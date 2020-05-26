A CLI which updates and populates missing
@types/* for your dependencies.
yarn global add types-installer
# or
npm i -g types-installer
# then
types-installer
Or locally:
yarn add types-installer
# then
yarn types-installer
Usage: types-installer [options] [command]
Commands:
- interactive
- install [options] [dependency]
-s, --selection <selection> devDependencies, dependencies or all
-D, --toDev Save all types to devDependencies
-p, --packageManager Choose a package manager: npm, yarn or pnpm
% types-installer
? Install options: all
? Install @types/* to devDependencies? Yes
? Which package manager? yarn
Installing all @type dependencies...
? select jest (Installed), ts-jest , ts-node , tslint , tslint-eslint-rules , typescript , chalk , commander (Installed), execa , inquirer
@types/tslint not found or failed to install
@types/chalk found
success Saved 1 new dependency.
└─ @types/chalk@0.4.31
% types-installer install
Installing all @type dependencies...
@types/tslint not found or failed to install
@types/chalk found
success Saved 1 new dependency.
└─ @types/chalk@0.4.31
% types-installer install chalk
Installing dependency chalk @types
@types/chalk found
success Saved 1 new dependency.
└─ @types/chalk@0.4.31
types-installer --help for more options
dependencies or
devDependencies, wherever the dependency exists.
devDependencies, add the
--toDev flag.