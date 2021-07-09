A command line tool to generate UML diagrams for Typeorm projects. It uses plantuml to render diagrams and outputs an URL to a diagram.
Install this command as a development dependency to your project:
npm i -D typeorm-uml
Add a new script to your
package.json to be able to run it:
{
"name": "myproject",
"scripts": {
"db:diagram": "typeorm-uml ormconfig.json"
}
}
Then run
npm run db:diagram and you will receive an URL to an image with your diagram. You can use this URL to add to your README file or you can download the image and add it to your repository.
USAGE
$ typeorm-uml [CONFIGNAME]
ARGUMENTS
CONFIGNAME [default: ormconfig.json] Path to the Typeorm config file.
OPTIONS
-D, --direction=(TB|LR) [default: TB] Arrows directions. TB=top to bottom, LR=left to right.
-c, --connection=connection [default: default] The connection name.
-d, --download=download The filename where to download the diagram.
-e, --exclude=exclude Comma-separated list of entities to exclude from the diagram.
-f, --format=(png|svg|txt|puml) [default: png] The diagram file format.
-i, --include=include Comma-separated list of entities to include into the diagram.
--color=pkey=#aaa Custom colors to use for the diagram.
--handwritten Whether or not to use handwritten mode.
--monochrome Whether or not to use monochrome colors.
--plantuml-url=plantuml-url [default: http://www.plantuml.com/plantuml] URL of the plantuml server to use.
--with-entity-names-only Whether or not to display only entity names and hide database table names.
--with-enum-values Whether or not to show possible values for the enum type field.
--with-table-names-only Whether or not to display only database table names and hide entity names.
If you want to override colors used in the diagram, you can do it using
--color flag. It accepts the key-value pair where key is an element and value is a color. You can use multiple
--color flags to override multiple elements. For example:
typeorm-uml path/to/ormconfig.json --color class.ArrowColor=#ff9900 --color class.BorderColor=#ff9900 --color class.BackgroundColor=#efefef --color column=#ddd
You can use
pkey,
fkey and
column colors to override entity column icons, and
class.BackgroundColor,
class.BorderColor,
class.ArrowColor to override enity class styles.
If you use
.ts entities in your Typeorm config, then run this command with
ts-node like this:
ts-node ./node_modules/.bin/typeorm-uml ormconfig.json
Under the hood, this library uses the PlantUML Language to define diagrams and the official plantuml server to draw it.
In most cases, it's fine to use it without a doubt. However, it's not always the case. If you work on a project that has a strict security level and you can't use the public server, then you can set up your own using the official docker image of PlantUML server and use the
--plantuml-url flag to let this library know its location.
You can also import the
TypeormUml class from this package and build UML diagrams on your own. See this small example:
import { EOL } from 'os';
import { join } from 'path';
import { Direction, Flags, Format, TypeormUml } from 'typeorm-uml';
const configPath = join( __dirname, 'path/to/ormconfig.json' );
const flags: Flags = {
direction: Direction.LR,
format: Format.SVG,
handwritten: true,
};
const typeormUml = new TypeormUml();
typeormUml.build( configPath, flags ).then( ( url ) => {
process.stdout.write( 'Diagram URL: ' + url + EOL );
} );
Please, pay attention that the
TypeormUml::build() method also accepts connection instance itself, so you don't need to compose a configuration file if you don't have one in your project. Here is another small example of how it can be used in the
typeorm/typescript-example project:
import { EOL } from 'os';
import { join } from 'path';
import { Direction, Flags, Format, TypeormUml } from 'typeorm-uml';
import { createConnection } from 'typeorm';
createConnection().then( async ( connection ) => {
const flags: Flags = {
direction: Direction.LR,
format: Format.SVG,
handwritten: true,
};
const typeormUml = new TypeormUml();
const url = await typeormUml.build( connection, flags );
process.stdout.write( 'Diagram URL: ' + url + EOL );
} );
typeorm-uml --format=svg --with-table-names-only
