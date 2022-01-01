Repository for declaration files generated by extendscript-xml-to-typescript converter.
Install Node.js and TypeScript and git.
# create new folder
mkdir my-script
cd my-script
# install types-for-adobe
npm init -y
npm i types-for-adobe
# create tsconfig.json
printf '{"compilerOptions":{"module":"none","noLib":true}}' > tsconfig.json
# create index.ts and change reference types to Adobe product you're targeting
printf '/// <reference types="types-for-adobe/Illustrator/2015.3"/>\nalert(String(app));\n' > index.ts
# compile typescript files
tsc
# open Adobe Illustrator -> File -> Scripts -> Other Script -> and open index.js
Thanks to vespakoen, atarabi, lm913, zlovatt.