tfa

types-for-adobe

by zlovatt
7.0.0 (see all)

npm
GitHub
438

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Readme

TypeScript types for Adobe Products

Repository for declaration files generated by extendscript-xml-to-typescript converter.

gif

Prerequisites

Install Node.js and TypeScript and git.

Your first script for eg. Adobe Illustrator

# create new folder
mkdir my-script
cd my-script

# install types-for-adobe
npm init -y
npm i types-for-adobe

# create tsconfig.json
printf '{"compilerOptions":{"module":"none","noLib":true}}' > tsconfig.json

# create index.ts and change reference types to Adobe product you're targeting
printf '/// <reference types="types-for-adobe/Illustrator/2015.3"/>\nalert(String(app));\n' > index.ts

# compile typescript files
tsc

# open Adobe Illustrator -> File -> Scripts -> Other Script -> and open index.js

More typings

Contributors

Thanks to vespakoen, atarabi, lm913, zlovatt.

Showcase

Add your project.

