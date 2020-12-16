Typeorm naming strategies

This package provides a few (one, at the moment) useful custom naming strategies. It alterates the name of columns, relations and other fields in database.

For example, using the snake strategy, if you have a model like this:

class User { () createdAt; }

In the DB the createdAt field will be created_at

Naming strategies available

Snake

Installation

It's available as an npm package

npm install typeorm-naming-strategies --save

Or using yarn

yarn add typeorm-naming-strategies

Usage

import { createConnection } from 'typeorm' ; import { SnakeNamingStrategy } from 'typeorm-naming-strategies' ; await createConnection({ ... namingStrategy: new SnakeNamingStrategy(), });

Alternatively you can use it in combination with a ormconfig.js