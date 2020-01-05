Introduction

TypeORM+ is an ORM that can run in NodeJS, Browser, Cordova, PhoneGap, Ionic, React Native, NativeScript, Expo, and Electron platforms and can be used with TypeScript and JavaScript (ES5, ES6, ES7, ES8).

TypeORM vs TypeORM+

TypeORM+ is a fork of TypeORM. TypeORM+ adds functionality to TypeORM intending to make the Repository and QueryBuilder more powerful. Since this is a fork we'll pull in changes from the original TypeORM regularly as they are released.

TypeORM+ is intended to replace TypeORM, so any changes in its interface are documented below.

Differences from TypeORM

Soft Deleting

Query Scopes

Convenient Pagination

Conditional Clauses

Installation

Install the npm package: yarn add typeorm-plus --save You need to install reflect-metadata shim, node typing, a database driver and so on. You can read more from here: http://typeorm.io.

Getting Started

After installed the npm packages, you can import modules from "typeorm-plus". But if you are using the third-party modules for TypeORM, such like nestjs/typeorm, you need to install typeorm-plus with the alias name typeorm :

yarn add typeorm@npm:typeorm-plus --save

Soft Deleting

1. Including Soft Deleted Entities

In addition to actually removing records from your database, TypeORM+ supports "soft delete". When entities are soft deleted, they are not actually removed from your database. Instead, an attribute that records the delete time is set on the entity and inserted into the database. If the attribute is a non-null value, the entity has been soft deleted. To enable soft deletes for an entity, use the @DeleteDateColumn on the entity:

import { DeleteDateColumn } from 'typeorm-plus' export class Entity { ({ name: 'deleted_at' }) public deletedAt: Date }

2. Applying Soft Delete To QueryBuilder

@DeleteDateColumn is a special column that is automatically set to the entity's delete time each time you call soft-delete of entity manager or repository. You don't need to set this column - it will be automatically set.

import {createConnection} from "typeorm-plus" ; import {Entity} from "./entity" ; createConnection( ).then( async connection => { await connection .getRepository(Entity) .createQueryBuilder() .softDelete() await connection .getRepository(Entity) .createQueryBuilder() .restore() }).catch( error => console .log(error));

3. Applying Soft Delete To Repository

import {createConnection} from "typeorm-plus" ; import {Entity} from "./entity" ; createConnection( ).then( async connection => { const repository = connection.getRepository(Entity); await repository.softDelete( 1 ); await repository.restore( 1 ); const entities = await repository.find(); const entitiesAfterSoftRemove = await repository.softRemove(entities); await repository.recover(entitiesAfterSoftRemove); }).catch( error => console .log(error));

4. Cascading Soft Deletes

This example show what the cascading soft deletes behaves in TypeORM+.

const category1 = new Category(); category1.name = "animals" ; const category2 = new Category(); category2.name = "zoo" ; const question = new Question(); question.categories = [category1, category2]; const newQuestion = await connection.manager.save(question); await connection.manager.softRemove(newQuestion);

As you can see in this example we did not call save or softRemove for category1 and category2. But They will be automatically saved and soft-deleted when the cascade of relation options is set to true like this:

import {Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, Column, ManyToMany, JoinTable} from "typeorm-plus" ; import {Category} from "./Category" ; () export class Question { () id: number ; ( type => Category, category => category.questions, { cascade: true }) () categories: Category[]; }

Query Scopes

Query scopes allow you to add constraints to all queries for a given entity. You can register scopes in your entity:

1. Registering Scopes

import { DeleteDateColumn } from 'typeorm-plus' export class Entity { static scope = { 'default' : { deletedAt: IsNull() }, 'myScope' : { deletedAt: Not(IsNull()) } } }

2. Applying Scopes To QueryBuilder

When you are calling queryBuilder , you can also apply the scope.

import {createConnection} from "typeorm-plus" ; import {Entity} from "./entity" ; createConnection( ).then( async connection => { const repository = connection.getRepository(Entity); await repository.createQueryBuilder().setScope( "myScope" ).getMany(); }).catch( error => console .log(error));

The param scope of the setScope function selects scope to apply to the repository. If it is false, none of the scopes will be applied. If it is undefined, the value will be "default".

3. Applying Scopes To Repository

When you are calling repository , you can apply the scope. The scope mode supports these methods of repository : find , findOne , findOneOrFail , count 、 findByIds And findAndCount .

import {createConnection} from "typeorm-plus" ; import {Entity} from "./entity" ; createConnection( ).then( async connection => { const repository = connection.getRepository(Entity); await repository.find({ scope: 'myScope' }); }).catch( error => console .log(error));

The property scope of the find options selects scope to apply to the repository. If it is false, none of the scopes will be applied. If it is undefined, the value will be "default".

4. Working with Soft Delete

TypeORM's own soft delete functionality utilizes global scopes to only pull "non-deleted" entities from the database.

If the @DeleteDateColumn is set, the default scope will be "non-deleted".

Convenient Pagination

TypeORM+'s paginator is integrated with the query builder and repository and provides convenient, easy-to-use pagination of database results out of the box.

1. Paginating Query Builder Results

In this example, the arguments passed to the paginate method is the current page number and the number of items you would like displayed "per page":

import {createConnection} from "typeorm-plus" ; import {Entity} from "./entity" ; createConnection( ).then( async connection => { await connection .getRepository(Entity) .createQueryBuilder() .paginate( 1 , 15 ) .getMany(); }).catch( error => console .log(error));

TypeORM+'s paginator also supports raw mode:

import {createConnection} from "typeorm-plus" ; import {Entity} from "./entity" ; createConnection( ).then( async connection => { await connection .getRepository(Entity) .createQueryBuilder() .paginateRaw( 1 , 15 ) .getRawMany(); }).catch( error => console .log(error));

2. Paginating Repository Results

You may also paginate queries with the repository .

import {createConnection} from "typeorm-plus" ; import {Entity} from "./entity" ; createConnection( ).then( async connection => { await connection .getRepository(Entity) .findAndCount({ current: 1 , size: 15 }) }).catch( error => console .log(error));

The property current of the find options defines an offset page (paginated) where from entities should be taken. And The property size is the alias name for taking, just effected for the conditions that current and size are both defined.

Conditional Clauses

Sometimes you may want clauses to apply to a query only when something else is true. For instance, you may only want to apply a where statement if a given input value is present on the incoming request. You may accomplish this using the when method:

import {createConnection} from "typeorm-plus" ; import {Entity} from "./entity" ; createConnection( ).then( async connection => { await connection .getRepository(Entity) .createQueryBuilder( "it" ) .when( true , qb => qb.where( 'it.id = 1' )) .getMany(); }).catch( error => console .log(error));

The when method only executes the given Closure when the first parameter is true. If the first parameter is false, the Closure will not be executed.

License

TypeORM+ is MIT licensed.