1.6K

GitHub Stars

136

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Routing

Readme

typera - Type-safe routes

Build

Typera helps you build backends in a type-safe manner by leveraging io-ts and some TypeScript type inference magic. It works with both Express and Koa.

Upgrading to version 2? See the upgrading instructions.

Features of typera in a nutshell:

  • A purer approach to building your apps: Each route handler is an async function that takes a request and returns a response. Mutable req or res objects? Never again!

  • Automatically parses request inputs like route params, query params, headers and request body into typed values.

  • Infer the types of responses (status code, body, headers), allow type checking them according to your expectations.

  • Middleware are fully typed. This means that you no longer have to guess what's available in req, or whether a middleware short-circuits and returns a response. Instead, everything is type checked!

  • It's straightforward to start adding fully typed routes to an existing Express or Koa app. Old routes can be migrated gradually.

  • Built-in support for automatically generating an OpenAPI definition from your app with typera-openapi.

Typera is a really thin layer on top of Express or Koa. Most of its code is TypeScript typings, and the actual runtime stuff is minimal.

See the documentation for tutorial, examples, API reference and more!

Development

Run yarn to install dependencies.

Running the test suite

Run yarn test.

Documentation

You need Python 3 to build the docs.

python3 -m venv venv
./venv/bin/pip install mkdocs-material

Run a live reloading server for the documentation:

Open http://localhost:8000/ in the browser.

Releasing

$ yarn lerna version <major|minor|patch>
$ yarn lerna publish from-git

Open https://github.com/akheron/typera/releases, edit the draft release, select the newest version tag, adjust the description as needed.

Alternatives

routing-controllersCreate structured, declarative and beautifully organized class-based controllers with heavy decorators usage in Express / Koa using TypeScript and Routing Controllers Framework.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
39K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
sr
@naren_codes/server-routerPackage to describe api routes in express-nodejs in a easy way.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
express-promise-routerA lightweight wrapper for Express 4's Router that allows middleware to return promises
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
101K
ir
itty-routerA little router.
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
4K
sre
swagger-routes-expressConnect your Express route controllers to restful paths using your Swagger definition file
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
3K
See 112 Alternatives

Tutorials

