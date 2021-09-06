A collection of a few small lightweight typesafe utilities.
Sometimes you will encounter situations were the types will not match what you expect from a function. This means you need to explicitly specify a type by yourself to gain the full power of TypeScript.
In this collection you will find some useful functions that are fully typed.
$ npm install --save-dev typesafe-utils
| * not automatically 100% typesafe. It's better than nothing but to be 100% typesafe you need to pass generics yourself.
A bunch of utilities that return true or false. Useful for array filter functions.
Motivation: When you filter an Array, the return type is not always what you expect. Typescript will tell you the result of a filter function is the exact type you pass to the filter function. But that is not always true. If you filter out falsy values, the return type should should not contain.
// BASIC example --------------------------------------------------------------
const result = [true, false].filter(bool => !!bool)
// => result: boolean[] => [true]
import { isTruthy } from 'typesafe-utils'
const typesafeResult = [true, false].filter(isTruthy)
// => typesafeResult: true[] => [true]
// ADVANCED example -----------------------------------------------------------
const result = ['text', null, 'another text', undefined].filter(value => value !== '')
// => result: (string | null | undefined)[] => ['text', 'another text']
import { isNotEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils'
const typesafeResult = ['text', null, 'another text', undefined].filter(isNotEmpty)
// => typesafeResult: string[] => ['text', 'another text']
returns
true iff value is equals to the property you pass to the function
import { is } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = [1, 15, 10, 43].filter(is(10))
// result: number[] => [10]
returns
true iff value is not equal to the property you pass to the function
import { isNot } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = ['text', 'forbidden', 'blabla'].filter(isNot('forbidden'))
// result: string[] => ['text', 'blabla']
returns
true iff the attribute of the object equals the property you pass to the function
import { isProperty } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ id: 1 },
{ id: 3 }
]
const result = items.filter(isProperty('id', 3))
// result: Product[] => [{ id: 3 }]
returns
true iff the attribute of the object is not equal to the property you pass to the function
import { isPropertyNot } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ id: 156 },
{ id: 123 }
]
const result = items.filter(isPropertyNot('id', 123))
// result: Product[] => [{ id: 156 }]
returns
true iff value is not
false | '' | 0 | null | undefined
import { isTruthy } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = [true, false, undefined, null].filter(isTruthy)
// result: true[] => [true]
returns
true iff value is
false | '' | 0 | null | undefined
import { isFalsy } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = [true, false, 'text', 123, null].filter(isFalsy)
// result: (false | null)[] => [false, null]
returns
true iff the attribute of the object is truthy
import { isPropertyTruthy } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ id: 1 },
{ id: null },
{ id: undefined }
]
const result = items.filter(isPropertyTruthy('id'))
// result: Product[] => [{ id: 1 }]
returns
true iff the attribute of the object is falsy
import { isPropertyFalsy } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ id: 5 },
{ id: null }
]
const result = items.filter(isPropertyFalsy('id'))
// result: Product[] => [{ id: null }]
returns
true iff all attributes of the object are truthy
import { arePropertiesTruthy } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number
name: string
}
const items: Product[] = [ ... ]
const result = items.filter(arePropertiesTruthy('id', 'name'))
returns
true iff all attributes of the object are falsy
import { arePropertiesFalsy } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number
name: string
}
const items: Product[] = [ ... ]
const result = items.filter(arePropertiesFalsy('id', 'name'))
returns
true iff value is
undefined
import { isUndefined } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = [undefined, null, true].filter(isUndefined)
// result: undefined[] => [undefined]
returns
true iff value is not
undefined
import { isNotUndefined } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = [null, undefined].filter(isNotUndefined)
// result: null[] => [null]
returns
true iff the attribute of the object is
undefined
import { isPropertyUndefined } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number | undefined
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ id: 1 },
{ id: undefined }
]
const result = items.filter(isPropertyUndefined('id'))
// result: Product[] => [{ id: undefined }]
returns
true iff the attribute of the object is not
undefined
import { isPropertyNotUndefined } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ id: 5 },
{ id: undefined }
]
const result = items.filter(isPropertyNotUndefined('id'))
// result: Product[] => [{ id: 5 }]
returns
true iff all attributes of the object are
undefined
import { arePropertiesUndefined } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number
name: string
