' ))

arePropertiesNotZero

returns true iff all attributes of the object are not 0

Usage

import { arePropertiesNotZero } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { count: number speed: string } const items: Product[] = [ ... ] const result = items.filter(arePropertiesNotZero( 'count' , 'speed' ))

isString

returns true iff value is of type string

Usage

import { isString } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ '' , false , null , 'text' ].filter(isString)

isEmpty

returns true iff value is ''

Usage

import { isEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ '' , false , null , 'text' ].filter(isEmpty)

isNotEmpty

returns true iff value is not ''

Usage

import { isNotEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [ '' , 5 ].filter(isNotEmpty)

isPropertyEmpty

returns true iff the attribute of the object is ''

Usage

import { isPropertyEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { label: string } const items: Product[] = [ { label: '' }, { label: 'label-1' } ] const result = items.filter(isPropertyEmpty( 'label' ))

isPropertyNotEmpty

returns true iff the attribute of the object is not ''

Usage

import { isPropertyNotEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { label: string } const items: Product[] = [ { label: 'label-123' }, { label: '' } ] const result = items.filter(isPropertyNotEmpty( 'label' ))

arePropertiesEmpty

returns true iff all attributes of the object are ''

Usage

import { arePropertiesEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils' type Person = { name: number firstName: string } const items: Person[] = [ ... ] const result = items.filter(arePropertiesEmpty( 'name' , 'firstName' ))

arePropertiesNotEmpty

returns true iff all attributes of the object are not ''

Usage

import { arePropertiesNotEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils' type Person = { name: number firstName: string } const items: Person[] = [ ... ] const result = items.filter(arePropertiesNotEmpty( 'name' , 'firstName' ))

isArray

returns true iff value is of type Array

Usage

import { isArray } from 'typesafe-utils' const result = [[], null , 123 , [ 0 , 1 ]].filter(isArray)

isArrayNotEmpty

returns true iff an array contains at least one item

Usage

import { isArrayNotEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils' const nonEmptyArray = [ 'hi' ] if (!!nonEmptyArray.length) { nonEmptyArray[ 0 ].toUpperCase() } if (isArrayNotEmpty(nonEmptyArray)) { nonEmptyArray[ 0 ].toUpperCase() }

isArrayEmpty

returns true iff an array contains no items

Usage

import { isArrayEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils' const emptyArray: string [] = [] if (isArrayEmpty(emptyArray)) { }

isObject

returns true iff value is of type object

Usage

import { isObject } from 'typesafe-utils' type SomeType = { prop?: number } const now = new Date () const result = [{}, now, null , { prop: 123 }].filter(isObject)

isPrimitiveObject

returns true iff value is of the primitive type object and not derived from a class like Date or else.

Usage

import { isPrimitiveObject } from 'typesafe-utils' type SomeType = { prop?: number } const now = new Date () const result = [{}, now, null , { prop: 123 }].filter(isPrimitiveObject)

filterDuplicates

Removes duplicates from an array. Only the first occurrence of an item will be kept.

Usage

import { filterDuplicates } from 'typesafe-utils' const items = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 5 , 8 , 1 ] const filteredItems = items.filter(filterDuplicates)

filterDuplicatesByKey

Removes duplicates from an array by its key. Only the first occurrence of an item will be kept.

Motivation: It is less error-prone if you can only pass the keys an object provides to a filter function. With this function you get full types support.

Usage

import { filterDuplicatesByKey } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number name: string } const items: Product[] = [ { id: 1 , name: 'name-1' }, { id: 2 , name: 'name-2' }, { id: 3 , name: 'name-1' }, { id: 4 , name: 'name-2' } ] const filteredItems = items.filter(filterDuplicatesByKey( 'name' )) const willThrowAnError = items.filter(filterDuplicatesByKey( 'price' ))

and

Combines ( && ) multiple filter functions.

Usage

import { and, isString } from 'typesafe-utils' const items = [ null , "test" , undefined , "hi" ] const isShortString = and< string , any > ( isString, ( value ) => value.length < 3 ) const filteredItems = items . filter ( isShortString ) // filteredItems : string [] => [ 'hi' ]

or

Combines ( || ) multiple filter functions.

Usage

import { or } from 'typesafe-utils' const items = [ 10 , 2 , 3 , 5 , 8 , 1 ] const isFiveOrTen = or( ( value ) => value === 5 , ( value ) => value === 10 ) const filteredItems = items.filter(isFiveOrTen)

not

Inverts a filter function.

Usage

import { not, filterDuplicates } from 'typesafe-utils' type Product = { id: number name: string } const items: Product[] = [ { id: 1 , name: 'name-1' }, { id: 2 , name: 'name-2' }, { id: 3 , name: 'name-1' }, { id: 4 , name: 'name-2' } ] const filteredItems = items.filter(not<Product>(filterDuplicatesByKey( 'name' ))) const notNull = [ 1 , 5 , null ].filter< number , number | null >(not(( value => value === null )))

createFilter

Creates a typeguard filter.

