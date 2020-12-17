A zero-dependency simple DI library to create DI containers in typesafe way.

installation

yarn add typesafe-di

Getting Started

First of all, build your design of an object dependency graph. Design is an immutable blueprint of an object graph which knows how to build each object.

const pureDesign = Design .bind( 'name' , () => 'jooohn' ) .bind( 'futureAge' , async () => 31 );

In order to register a function which depends on other objects, your factory should take an argument like the following.

const dependencyDesign = Design.bind( 'age' , async (injector: Injector<{ birthday: Date }>): Promise < number > => { const birthday = await injector.birthday; return calculateAgeFromBirthday(birthday); }, );

Call .resolve with missing dependencies to instanciate the object graph.

const userDesign = Design.bind( 'age' , () => 30 ) .bind( 'user' , async (injector: Injector<{ name: string ; age: number }>) => ({ name: await injector.name, age: await injector.age, })); const { container } = await userDesign.resolve({ name: 'jooohn' }); console .log(container.user);

The TypeScript compiler detects missing dependencies.

const userDesign = ... const { container } = await design.resolve({});

Design creation

const empty = Design.empty; const pure = Design.pure({ name: 'jooohn' , age: 30 , });

Helper functions

You may notice that you have to write boilerplates to await injector values to be resolved many times. You can use some helper functions to mitigate them.

class Foo { constructor ( params: { bar: Bar, baz: Baz } ) {} } Design.bind( 'foo' , async (injector: Injector<{ bar: Bar, baz: Baz }>) => { return new Foo({ bar: await injector.bar, baz: await injector.baz, }); });

inject helps you create a bind -able function from a function which receives non-promise values as an argument.

import { inject } from 'typesafe-di' ; Design.bind( 'foo' , inject( ( params: { bar: Bar, baz: Baz } ) => new Foo(params), [ 'bar, baz' ])); Design.bind( 'foo' , inject( async (params: { bar: Bar, baz: Baz }) => { await doSomeInitialization(bar); new Foo(params); }, [ 'bar, baz' ]));

You can use injectClass if you're binding class which receives key-value mapping as its constructor argument.

import { injectClass } from 'typesafe-di' ; Design.bind( 'foo' , injectClass(Foo, [ 'bar, baz' ]));

You need to pass which keys from injector should be resolved, which is another boilerplate since we've already mentioned them as injector 's type. This is a limitation of TypeScript which doens't carry type information to runtime.

Design composition

type HasUserRepository = { userRepository: UserRepository }; const useCaseDesign = Design.bind( 'changeName' , async (injector: Injector<HasUserRepository>) => { const userRepository = await injector.userRepository; return async (id: string , newName: string ) => { const user = await userRepository.find(id); await userRepository.save({ ...user, name: newName }); }; }); type HasDBConfig = { dbConfig: DBConfig }; const productionAdapterDesign = Design.bind( 'userRepository' , async (injector: Injector<HasDBConfig>) => { const dbConfig = await injector.dbConfig; return new DBUserRepository(dbConfig); }); const productionConfigDesign = Design.bind( 'dbConfig' , () => ({ user: 'dbuser' , password: 'xxx' , })); const productionUseCaseDesign = useCaseDesign.merge(productionAdapterDesign).merge(productionConfigDesign);

Resource management

One of the typical use cases of DI container is to manage the lifecycle of created objects. You can register a function to finalize a resource as the third argument of the .bind method.

const resourcesDesign = Design.bind( 'resource1' , async () => { const resource1 = new Resource1(); console .log( 'initializing resource 1' ); await resource1.initialize(); return resource1; }, async resource1 => { console .log( 'closing resource 1' ); await resource1.close(); }, ).bind( 'resource2' , async (injector: Injector<{ resource1: Resource1 }>) => { const resource1 = await injector.resource1; const resource2 = new Resource2({ underlying: resource1 }); console .log( 'initializing resource 2' ); await resource2.initialize(); return resource2; }, async resource2 => { console .log( 'closing resource 2' ); await resource2.close(); }, );

In that case, it is recommended to call .use method instead of .resolve to let typesafe-di clean up the created resources.

const result = await resourcesDesign.use({})( async ({ resource1, resource2 }) => { console .log( 'do something with resource 1 and resource 2' ); return 'done' ; }); console .log(result);

The example above will write console.log in the following order.

initializing resource 1 initializing resource 2 do something with resource 1 and resource 2 closing resource 2 closing resource 1

You can control when to call finalizers if you instantiate the container by .resolve .

const { container, finalize } = await resourcesDesign.resolve({}); ... process.on( 'SIGINT' , () => { finalize().catch( console .error); });

Binding resources

You can use bindResource instead of normal bind which automatically registers finalize method as the finalizer.

class Finalizable { public async finalize() { console .log( 'cleanup' ); } } Design.bind( 'finalizable' , () => new Finalizable(), resource => resource.finalize()); Design.bindResource( 'finalizable' , () => new Finalizable());

The combination of inject and bindResource lets you easily bind your own resource class which needs initialization and finalization to a design.