}
const items: Product[] = [ ... ]
const result = items.filter(arePropertiesUndefined('id', 'name'))
returns
true iff all attributes of the object are not
undefined
import { arePropertiesNotUndefined } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number
name: string
}
const items: Product[] = [ ... ]
const result = items.filter(arePropertiesNotUndefined('id', 'name'))
returns
true iff value is
null
import { isNull } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = [null, undefined].filter(isNull)
// result: null[] => [null]
returns
true iff value is not
null
import { isNotNull } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = [false, null].filter(isNotNull)
// result: boolean[] => [false]
returns
true iff the attribute of the object is
null
import { isPropertyNull } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number | null
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ id: 0 },
{ id: null }
]
const result = items.filter(isPropertyNull('id'))
// result: Product[] => [{ id: null }]
returns
true iff the attribute of the object is not
null
import { isPropertyNotNull } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ id: 5 },
{ id: null }
]
const result = items.filter(isPropertyNotNull('id'))
// result: Product[] => [{ id: 5 }]
returns
true iff all attributes of the object are
null
import { arePropertiesNull } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number
name: string
}
const items: Product[] = [ ... ]
const result = items.filter(arePropertiesNull('id', 'name'))
returns
true iff all attributes of the object are not
null
import { arePropertiesNotNull } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number
name: string
}
const items: Product[] = [ ... ]
const result = items.filter(arePropertiesNotNull('id', 'name'))
returns
true iff value is of type
boolean
import { isBoolean } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = [true, 'some text', 1, false].filter(isBoolean)
// result: boolean[] => [true, false]
returns
true iff value is
true
import { isTrue } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = [true, 'some text', 1].filter(isTrue)
// result: true[] => [true]
returns
true iff value is not
true
Note: it is currently not possible to make this function fully typesafe.\
[true, 123].filter(isNotTrue)will have the type
(false | number)[]
import { isNotTrue } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = [true, false].filter(isNotTrue)
// result: false[] => [false]
returns
true iff the attribute of the object is
true
import { isPropertyTrue } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
available: boolean | null
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ available: true },
{ available: null }
]
const result = items.filter(isPropertyTrue('available'))
// result: Product[] => [{ available: true }]
returns
true iff the attribute of the object is not
true
import { isPropertyNotTrue } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ available: true },
{ available: false }
]
const result = items.filter(isPropertyNotTrue('available'))
// result: Product[] => [{ available: false }]
returns
true iff all attributes of the object are
true
import { arePropertiesTrue } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
count: number
available: string
}
const items: Product[] = [ ... ]
const result = items.filter(arePropertiesTrue('count', 'available'))
returns
true iff all attributes of the object are not
true
import { arePropertiesNotTrue } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
count: number
available: string
}
const items: Product[] = [ ... ]
const result = items.filter(arePropertiesNotTrue('count', 'available'))
returns
true iff value is
false
import { isFalse } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = [0, false, undefined].filter(isFalse)
// result: false[] => [false]
returns
true iff value is not
false
Note: it is currently not possible to make this function fully typesafe.\
[false, 123].filter(isNotFalse)will have the type
(true | number)[]
import { isNotFalse } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = [false, null].filter(isNotFalse)
// result: null[] => [null]
returns
true iff the attribute of the object is
false
import { isPropertyFalse } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
available: boolean | null
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ available: false },
{ available: true },
{ available: null }
]
const result = items.filter(isPropertyFalse('available'))
// result: Product[] => [{ available: false }]
returns
true iff the attribute of the object is not
false
import { isPropertyNotFalse } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ available: true },
{ available: false }
]
const result = items.filter(isPropertyNotFalse('available'))
// result: Product[] => [{ available: true }]
returns
true iff all attributes of the object are
false
import { arePropertiesFalse } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
count: number
available: string
}
const items: Product[] = [ ... ]
const result = items.filter(arePropertiesFalse('count', 'available'))
returns
true iff all attributes of the object are not
false
import { arePropertiesNotFalse } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
count: number
available: string
}
const items: Product[] = [ ... ]
const result = items.filter(arePropertiesNotFalse('count', 'available'))
