Typing effect completely configurable in HTML
Live page: http://steven.codes/typerjs
<h1>
I love
<span class="typer" id="first-typer" data-words="beets,bears,battlestar galactica" data-colors="#cd2032,#cc1e81,#6e6abb"></span>
<span class="cursor" data-owner="first-typer"></span>
</h1>
<script async src="https://unpkg.com/typer-dot-js@0.1.0/typer.js"></script>
Never touch the JavaScript if you don't want to.
You're in control of:
Make sure to load the script after the final usage of Typer.js in your HTML. Due
to how browsers parse HTML, a script is guaranteed access to all of the DOM elements
that precede the script tag that loaded it. There's no harm in adding the
async
attribute to your script tag, so that the browser resumes parsing your HTML file
while it fetches Typer.js!