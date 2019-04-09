openbase logo
tdj

typer-dot-js

by Steven Traversi
0.1.0 (see all)

Typing effect completely configurable in HTML.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

304

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Typer.js

Typing effect completely configurable in HTML

Live page: http://steven.codes/typerjs

example gif of typing effect

<h1>
  I love
  <span class="typer" id="first-typer" data-words="beets,bears,battlestar galactica" data-colors="#cd2032,#cc1e81,#6e6abb"></span>
  <span class="cursor" data-owner="first-typer"></span>
</h1>
<script async src="https://unpkg.com/typer-dot-js@0.1.0/typer.js"></script>

Never touch the JavaScript if you don't want to.

Features

You're in control of:

  • Keystroke delay and variance
  • Time between deletion of words
  • Cursor display
  • Color of each word
  • Pausing and playing the effect

Read more in the docs

Common bugs

Make sure to load the script after the final usage of Typer.js in your HTML. Due to how browsers parse HTML, a script is guaranteed access to all of the DOM elements that precede the script tag that loaded it. There's no harm in adding the async attribute to your script tag, so that the browser resumes parsing your HTML file while it fetches Typer.js!