returns
true iff value is of type
number
import { isNumber } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = [0, false, undefined, 5].filter(isNumber)
// result: number[] => [0, 5]
returns
true iff value is
0
import { isZero } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = [0, false, undefined, 5].filter(isZero)
// result: 0[] => [0]
returns
true iff value is not
0
Note: it is currently not possible to make this function fully typesafe.\
[0, null].filter(isNotTrue)will have the type
(number | null)[]
import { isNotZero } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = [0, 123].filter(isNotZero)
// result: number[] => [123]
returns
true iff the attribute of the object is
0
import { isPropertyZero } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
price: number
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ price: 0 },
{ price: 4 },
{ price: 15 }
]
const result = items.filter(isPropertyZero('price'))
// result: Product[] => [{ price: 0 }]
returns
true iff the attribute of the object is not
0
import { isPropertyNotZero } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
price: number
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ price: 0 },
{ price: 12 }
]
const result = items.filter(isPropertyNotZero('price'))
// result: Product[] => [{ price: 23 }]
returns
true iff all attributes of the object are
0
import { arePropertiesZero } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
count: number
speed: string
}
const items: Product[] = [ ... ]
const result = items.filter(arePropertiesZero('count', 'speed'))
returns
true iff all attributes of the object are not
0
import { arePropertiesNotZero } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
count: number
speed: string
}
const items: Product[] = [ ... ]
const result = items.filter(arePropertiesNotZero('count', 'speed'))
returns
true iff value is of type
string
import { isString } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = ['', false, null, 'text'].filter(isString)
// result: string[] => ['', 'text]
returns
true iff value is
''
import { isEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = ['', false, null, 'text'].filter(isEmpty)
// result: ''[] => ['']
returns
true iff value is not
''
import { isNotEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = ['', 5].filter(isNotEmpty)
// result: number[] => [5]
returns
true iff the attribute of the object is
''
import { isPropertyEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
label: string
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ label: '' },
{ label: 'label-1' }
]
const result = items.filter(isPropertyEmpty('label'))
// result: Product[] => [{ label: '' }]
returns
true iff the attribute of the object is not
''
import { isPropertyNotEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
label: string
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ label: 'label-123' },
{ label: '' }
]
const result = items.filter(isPropertyNotEmpty('label'))
// result: Product[] => [{ label: 'label-123' }]
returns
true iff all attributes of the object are
''
import { arePropertiesEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Person = {
name: number
firstName: string
}
const items: Person[] = [ ... ]
const result = items.filter(arePropertiesEmpty('name', 'firstName'))
returns
true iff all attributes of the object are not
''
import { arePropertiesNotEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Person = {
name: number
firstName: string
}
const items: Person[] = [ ... ]
const result = items.filter(arePropertiesNotEmpty('name', 'firstName'))
returns
true iff value is of type
Array
import { isArray } from 'typesafe-utils'
const result = [[], null, 123, [0, 1]].filter(isArray)
// result: number[][] => [[], [0, 1]]
returns
true iff an array contains at least one item
import { isArrayNotEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils'
const nonEmptyArray = ['hi']
if (!!nonEmptyArray.length) {
nonEmptyArray[0].toUpperCase() // ERROR: Object is possibly 'undefined'
}
if (isArrayNotEmpty(nonEmptyArray)) {
// TypeScript will know that the array contains at least 1 item, so it will not complain
nonEmptyArray[0].toUpperCase()
}
returns
true iff an array contains no items
import { isArrayEmpty } from 'typesafe-utils'
const emptyArray: string[] = []
if (isArrayEmpty(emptyArray)) {
// emptyArray does not contain any items
}
returns
true iff value is of type
object
import { isObject } from 'typesafe-utils'
type SomeType = {
prop?: number
}
const now = new Date()
const result = [{}, now, null, { prop: 123 }].filter(isObject)
// result: (SomeType | Date)[] => [{}, now, { prop: 123 }]
returns
true iff value is of the primitive type
object and not derived from a
class like
Date or else.
import { isPrimitiveObject } from 'typesafe-utils'
type SomeType = {
prop?: number
}
const now = new Date()
const result = [{}, now, null, { prop: 123 }].filter(isPrimitiveObject)
// result: SomeType[] => [{}, { prop: 123 }]
Removes duplicates from an array. Only the first occurrence of an item will be kept.
import { filterDuplicates } from 'typesafe-utils'
const items = [1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 1]
const filteredItems = items.filter(filterDuplicates)
// filteredItems: number[] => [1, 2, 3, 5, 8]
Removes duplicates from an array by its key. Only the first occurrence of an item will be kept.
