typeorm-transactional-tests

by Vinícius Souza
1.1.5 (see all)

Add transactional tests to typeorm projects

Overview

3.8K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

TypeORM transactional tests

Travis Coverage Status

TypeORM does not provide builtin transactional tests. If your tests write to a non in-memory database, probably you have to truncate or erase all your tables for every test case.

This package allows the creation of transactional contexts during the test, starting a transaction in the begining of the test and rolling back at the end. This is a faster solution than truncate/delete, once nothing is really written to disk.

Install

npm install --save-dev typeorm-transactional-tests

Usage

Jest

To apply the transactional context with Jest, just start the context in an beforeEach block and finish it in an afterEach:

import {Connection, getConnection } from 'typeorm';
import { TransactionalTestContext } from 'typeorm-transactional-tests';

let connection: Connection;
let transactionalContext: TransactionalTestContext;

beforeEach(async () => {
    connection = getConnection();
    transactionalContext = new TransactionalTestContext(connection);
    await transactionalContext.start();    
});

afterEach(async () => {
    await transactionalContext.finish();
});

Also, it is possible to apply the context to all your tests using a global Jest setup file. Add a new file on your test folder:

import TransactionalTestContext from 'typeorm-transactional-tests'

// @ts-ignore
global.beforeEach(async () => await transactionalContext.start());

// @ts-ignore
global.afterEach(async () => await transactionalContext.finish());

And point the Jest configuration to it:

 "setupFilesAfterEnv": [
   "<rootDir>/test/support/transactionalContext.ts"
  ]

