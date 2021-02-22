TypeDI Service container integration with TypeORM

This package provides decorators for TypeORM that can be used with TypeDI.

Installation

To start using TypeDI install the required packages via NPM:

npm install typeorm-typedi-extensions typedi reflect-metadata

Import the reflect-metadata package at the first line of your application:

import 'reflect-metadata' ;

You need to enable emitting decorator metadata in your Typescript config. Add these two lines to your tsconfig.json file under the compilerOptions key:

"emitDecoratorMetadata" : true , "experimentalDecorators" : true ,

Configure TypeORM in your app to use the TypeDI container before you create a connection:

import { createConnection, useContainer } from 'typeorm' ; import { Container } from 'typeorm-typedi-extensions' ; useContainer(Container); createConnection({ }).catch( error => { console .error( `Couldn't connect to the database!` ); console .error(error); });

Usage

This package exposes three decorators all three decorators can be used on properties or on constructor parameters.

IMPORTANT: To allow TypeDI to resolve the dependencies on your classes you must mark them with @Service decorator from the TypeDI package.

@InjectConnection decorator

Injects Connection from where you can access anything in your connection. Optionally, you can specify a connection to inject by name in the decorator parameter.

import { Service } from 'typedi' ; import { Connection } from 'typeorm' ; import { InjectConnection } from 'typeorm-typedi-extensions' ; () export class MyCustomClass { () private propertyInjectedConnection: Connection; constructor ( () private constructorInjectedConnection: Connection ) {} }

@InjectManager decorator

Injects EntityManager from where you can access any entity in your connection. Optionally, you can specify a connection to inject by name in the decorator parameter.

import { Service } from 'typedi' ; import { EntityManager } from 'typeorm' ; import { InjectManager } from 'typeorm-typedi-extensions' ; () export class MyCustomClass { () private propertyInjectedEntityManager: EntityManager; constructor ( () private constructorInjectedEntityManager: EntityManager ) {} }

@InjectRepository decorator

Injects Repository , MongoRepository , TreeRepository or custom repository of some Entity. Optionally, you can specify a connection to inject by name in the decorator parameter.

import { Service } from 'typedi' ; import { Repository } from 'typeorm' ; import { InjectRepository } from 'typeorm-typedi-extensions' ; import { MyDatabaseModel } from './entities/post.entity.ts' ; () export class MyCustomClass { (MyDatabaseModel) private propertyInjectedRepository: Repository<MyDatabaseModel>; constructor ( (MyDatabaseModel) private constructorInjectedRepository: Repository<MyDatabaseModel> ) {} }

Example with custom connection name:

() export class PostRepository { (Post, 'custom-con-name' ) private repository: Repository<Post>; }

You can also inject custom Repository of some Entity. To make this work have to create the class which extends the generic Repository<T> class and decorate it with EntityRepository<T> decorator.