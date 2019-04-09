Typing effect completely configurable in HTML

Live page: http://steven.codes/typerjs

< h1 > I love < span class = "typer" id = "first-typer" data-words = "beets,bears,battlestar galactica" data-colors = "#cd2032,#cc1e81,#6e6abb" > </ span > < span class = "cursor" data-owner = "first-typer" > </ span > </ h1 > < script async src = "https://unpkg.com/typer-dot-js@0.1.0/typer.js" > </ script >

Never touch the JavaScript if you don't want to.

Features

You're in control of:

Keystroke delay and variance

Time between deletion of words

Cursor display

Color of each word

Pausing and playing the effect

Read more in the docs

Common bugs