Usage

import { createFilter } from 'typesafe-utils' interface Item { id: number } interface ItemWithName extends Item { name: string } const items: (Item | ItemWithName | undefined )[] = [ { id: 1 }, undefined { id: 3 , name: 'name-1' }, { id: 4 } ] const filterHasName = createFilter<ItemWithName> ( ( item ) => !!item?.name ) const filteredItems = items . filter ( filterHasName ) // filteredItems : ItemWithName [] => [{ id: 3 , name: 'name-1' }]

sorting functions

sortNumberASC

sort number in ASC order

Usage

import { sortNumberASC } from 'typesafe-utils' const items = [ 4 , -1 , 3 , 0 ] const result = items.sort(sortNumberASC)

sortNumberDESC

sort number in DESC order

Usage

import { sortNumberDESC } from 'typesafe-utils' const items = [ 2 , -5 , 0 ] const result = items.sort(sortNumberDESC)

sortNumberPropertyASC

sort property of type number in ASC order

Usage

import { sortNumberPropertyASC } from 'typesafe-utils' type Car { speed: number } const items: Car[] = [ { speed: 113 }, { speed: 100 }, { speed: 95 } ] const result = items.sort(sortNumberPropertyASC( 'speed' ))

sortNumberPropertyDESC

sort property of type number in DESC order

Usage

import { sortNumberPropertyDESC } from 'typesafe-utils' type Car { speed: number } const items: Car[] = [ { speed: 70 } { speed: 87 } ] const result = items.sort(sortNumberPropertyDESC( 'speed' ))

sortStringASC

sort string in ASC order

Usage

import { sortStringASC } from 'typesafe-utils' const items = [ 'Hi' , 'apples' ] const result = items.sort(sortStringASC)

sortStringDESC

sort string in DESC order

Usage

import { sortStringDESC } from 'typesafe-utils' const items = [ 'apple' , 'banana' ] const result = items.sort(sortStringDESC)

sortStringPropertyASC

sort property of type string in ASC order

Usage

import { sortStringPropertyASC } from 'typesafe-utils' type Car { color: string } const items: Car[] = [ { color: 'green' }, { color: 'brown' } ] const result = items.sort(sortStringPropertyASC( 'color' ))

sortStringPropertyDESC

sort property of type string in DESC order

Usage

import { sortStringPropertyDESC } from 'typesafe-utils' type Car { color: string } const items: Car[] = [ { color: 'red' }, { color: 'blue' } ] const result = items.sort(sortStringPropertyDESC( 'color' ))

sort Date in ASC order

Usage

import { sortDateASC } from 'typesafe-utils' const today = new Date () const tomorrow = new Date (today.getTime() + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) const items = [tomorrow, today] const result = items.sort(sortDateASC)

sort Date in DESC order

Usage

import { sortDateDESC } from 'typesafe-utils' const today = new Date () const tomorrow = new Date (today.getTime() + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) const items = [today, tomorrow] const result = items.sort(sortDateDESC)

sort property of type Date in ASC order

Usage

import { sortDatePropertyASC } from 'typesafe-utils' type Smartphone = { releaseDate: Date } const today = new Date () const tomorrow = new Date (today.getTime() + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) const items: Smartphone[] = [ { releaseDate: tomorrow }, { releaseDate: today } ] const items: Smartphone[] = [] const result = items.sort(sortDatePropertyASC( 'releaseDate' ))

sort property of type Date in DESC order

Usage

import { sortDatePropertyDESC } from 'typesafe-utils' type Smartphone = { releaseDate: Date } const today = new Date () const tomorrow = new Date (today.getTime() + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) const items: Smartphone[] = [ { releaseDate: today }, { releaseDate: tomorrow } ] const result = items.sort(sortDatePropertyDESC( 'releaseDate' ))

mapping functions

pick

Picks an attribute from an Object.

Usage

import { pick } from 'typesafe-utils' interface Item { id: number name: string price: number } const items: Item[] = [ { id: 1 , name: '' , price: 123 }, { id: 3 , name: '' , price: 0 }, { id: 7 , name: '' , price: 12 }, ] const ids = items.map(pick( 'id' ))

other

deepClone

Creates a deep copy of an object containing primitive values.

Motivation: I have seen a variety of clone-functions that return any. There you would need to always specify the type by ourself. Using this function, you will get a correctly typed object back.

Usage

import { deepClone } from 'typesafe-utils' const objectToClone: MyTypedObject = { ... } const clonedObject = deepClone(objectToClone)

uniqueArray

Removes duplicates from an array.

Usage

import { uniqueArray } from 'typesafe-utils' const unique = uniqueArray( 'John' , 'Max' , 'John' )

Types

Truthy

Contains all Truthy values (everything excluding Falsy values)

Usage

import { Truthy } from 'typesafe-utils' export const isTruthy = <T>(value: T): value is Truthy<T> => !!value const truthy = [ 123 , undefined ].filter(isTruthy) const notTruthy = [ false , true ].filter(isTruthy)

Falsy

Contains all Falsy values (false | '' | 0 | null | undefined)

Usage

import { Falsy } from 'typesafe-utils' export const isFalsy = <T>(value: T): value is Falsy<T> => !value const falsy = [ undefined , '' ].filter(isFalsy) const notFalsy = [ 0 , '' ].filter(isFalsy)

TypeGuard

TypeGuardWithReturnType

Allows you to write custom TypeGuard functions.

Usage

import { TypeGuard } from 'typesafe-utils' type Project { id: number } const isProject = <T>(value: T): value is TypeGuard<Project, T> => value?.hasOwnProperty( 'id' ) const p1 = isProject({ id: 1 }) const p2 = isProject( true )

TypeGuardInverted

TypeGuardInvertedWithReturnType

Allows you to write custom inverted TypeGuard functions.

Usage