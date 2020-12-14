TypeORM transactional tests

TypeORM does not provide builtin transactional tests. If your tests write to a non in-memory database, probably you have to truncate or erase all your tables for every test case.

This package allows the creation of transactional contexts during the test, starting a transaction in the begining of the test and rolling back at the end. This is a faster solution than truncate/delete, once nothing is really written to disk.

Install

npm install --save-dev typeorm-transactional-tests

Usage

Jest

To apply the transactional context with Jest, just start the context in an beforeEach block and finish it in an afterEach :

import {Connection, getConnection } from 'typeorm' ; import { TransactionalTestContext } from 'typeorm-transactional-tests' ; let connection: Connection; let transactionalContext: TransactionalTestContext; beforeEach( async () => { connection = getConnection(); transactionalContext = new TransactionalTestContext(connection); await transactionalContext.start(); }); afterEach( async () => { await transactionalContext.finish(); });

Also, it is possible to apply the context to all your tests using a global Jest setup file. Add a new file on your test folder:

import TransactionalTestContext from 'typeorm-transactional-tests' global.beforeEach( async () => await transactionalContext.start()); global.afterEach( async () => await transactionalContext.finish());

And point the Jest configuration to it: