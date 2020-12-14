TypeORM does not provide builtin transactional tests. If your tests write to a non in-memory database, probably you have to truncate or erase all your tables for every test case.
This package allows the creation of transactional contexts during the test, starting a transaction in the begining of the test and rolling back at the end. This is a faster solution than truncate/delete, once nothing is really written to disk.
npm install --save-dev typeorm-transactional-tests
To apply the transactional context with Jest, just start the context in an
beforeEach block and finish it in an
afterEach:
import {Connection, getConnection } from 'typeorm';
import { TransactionalTestContext } from 'typeorm-transactional-tests';
let connection: Connection;
let transactionalContext: TransactionalTestContext;
beforeEach(async () => {
connection = getConnection();
transactionalContext = new TransactionalTestContext(connection);
await transactionalContext.start();
});
afterEach(async () => {
await transactionalContext.finish();
});
Also, it is possible to apply the context to all your tests using a global Jest setup file. Add a new file on your test folder:
import TransactionalTestContext from 'typeorm-transactional-tests'
// @ts-ignore
global.beforeEach(async () => await transactionalContext.start());
// @ts-ignore
global.afterEach(async () => await transactionalContext.finish());
And point the Jest configuration to it:
"setupFilesAfterEnv": [
"<rootDir>/test/support/transactionalContext.ts"
]