Types Installer

A CLI which updates and populates missing @types/* for your dependencies.

Install

yarn global add types-installer npm i -g types-installer types-installer

Or locally:

yarn add types-installer yarn types-installer

CLI

Usage: types-installer [options] [command] Commands: - interactive - install [options] [dependency] - s, --selection <selection> devDependencies, dependencies or all - D, --toDev Save all types to devDependencies - p, --packageManager Choose a package manager: npm, yarn or pnpm

Interactive

% types-installer ? Install options: all ? Install @types/* to devDependencies? Yes ? Which package manager? yarn Installing all @ type dependencies... ? select jest (Installed), ts-jest , ts-node , tslint , tslint-eslint-rules , typescript , chalk , commander (Installed), execa , inquirer @types/tslint not found or failed to install @types/chalk found success Saved 1 new dependency. └─ @types/chalk@0.4.31

% types-installer install Installing all @ type dependencies... @types/tslint not found or failed to install @types/chalk found success Saved 1 new dependency. └─ @types/chalk@0.4.31

% types-installer install chalk Installing dependency chalk @types @types/chalk found success Saved 1 new dependency. └─ @types/chalk@0.4.31

types-installer --help for more options

Behavior