A zero-dependency simple DI library to create DI containers in typesafe way.
yarn add typesafe-di
First of all, build your design of an object dependency graph.
Design is an immutable blueprint of an object graph which knows how to build each object.
const pureDesign = Design
// `.bind` registers an object factory.
.bind('name', () => 'jooohn')
// You can register async functions.
.bind('futureAge', async () => 31);
In order to register a function which depends on other objects, your factory should take an argument like the following.
const dependencyDesign = Design.bind(
'age',
// Under the food, `Injector<{ birthday: Date }>` is just an alias of `Injector<{ birthday: Promise<Date> }>`.
async (injector: Injector<{ birthday: Date }>): Promise<number> => {
// To get the value of `injector.birthday`, you have to await.
const birthday = await injector.birthday;
return calculateAgeFromBirthday(birthday);
},
);
Call
.resolve with missing dependencies to instanciate the object graph.
const userDesign = Design.bind('age', () => 30)
// `{ age: number }` is bound to this design already, so `name` is the only missing dependency.
.bind('user', async (injector: Injector<{ name: string; age: number }>) => ({
name: await injector.name,
age: await injector.age,
}));
const { container } = await userDesign.resolve({ name: 'jooohn' });
console.log(container.user); // { name: 'jooohn', age: 30 }
The TypeScript compiler detects missing dependencies.
const userDesign = ...
// Compile error since `name` is required but not given.
const { container } = await design.resolve({});
// An empty design
const empty = Design.empty;
// From an existing mapping
const pure = Design.pure({
name: 'jooohn',
age: 30,
});
You may notice that you have to write boilerplates to await
injector values to be resolved many times. You can use some helper functions to mitigate them.
class Foo {
constructor(params: { bar: Bar, baz: Baz }) {}
}
Design.bind('foo', async (injector: Injector<{ bar: Bar, baz: Baz }>) => {
return new Foo({
bar: await injector.bar,
baz: await injector.baz,
});
});
inject helps you create a
bind-able function from a function which receives non-promise values as an argument.
import { inject } from 'typesafe-di';
Design.bind('foo', inject((params: { bar: Bar, baz: Baz }) => new Foo(params), ['bar, baz']));
// You can give an async function to `inject`.
Design.bind('foo', inject(async (params: { bar: Bar, baz: Baz }) => {
await doSomeInitialization(bar);
new Foo(params);
}, ['bar, baz']));
You can use
injectClass if you're binding
class which receives key-value mapping as its constructor argument.
import { injectClass } from 'typesafe-di';
Design.bind('foo', injectClass(Foo, ['bar, baz']));
You need to pass which keys from
injector should be resolved, which is another boilerplate since we've already mentioned them as
injector's type. This is a limitation of TypeScript which doens't carry type information to runtime.
type HasUserRepository = { userRepository: UserRepository };
const useCaseDesign = Design.bind('changeName', async (injector: Injector<HasUserRepository>) => {
const userRepository = await injector.userRepository;
return async (id: string, newName: string) => {
const user = await userRepository.find(id);
await userRepository.save({ ...user, name: newName });
};
});
type HasDBConfig = { dbConfig: DBConfig };
const productionAdapterDesign = Design.bind('userRepository', async (injector: Injector<HasDBConfig>) => {
const dbConfig = await injector.dbConfig;
return new DBUserRepository(dbConfig);
});
const productionConfigDesign = Design.bind('dbConfig', () => ({
user: 'dbuser',
password: 'xxx',
}));
// Merge two design
const productionUseCaseDesign = useCaseDesign.merge(productionAdapterDesign).merge(productionConfigDesign);
One of the typical use cases of DI container is to manage the lifecycle of created objects. You can register a function to finalize a resource as the third argument of the
.bind method.
const resourcesDesign = Design.bind(
'resource1',
async () => {
const resource1 = new Resource1();
console.log('initializing resource 1');
await resource1.initialize();
return resource1;
},
async resource1 => {
console.log('closing resource 1');
await resource1.close();
},
).bind(
'resource2',
async (injector: Injector<{ resource1: Resource1 }>) => {
const resource1 = await injector.resource1;
const resource2 = new Resource2({ underlying: resource1 });
console.log('initializing resource 2');
await resource2.initialize();
return resource2;
},
async resource2 => {
console.log('closing resource 2');
await resource2.close();
},
);
In that case, it is recommended to call
.use method instead of
.resolve to let
typesafe-di clean up the created resources.
// `.use` automatically calls registered finalizers in reverse order of its creation.
const result = await resourcesDesign.use({})(async ({ resource1, resource2 }) => {
// ...
console.log('do something with resource 1 and resource 2');
// ...
return 'done';
});
console.log(result);
The example above will write console.log in the following order.
initializing resource 1
initializing resource 2
do something with resource 1 and resource 2
closing resource 2
closing resource 1
You can control when to call finalizers if you instantiate the container by
.resolve.
const { container, finalize } = await resourcesDesign.resolve({});
...
process.on('SIGINT', () => {
finalize().catch(console.error);
});
You can use
bindResource instead of normal
bind which automatically registers
finalize method as the finalizer.
class Finalizable {
public async finalize() {
console.log('cleanup');
}
}
// These two designs are equivalent.
Design.bind('finalizable', () => new Finalizable(), resource => resource.finalize());
Design.bindResource('finalizable', () => new Finalizable());
The combination of
inject and
bindResource lets you easily bind your own resource class which needs initialization and finalization to a design.
class Resource {
#connectionPool: ConnectionPool;
constructor(connectionPool: ConnectionPool) {
this.#connectionPool = connectionPool;
}
public async finalize() {
await this.#connectionPool.close();
}
public static async initialize(params: { config: Config }): Promise<Resource> {
const connectionPool = await createConnectionPool(params.config);
return new Resource(connectionPool);
}
}
Design.bindResource('resource', inject(Resource.initialize, ['config']));