This package provides a few (one, at the moment) useful custom naming strategies. It alterates the name of columns, relations and other fields in database.
For example, using the snake strategy, if you have a model like this:
class User {
@Column()
createdAt;
}
In the DB the
createdAt field will be
created_at
It's available as an npm package
npm install typeorm-naming-strategies --save
Or using yarn
yarn add typeorm-naming-strategies
import { createConnection } from 'typeorm';
import { SnakeNamingStrategy } from 'typeorm-naming-strategies';
await createConnection({
...
namingStrategy: new SnakeNamingStrategy(), // Here you'r using the strategy!
});
Alternatively you can use it in combination with a
ormconfig.js
// Use require instead of import
const SnakeNamingStrategy = require("typeorm-naming-strategies").SnakeNamingStrategy
module.exports = {
...
namingStrategy: new SnakeNamingStrategy(),
}