Practice touch typing and compete with your friends all from the comfort of your shell and become a typing ninja 💥.
But this has already been done. Why should I use this client?
Because most other shell clients don't offer the features that we do
run
npm i --global typeracer-cli from your command line
When you have installed this tool some times later you could find some error when you start typerace.
This may be because new update might have been rolled out and you have to update to latest version.
How to update
Its same as installation just run
npm i --global typeracer-cli from your command line
Now even after that if you see any errors, follow the below steps
find .nvm folder in your home directory.
cd to
.nvm/versions/node/${your node version}/bin and delete typerace file
cd to
.nvm/versions/node/${your node version}/lib/node_modules and delete typeracer-cli folder
run
npm - -global typeracer-cli
These steps should resolve the isssue. If it does not please open an isssue.
run
typerace or
typerace -h to its usage
Output
Usage: typerace [options] [command]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
Commands:
practice|p Start typeracer
online|o [options] Start game in online mode
Practice mode
typerace p to start practice mode.
Preview of practice mode
Online mode
Prevew of online mode
typerace o -f to start online mode which will prompt a question
Are you starting server for race (y/N) ?
Now 2 cases are there
If yes
If no
Highscores
To view the top 10 Highscores in online mode.
run
typerace o -s
Enjoy 🔥
If you think of a feature enhancement or find a bug kindly raise an issue. We also welcome you to work on your issues by just commenting down on them with "I would like to work on this". All contributions are appreciated.
General Setup
fork the repository
clone your forked repository
set the upstream remote
cd to folder and run
npm install
create a
.env file in root directory and put following in it
DATABASE=your mongoDB url
npm start
But I don't know how to code, is there any other way I can contribute?
Yes, ofcourse you can we need lots of paragraphs so that our users don't get bored by typing out the same text over and over again. To add a paragraph follow these steps:
paragraphs/para.json
npm test
We are a bunch of undergrads passionate about software development looking to make cool stuff. A little motivation and support helps us a lot. If you like this nifty hack you can support us by doing any (or all 😉 ) of the following: