tns

typeorm-naming-strategies

by Toni Villena
2.0.0

Custom naming strategies for typeorm

Documentation
70.3K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Typeorm naming strategies

This package provides a few (one, at the moment) useful custom naming strategies. It alterates the name of columns, relations and other fields in database.

For example, using the snake strategy, if you have a model like this:

class User {
  @Column()
  createdAt;
}

In the DB the createdAt field will be created_at

Naming strategies available

  • Snake

Installation

It's available as an npm package

npm install typeorm-naming-strategies --save

Or using yarn

yarn add typeorm-naming-strategies

Usage

import { createConnection } from 'typeorm';
import { SnakeNamingStrategy } from 'typeorm-naming-strategies';

await createConnection({
  ...
  namingStrategy: new SnakeNamingStrategy(), // Here you'r using the strategy!
});

Alternatively you can use it in combination with a ormconfig.js

// Use require instead of import
const SnakeNamingStrategy = require("typeorm-naming-strategies").SnakeNamingStrategy

module.exports = {
  ...
  namingStrategy: new SnakeNamingStrategy(),
}

