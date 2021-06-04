Cloudflare Workers with TypeScript and Webpack

Cloudflare Workers allow you to run JavaScript on Cloudflare's edge servers around the world. You can modify your site’s HTTP requests and responses, make parallel requests, or generate responses from the edge. This project develops, tests, and deploys NPM packages supporting the development of Cloudflare Workers using TypeScript.

Get started on your own TypeScript Cloudflare Worker using the Template.

types-cloudflare-worker - Complete types for all public features provided by Cloudflare Workers. Supports the Request.cf object, the Cache API and KV API.

- Complete types for all public features provided by Cloudflare Workers. Supports the object, the Cache API and KV API. cloudflare-worker-mock - Wraps service-worker-mock for name consistency, developer experience and to provide a simple mockable Cache API and KV API implementation.

- Wraps for name consistency, developer experience and to provide a simple mockable Cache API and KV API implementation. @udacity/types-service-worker-mock - Incomplete types for the pinterest/service-worker-mock to support Cloudflare Worker Testing. May be pushed to the NPM @types project in the future, but needs additional work before that is reasonable.

The Cloudflare Worker API implements a subset of the Service Worker API specification, therefore Service Worker TypeScript types are a useful starting point.

Example

A small example of a strictly typed worker:

import CloudflareWorkerGlobalScope from 'types-cloudflare-worker' ; declare var self: CloudflareWorkerGlobalScope; export class Worker { public async handle(event: FetchEvent) { const originResponse = fetch(event.request, { cf: { minify: { html: true , }, }, }); return originResponse; } } self.addEventListener( 'fetch' , ( event: FetchEvent ) => { const worker = new Worker(); event.respondWith(worker.handle(event)); });

Getting started

Start with the Starter Template or run the following commands:

npm init npm i -D \ typescript \ @types/node npm i -D \ @udacity/types-service-worker-mock \ types-cloudflare-worker \ cloudflare-worker-mock tsc --init

Set the TypeScript compiler options in tsconfig.json :

"compilerOptions" : { "target" : "ESNext" , "module" : "commonjs" , "lib" : [ "esnext" , "webworker" ], }

Building the Worker(s)

There are two implementations of the same test worker in this repository.

This is the demo worker. It uses the published packages. Reference it as an example implementation and starting point for your project.

cd demo npm i jest npm run build

This is the development worker. It uses the local packages.

npm i jest npm run build

Testing and deploying the packages

npm i npm run test -all scripts/publish.sh $VERSION $OTP

Author

Brad Erickson (@13rac1)

License

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

© 2019 Udacity, Inc.

Content derived from Cloudflare Developer Documentation. © 2019 Cloudflare, Inc.