Motivation: It is less error-prone if you can only pass the keys an object provides to a filter function. With this function you get full types support.
import { filterDuplicatesByKey } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number
name: string
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ id: 1, name: 'name-1' },
{ id: 2, name: 'name-2' },
{ id: 3, name: 'name-1' },
{ id: 4, name: 'name-2' }
]
const filteredItems = items.filter(filterDuplicatesByKey('name'))
// filteredItems: Product[] => [{ id: 1, name: 'name-1' }, { id: 2, name: 'name-2' }]
const willThrowAnError = items.filter(filterDuplicatesByKey('price'))
// throws: Argument of type '"price"' is **not** assignable to parameter of type '"id" | "name"'
Combines (
&&) multiple filter functions.
import { and, isString } from 'typesafe-utils'
const items = [null, "test", undefined, "hi"]
const isShortString = and<string, any>(isString, (value) => value.length < 3)
const filteredItems = items.filter(isShortString)
// filteredItems: string[] => ['hi']
Combines (
||) multiple filter functions.
import { or } from 'typesafe-utils'
const items = [10, 2, 3, 5, 8, 1]
const isFiveOrTen = or((value) => value === 5, (value) => value === 10)
const filteredItems = items.filter(isFiveOrTen)
// filteredItems: number[] => [10, 5]
Inverts a filter function.
import { not, filterDuplicates } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Product = {
id: number
name: string
}
const items: Product[] = [
{ id: 1, name: 'name-1' },
{ id: 2, name: 'name-2' },
{ id: 3, name: 'name-1' },
{ id: 4, name: 'name-2' }
]
const filteredItems = items.filter(not<Product>(filterDuplicatesByKey('name')))
// filteredItems: Product[] => [{ id: 3, name: 'name-1' }, { id: 4, name: 'name-2' }]
// The `not` function takes two optional type arguments.
// The first is the type you expect the filter function to return.
// The second is the Type of the Array you want to filter.
// e.g.
const notNull = [1, 5, null].filter<number, number | null>(not((value => value === null)))
// notNull: number[] => [1, 5]
Creates a typeguard filter.
import { createFilter } from 'typesafe-utils'
interface Item {
id: number
}
interface ItemWithName extends Item {
name: string
}
const items: (Item | ItemWithName | undefined)[] = [
{ id: 1 },
undefined
{ id: 3, name: 'name-1' },
{ id: 4 }
]
const filterHasName = createFilter<ItemWithName>((item) => !!item?.name)
const filteredItems = items.filter(filterHasName)
// filteredItems: ItemWithName[] => [{ id: 3, name: 'name-1' }]
sort
number in ASC order
import { sortNumberASC } from 'typesafe-utils'
const items = [4, -1, 3, 0]
const result = items.sort(sortNumberASC)
// result: number[] => [-1, 0, 3, 4]
sort
number in DESC order
import { sortNumberDESC } from 'typesafe-utils'
const items = [2, -5, 0]
const result = items.sort(sortNumberDESC)
// result: number[] => [2, 0, -5]
sort property of type
number in ASC order
import { sortNumberPropertyASC } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Car {
speed: number
}
const items: Car[] = [
{ speed: 113 },
{ speed: 100 },
{ speed: 95 }
]
const result = items.sort(sortNumberPropertyASC('speed'))
// result: Car[] => [{ speed: 95 }, { speed: 100 }, { speed: 113 }}
sort property of type
number in DESC order
import { sortNumberPropertyDESC } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Car {
speed: number
}
const items: Car[] = [
{ speed: 70 }
{ speed: 87 }
]
const result = items.sort(sortNumberPropertyDESC('speed'))
// result: Car[] => [{ speed: 87 }, { speed: 70 }]
sort
string in ASC order
import { sortStringASC } from 'typesafe-utils'
const items = ['Hi', 'apples']
const result = items.sort(sortStringASC)
// result: string[] => ['apples', Hi']
sort
string in DESC order
import { sortStringDESC } from 'typesafe-utils'
const items = ['apple', 'banana']
const result = items.sort(sortStringDESC)
// result: string[] => ['banana', 'apple']
sort property of type
string in ASC order
import { sortStringPropertyASC } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Car {
color: string
}
const items: Car[] = [
{ color: 'green' },
{ color: 'brown' }
]
const result = items.sort(sortStringPropertyASC('color'))
