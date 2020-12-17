openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

typesafe-di

by m3dev
0.3.0 (see all)

A simple DI library for TypeScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

387

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

typesafe-di

npm version CircleCI

A zero-dependency simple DI library to create DI containers in typesafe way.

installation

yarn add typesafe-di

Getting Started

First of all, build your design of an object dependency graph. Design is an immutable blueprint of an object graph which knows how to build each object.

const pureDesign = Design
    // `.bind` registers an object factory.
    .bind('name', () => 'jooohn')

    // You can register async functions.
    .bind('futureAge', async () => 31);

In order to register a function which depends on other objects, your factory should take an argument like the following.

const dependencyDesign = Design.bind(
    'age',
    // Under the food, `Injector<{ birthday: Date }>` is just an alias of `Injector<{ birthday: Promise<Date> }>`.
    async (injector: Injector<{ birthday: Date }>): Promise<number> => {
        // To get the value of `injector.birthday`, you have to await.
        const birthday = await injector.birthday;
        return calculateAgeFromBirthday(birthday);
    },
);

Call .resolve with missing dependencies to instanciate the object graph.

const userDesign = Design.bind('age', () => 30)
    // `{ age: number }` is bound to this design already, so `name` is the only missing dependency.
    .bind('user', async (injector: Injector<{ name: string; age: number }>) => ({
        name: await injector.name,
        age: await injector.age,
    }));

const { container } = await userDesign.resolve({ name: 'jooohn' });
console.log(container.user); // { name: 'jooohn', age: 30 }

The TypeScript compiler detects missing dependencies.

const userDesign = ...

// Compile error since `name` is required but not given.
const { container } = await design.resolve({});

Design creation

// An empty design
const empty = Design.empty;

// From an existing mapping
const pure = Design.pure({
    name: 'jooohn',
    age: 30,
});

Helper functions

You may notice that you have to write boilerplates to await injector values to be resolved many times. You can use some helper functions to mitigate them.

class Foo {
    constructor(params: { bar: Bar, baz: Baz }) {}
}


Design.bind('foo', async (injector: Injector<{ bar: Bar, baz: Baz }>) => {
    return new Foo({
        bar: await injector.bar,
        baz: await injector.baz,
    });
});

inject helps you create a bind-able function from a function which receives non-promise values as an argument.

import { inject } from 'typesafe-di';

Design.bind('foo', inject((params: { bar: Bar, baz: Baz }) => new Foo(params), ['bar, baz']));

// You can give an async function to `inject`. 
Design.bind('foo', inject(async (params: { bar: Bar, baz: Baz }) => {
    await doSomeInitialization(bar);
    new Foo(params);
}, ['bar, baz']));

You can use injectClass if you're binding class which receives key-value mapping as its constructor argument.

import { injectClass } from 'typesafe-di';

Design.bind('foo', injectClass(Foo, ['bar, baz']));

You need to pass which keys from injector should be resolved, which is another boilerplate since we've already mentioned them as injector's type. This is a limitation of TypeScript which doens't carry type information to runtime.

Design composition

type HasUserRepository = { userRepository: UserRepository };
const useCaseDesign = Design.bind('changeName', async (injector: Injector<HasUserRepository>) => {
    const userRepository = await injector.userRepository;
    return async (id: string, newName: string) => {
        const user = await userRepository.find(id);
        await userRepository.save({ ...user, name: newName });
    };
});

type HasDBConfig = { dbConfig: DBConfig };
const productionAdapterDesign = Design.bind('userRepository', async (injector: Injector<HasDBConfig>) => {
    const dbConfig = await injector.dbConfig;
    return new DBUserRepository(dbConfig);
});

const productionConfigDesign = Design.bind('dbConfig', () => ({
    user: 'dbuser',
    password: 'xxx',
}));

// Merge two design
const productionUseCaseDesign = useCaseDesign.merge(productionAdapterDesign).merge(productionConfigDesign);

Resource management

One of the typical use cases of DI container is to manage the lifecycle of created objects. You can register a function to finalize a resource as the third argument of the .bind method.

const resourcesDesign = Design.bind(
    'resource1',
    async () => {
        const resource1 = new Resource1();
        console.log('initializing resource 1');
        await resource1.initialize();
        return resource1;
    },
    async resource1 => {
        console.log('closing resource 1');
        await resource1.close();
    },
).bind(
    'resource2',
    async (injector: Injector<{ resource1: Resource1 }>) => {
        const resource1 = await injector.resource1;
        const resource2 = new Resource2({ underlying: resource1 });
        console.log('initializing resource 2');
        await resource2.initialize();
        return resource2;
    },
    async resource2 => {
        console.log('closing resource 2');
        await resource2.close();
    },
);

In that case, it is recommended to call .use method instead of .resolve to let typesafe-di clean up the created resources.

// `.use` automatically calls registered finalizers in reverse order of its creation.
const result = await resourcesDesign.use({})(async ({ resource1, resource2 }) => {
    // ...
    console.log('do something with resource 1 and resource 2');
    // ...
    return 'done';
});
console.log(result);

The example above will write console.log in the following order.

initializing resource 1
initializing resource 2
do something with resource 1 and resource 2
closing resource 2
closing resource 1

You can control when to call finalizers if you instantiate the container by .resolve.

const { container, finalize } = await resourcesDesign.resolve({});

...

process.on('SIGINT', () => {
  finalize().catch(console.error);
});

Binding resources

You can use bindResource instead of normal bind which automatically registers finalize method as the finalizer.

class Finalizable {
    public async finalize() {
        console.log('cleanup');
    }
}

// These two designs are equivalent.
Design.bind('finalizable', () => new Finalizable(), resource => resource.finalize());
Design.bindResource('finalizable', () => new Finalizable());

The combination of inject and bindResource lets you easily bind your own resource class which needs initialization and finalization to a design.

class Resource {
    #connectionPool: ConnectionPool;

    constructor(connectionPool: ConnectionPool) {
        this.#connectionPool = connectionPool;
    }
    
    public async finalize() {
        await this.#connectionPool.close();
    }

    public static async initialize(params: { config: Config }): Promise<Resource> {
        const connectionPool = await createConnectionPool(params.config);
        return new Resource(connectionPool);
    }
}

Design.bindResource('resource', inject(Resource.initialize, ['config']));

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial