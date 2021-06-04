Cloudflare Workers allow you to run JavaScript on Cloudflare's edge servers around the world. You can modify your site’s HTTP requests and responses, make parallel requests, or generate responses from the edge. This project develops, tests, and deploys NPM packages supporting the development of Cloudflare Workers using TypeScript.
Get started on your own TypeScript Cloudflare Worker using the Template.
types-cloudflare-worker - Complete types for all
public features provided by Cloudflare Workers. Supports the
Request.cf
object, the Cache API and KV API.
cloudflare-worker-mock - Wraps
service-worker-mock for name consistency, developer experience and to
provide a simple mockable Cache API and KV API implementation.
@udacity/types-service-worker-mock - Incomplete
types for the
pinterest/service-worker-mock to support Cloudflare Worker
Testing. May be pushed to the NPM
@types project in the future, but needs
additional work before that is reasonable.
The Cloudflare Worker API implements a subset of the Service Worker API specification, therefore Service Worker TypeScript types are a useful starting point.
A small example of a strictly typed worker:
import CloudflareWorkerGlobalScope from 'types-cloudflare-worker';
declare var self: CloudflareWorkerGlobalScope;
export class Worker {
public async handle(event: FetchEvent) {
const originResponse = fetch(event.request, {
cf: {
minify: {
html: true,
},
},
});
return originResponse;
}
}
self.addEventListener('fetch', (event: FetchEvent) => {
const worker = new Worker();
event.respondWith(worker.handle(event));
});
Start with the Starter Template or run the following commands:
npm init
# Add TypeScript
npm i -D \
typescript \
@types/node
# Setup the Cloudflare Worker Types and Mock
npm i -D \
@udacity/types-service-worker-mock \
types-cloudflare-worker \
cloudflare-worker-mock
# Init TypeScript
tsc --init
Set the TypeScript compiler options in
tsconfig.json:
"compilerOptions": {
/* https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/reference/ */
/* Cloudflare Workers use the V8 JavaScript engine from Google Chrome. The
* Workers runtime is updated at least once a week, to at least the version
* that is currently used by Chrome’s stable release. This means you can
* safely use latest JavaScript features, with no need for "transpilers".
*/
"target": "ESNext",
/* Specify ECMAScript target version: 'ES3' (default), 'ES5', 'ES2015', 'ES2016', 'ES2017','ES2018' or 'ESNEXT'. */
"module": "commonjs",
/* Specify module code generation: 'none', 'commonjs', 'amd', 'system', 'umd', 'es2015', or 'ESNext'. */
"lib": ["esnext", "webworker"],
/* Specify library files to be included in the compilation. */
/* Recommend enabling all Strict Type-Checking Options and Additional Checks */
}
There are two implementations of the same test worker in this repository.
This is the demo worker. It uses the published packages. Reference it as an example implementation and starting point for your project.
cd demo
npm i
jest
npm run build
This is the development worker. It uses the local packages.
npm i
jest
npm run build
npm i
npm run test-all
scripts/publish.sh $VERSION $OTP # New version and 2FA
Brad Erickson (@13rac1)
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.
© 2019 Udacity, Inc.
Content derived from Cloudflare Developer Documentation. © 2019 Cloudflare, Inc.