// result: Car[] => [{ color: 'brown' }, { color: 'green' }]
sort property of type
string in DESC order
import { sortStringPropertyDESC } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Car {
color: string
}
const items: Car[] = [
{ color: 'red' },
{ color: 'blue' }
]
const result = items.sort(sortStringPropertyDESC('color'))
// result: Car[] => [{ color: 'red' }, { color: 'blue' }]
sort
Date in ASC order
import { sortDateASC } from 'typesafe-utils'
const today = new Date()
const tomorrow = new Date(today.getTime() + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000)
const items = [tomorrow, today]
const result = items.sort(sortDateASC)
// result: Date[] => [today, tomorrow]
sort
Date in DESC order
import { sortDateDESC } from 'typesafe-utils'
const today = new Date()
const tomorrow = new Date(today.getTime() + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000)
const items = [today, tomorrow]
const result = items.sort(sortDateDESC)
// result: Date[] => [tomorrow, today]
sort property of type
Date in ASC order
import { sortDatePropertyASC } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Smartphone = {
releaseDate: Date
}
const today = new Date()
const tomorrow = new Date(today.getTime() + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000)
const items: Smartphone[] = [
{ releaseDate: tomorrow },
{ releaseDate: today }
]
const items: Smartphone[] = []
const result = items.sort(sortDatePropertyASC('releaseDate'))
// result: Smartphone[]=> [{ releaseDate: today }, { releaseDate: tomorrow }]
sort property of type
Date in DESC order
import { sortDatePropertyDESC } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Smartphone = {
releaseDate: Date
}
const today = new Date()
const tomorrow = new Date(today.getTime() + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000)
const items: Smartphone[] = [
{ releaseDate: today },
{ releaseDate: tomorrow }
]
const result = items.sort(sortDatePropertyDESC('releaseDate'))
// result: Smartphone[] => [{ releaseDate: tomorrow }, { releaseDate: today }]
Picks an attribute from an Object.
import { pick } from 'typesafe-utils'
interface Item {
id: number
name: string
price: number
}
const items: Item[] = [
{ id: 1, name: '', price: 123 },
{ id: 3, name: '', price: 0 },
{ id: 7, name: '', price: 12 },
]
const ids = items.map(pick('id'))
// ids: number[] => [ 1, 3, 7 ]
Creates a deep copy of an object containing primitive values.
Motivation: I have seen a variety of clone-functions that return any. There you would need to always specify the type by ourself. Using this function, you will get a correctly typed object back.
import { deepClone } from 'typesafe-utils'
const objectToClone: MyTypedObject = { ... }
const clonedObject = deepClone(objectToClone)
// => clonedObject: MyTypedObject => { ... }
Removes duplicates from an array.
import { uniqueArray } from 'typesafe-utils'
const unique = uniqueArray('John', 'Max', 'John')
// => unique: string[] => ['John', 'Max']
Contains all
Truthy values (everything excluding Falsy values)
import { Truthy } from 'typesafe-utils'
export const isTruthy = <T>(value: T): value is Truthy<T> => !!value
const truthy = [123, undefined].filter(isTruthy) // => number[]
const notTruthy = [false, true].filter(isTruthy) // => never[]
Contains all
Falsy values (false | '' | 0 | null | undefined)
import { Falsy } from 'typesafe-utils'
export const isFalsy = <T>(value: T): value is Falsy<T> => !value
const falsy = [undefined, ''].filter(isFalsy) // => undefined[]
const notFalsy = [0, ''].filter(isFalsy) // => never[]
Allows you to write custom
TypeGuard functions.
import { TypeGuard } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Project {
id: number
// ...
}
const isProject = <T>(value: T): value is TypeGuard<Project, T> => value?.hasOwnProperty('id')
const p1 = isProject({ id: 1 }) // => true
const p2 = isProject(true) // => false
Allows you to write custom inverted
TypeGuard functions.
import { TypeGuardInverted } from 'typesafe-utils'
type Project {
id: number
// ...
}
const isNotProject = <T>(value: T): value is TypeGuardInverted<Project, T> => !value?.hasOwnProperty('id')
const p1 = isNotProject({ id: 1 }) // => false
const p2 = isNotProject(null) // => true