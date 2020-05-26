openbase logo
types-installer

by Sam J
1.6.3 (see all)

Installs @types for your dependencies

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Types Installer

A CLI which updates and populates missing @types/* for your dependencies.

Install

yarn global add types-installer
# or
npm i -g types-installer
# then
types-installer

Or locally:

yarn add types-installer
# then
yarn types-installer

CLI

  Usage: types-installer [options] [command]

  Commands:

  - interactive

  - install [options] [dependency]
      -s, --selection <selection>  devDependencies, dependencies or all
      -D, --toDev                  Save all types to devDependencies
      -p, --packageManager         Choose a package manager: npm, yarn or pnpm

Interactive

% types-installer

  ? Install options: all

  ? Install @types/* to devDependencies? Yes

  ? Which package manager? yarn

    Installing all @type dependencies...
    ? select jest (Installed), ts-jest , ts-node , tslint , tslint-eslint-rules , typescript , chalk , commander (Installed), execa , inquirer

    @types/tslint not found or failed to install
    @types/chalk found

    success Saved 1 new dependency.
    └─ @types/chalk@0.4.31

Non-Interactive

% types-installer install

  Installing all @type dependencies...

  @types/tslint not found or failed to install
  @types/chalk found

  success Saved 1 new dependency.
  └─ @types/chalk@0.4.31


% types-installer install chalk

  Installing dependency chalk @types
  @types/chalk found

  success Saved 1 new dependency.
  └─ @types/chalk@0.4.31
  • types-installer --help for more options

Behavior

  • Types are by default saved to dependencies or devDependencies, wherever the dependency exists.
  • To force everything top be saved into devDependencies, add the --toDev flag.

